 

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were a record $103.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $66.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $196.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $196.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.56%, an annualized return on average equity of 9.68% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 16.94%, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.33%, 7.79% and 14.16%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months of 2020, United’s annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, the annualized return on average equity was 6.85% and the annualized return on average tangible equity was 12.19% compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 7.93% and 14.56%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2019.

Higher net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, as well as the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition. Partially offsetting the increase in net income were merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial acquisition, $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances and higher provision for credit losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard.

“Despite the continued uncertainty in the economic environment, we achieved record earnings during the third quarter of 2020 and successfully completed the Carolina Financial system conversion,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “United has continued to focus on meeting our customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending residential property foreclosures, offering fee waivers, providing payment deferrals, and processing over 8,900 loans totaling approximately $1.3 billion under the government Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well to continue delivering for our customers and for continued growth.”

The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense, including merger-related expense of $5.7 million and $53.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively, as compared to the same time periods in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $185.7 million, which was an increase of $43.7 million or 31% from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the third quarter of 2020 increased $43.9 million or 31% from the third quarter of 2019 to $186.7 million. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 increased $6.1 billion or 35% from the third quarter of 2019 due to a $4.6 billion or 33% increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.1 billion or 137% increase in average short-term investments and a $366.6 million or 14% increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the third quarter of 2020 increased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 due to a 98 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds primarily due to the impact of declines in interest rates from the third quarter of 2019 partially offset by a 79 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets from the third quarter of 2019 due to the decline in market interest rates and the lower yield on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. In addition, loan accretion on acquired loans was $11.7 million and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $4.5 million, primarily driven by the accretion on loans acquired from the Carolina Financial acquisition. The net interest margin of 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020 was a decrease of 9 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.27% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $497.8 million, which was an increase of $61.1 million or 14% from the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $500.6 million, an increase of $61.1 million or 14% from the first nine months of 2019. Average earning assets for the first nine months of 2020 increased $3.6 billion or 21% from the first nine months of 2019 due to a $2.7 billion or 20% increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $632.0 million or 81% increase in average short-term investments and a $259.1 million or 10% increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 2 basis points from the first nine months of 2019 due to a 73 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 71 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Loan accretion on acquired loans was $30.8 million and $30.2 million for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $676 thousand. The net interest margin of 3.21% for the first nine months of 2020 was a decrease of 21 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.42% for the first nine months of 2019.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $15.1 million or 9% from the second quarter of 2020. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $15.1 million or 9% from the second quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased $1.8 billion or 8% from the second quarter of 2020, due to the full quarter impact of assets acquired in the Carolina Financial acquisition and PPP loan activity. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $1.3 billion or 7% and average short-term investments increased $419.0 million or 27%. The net interest spread for the third quarter of 2020 increased 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 due to a 16 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 11 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Loan accretion on acquired loans increased $2.2 million from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by the accretion on loans acquired from Carolina Financial. The net interest margin remained flat at 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020 from the second quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans were $152.3 million, or 0.85% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to nonperforming loans of $131.1 million, or 0.96% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans of $37.9 million were added from the Carolina Financial acquisition. As of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $225.8 million or 1.26% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $77.1 million or 0.56% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was due to the adoption of CECL, the impact of COVID-19 and the loans acquired from Carolina Financial. Total nonperforming assets of $178.0 million, including OREO of $25.7 million at September 30, 2020, represented 0.69% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $146.6 million or 0.75% at December 31, 2019.

For the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the provision for credit losses was $16.8 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The increase in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter was driven by the impact from the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions used in the estimation of expected credit losses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic under CECL. The provision for the first nine months of 2020 was $89.8 million as compared to $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. In addition to the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts on reserves, the increase was also driven by the provision for credit losses of $29.0 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Net charge-offs were $5.6 million and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net charge-offs were $16.7 million and $15.1 million for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.12% and 0.13% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses decreased $29.1 million due primarily to the provision expense recorded on the non-PCD loans acquired from Carolina Financial in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $135.5 million, which was an increase of $93.2 million or 221% from the third quarter of 2019. The change was driven by an $85.4 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 also included $2.3 million in mortgage loan servicing income and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $260.7 million, which was an increase of $147.4 million or 130% from the first nine months of 2019. The increase was due mainly to an increase of $135.9 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Net gains on investment securities were $2.6 million for the first nine months of 2020 as compared to a gain of $66 thousand for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of approximately $2.5 million. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 also included $3.9 million in mortgage loan servicing income and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $47.1 million or 53% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase of $41.2 million in income from mortgage banking activities, a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises, and an increase in fees from deposit services of $1.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $171.6 million, an increase of $75.5 million or 78% from the third quarter of 2019 due to additional employee and branch office related expenses of $44.9 million mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition, $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances, a $3.2 million increase in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment and an increase of $12.6 million in other expenses. In particular, employee compensation increased $38.1 million (some of which was due to higher employee incentives and commissions related to the increased mortgage banking production), employee benefits increased $4.6 million and net occupancy expenses increased $2.2 million. Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment included a $400 thousand temporary impairment on mortgage servicing rights. Within other expense, the largest drivers of the increase included merger-related expenses associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition of $3.6 million, the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments increased $4.0 million and the amortization of income tax credits increased $1.4 million. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense was a decrease of $671 thousand in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to fewer declines in fair value of OREO properties.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $422.1 million, an increase of $136.3 million or 48% from the first nine months of 2019. The largest drivers of the increase were additional employee and branch office related expenses of $82.5 million from the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to the higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, data processing expense increased $11.6 million (including the Carolina Financial data processing contract termination penalty of $9.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020), mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment increased $5.6 million (including $1.1 million temporary impairment on mortgage servicing rights) and prepayment penalties on the early payoff of long-term FHLB advances increased $5.3 million to $10.4 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $5.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. Other expense also increased $28.3 million due to merger-related expenses of $10.7 million associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition, an increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $7.6 million, and an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $3.8 million which reduces the effective tax rate. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense were decreases of $1.2 million in OREO expense due to fewer declines in fair value of OREO properties.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $22.2 million or 15% from the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the added employee and branch office related expenses of $16.9 million from the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to the higher mortgage banking production. Noninterest expense for the third quarter also included the $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense were decreases of $9.2 million in data processing expense due to the $9.7 million contract termination penalty recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, income tax expense was $29.0 million and $49.9 million as compared to $17.0 million and $51.9 million, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2020 from the third quarter of 2019 was due to overall higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate while the decrease for the first nine months of 2020 from the first nine months of 2020 was due mainly to slightly lower earnings. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased $17.9 million also due to higher earnings. United’s effective tax rate was 21.8% for the third quarter of 2020, 20.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 17.3% for the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, United's effective tax rate was 20.2% and 20.9%, respectively, reflecting higher amortization of income tax credits in 2020.

Regulatory Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.2% at September 30, 2020 while its estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.0%, 13.0% and 10.1%, respectively. The September 30, 2020 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $25.9 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 231 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI."

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2020 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2020 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these “non-GAAP” financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United’s results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United’s management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, tangible equity, return on tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United’s results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United’s management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders’ equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United’s capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the “permanent” items of common equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these “forward-looking statements.” The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on United’s colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on United’s business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United’s funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the successful integration of operations of Carolina Financial Corporation; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United’s expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

2020

September

2019

 

September

2020

September

2019

EARNINGS SUMMARY:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

210,269

 

$

190,351

 

 

$

589,468

 

$

578,693

 

Interest expense

 

24,605

 

 

48,433

 

 

 

91,684

 

 

142,054

 

Net interest income

 

185,664

 

 

141,918

 

 

 

497,784

 

 

436,639

 

Provision for credit losses

 

16,781

 

 

5,033

 

 

 

89,811

 

 

15,446

 

Noninterest income

 

135,468

 

 

42,224

 

 

 

260,664

 

 

113,242

 

Noninterest expense

 

171,593

 

 

96,134

 

 

 

422,100

 

 

285,754

 

Income before income taxes

 

132,758

 

 

82,975

 

 

 

246,537

 

 

248,681

 

Income taxes

 

28,974

 

 

17,010

 

 

 

49,884

 

 

51,867

 

Net income

$

103,784

 

$

65,965

 

 

$

196,653

 

$

196,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.80

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

1.68

 

$

1.93

 

Diluted

 

0.80

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

1.68

 

 

1.93

 

Cash dividends

$

0.35

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

1.02

 

Book value

 

 

 

 

32.89

 

 

33.03

 

Closing market price

 

 

 

$

21.47

 

$

37.87

 

Common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Actual at period end, net of treasury shares

 

 

 

 

129,762,348

 

 

101,555,696

 

Weighted average-basic

 

129,373,154

 

 

101,432,243

 

 

 

116,876,402

 

 

101,698,530

 

Weighted average-diluted

 

129,454,966

 

 

101,711,740

 

 

 

116,944,594

 

 

101,967,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.56

%

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

1.35

%

Return on average shareholders’ equity

 

9.68

%

 

7.79

%

 

 

6.85

%

 

7.93

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)

 

16.94

%

 

14.16

%

 

 

12.19

%

 

14.56

%

Average equity to average assets

 

16.14

%

 

17.08

%

 

 

16.34

%

 

17.04

%

Net interest margin

 

3.18

%

 

3.27

%

 

 

3.21

%

 

3.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30

2020

September 30

2019

 

December 31

2019

June 30

2020

PERIOD END BALANCES:

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

25,931,308

 

$

19,751,461

 

 

$

19,662,324

 

$

26,234,973

 

Earning assets

 

22,903,067

 

 

17,389,984

 

 

 

17,344,638

 

 

23,253,983

 

Loans & leases, net of unearned income

 

17,930,231

 

 

13,633,427

 

 

 

13,712,129

 

 

17,992,402

 

Loans held for sale

 

812,084

 

 

412,194

 

 

 

387,514

 

 

625,984

 

Investment securities

 

3,007,263

 

 

2,673,312

 

 

 

2,669,797

 

 

3,062,198

 

Total deposits

 

20,251,539

 

 

14,095,411

 

 

 

13,852,421

 

 

19,893,843

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

4,267,441

 

 

3,354,342

 

 

 

3,363,833

 

 

4,197,855

 

 
Note: (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.
 
 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

 

September

 

June

 

March

 

September

 

September

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)

$

210,269

 

 

$

190,351

 

 

$

198,717

 

 

$

180,482

 

 

$

589,468

 

 

$

578,693

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

1,046

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

2,846

 

 

 

2,884

 

Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

211,315

 

 

 

191,265

 

 

 

199,735

 

 

 

181,264

 

 

 

592,314

 

 

 

581,577

 

Interest Expense

 

24,605

 

 

 

48,433

 

 

 

28,115

 

 

 

38,964

 

 

 

91,684

 

 

 

142,054

 

Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

186,710

 

 

 

142,832

 

 

 

171,620

 

 

 

142,300

 

 

 

500,630

 

 

 

439,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

16,781

 

 

 

5,033

 

 

 

45,911

 

 

 

27,119

 

 

 

89,811

 

 

 

15,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees from trust services

 

3,574

 

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

3,261

 

 

 

3,483

 

 

 

10,318

 

 

 

10,276

 

Fees from brokerage services

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,378

 

 

 

2,651

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

8,633

 

 

 

7,668

 

Fees from deposit services

 

9,320

 

 

 

8,702

 

 

 

8,055

 

 

 

7,957

 

 

 

25,332

 

 

 

25,219

 

Bankcard fees and merchant discounts

 

1,226

 

 

 

1,262

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

2,937

 

 

 

3,520

 

Other charges, commissions, and fees

 

715

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

 

1,665

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

2,059

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

2,388

 

 

 

5,738

 

 

 

4,433

 

Income from mortgage banking activities

 

109,457

 

 

 

24,019

 

 

 

68,213

 

 

 

17,631

 

 

 

195,301

 

 

 

59,404

 

Mortgage loan servicing income

 

2,345

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

3,879

 

 

 

0

 

Net gain on the sale of bank premises

 

2,229

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

2,229

 

 

 

0

 

Net gains on investment securities

 

860

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

2,566

 

 

 

66

 

Other noninterest income

 

617

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

991

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

135,468

 

 

 

42,224

 

 

 

88,390

 

 

 

36,806

 

 

 

260,664

 

 

 

113,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation

 

84,455

 

 

 

46,313

 

 

 

68,664

 

 

 

44,541

 

 

 

197,660

 

 

 

129,563

 

Employee benefits

 

13,202

 

 

 

8,615

 

 

 

12,779

 

 

 

10,786

 

 

 

36,767

 

 

 

26,624

 

Net occupancy

 

10,944

 

 

 

8,698

 

 

 

10,318

 

 

 

9,062

 

 

 

30,324

 

 

 

26,116

 

Data processing

 

6,708

 

 

 

5,776

 

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

5,506

 

 

 

28,140

 

 

 

16,505

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,691

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

1,577

 

 

 

4,914

 

 

 

5,262

 

OREO expense

 

1,166

 

 

 

1,837

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

2,679

 

 

 

3,886

 

Equipment expense

 

5,616

 

 

 

3,698

 

 

 

5,004

 

 

 

3,845

 

 

 

14,465

 

 

 

10,688

 

FDIC insurance expense

 

2,700

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

2,782

 

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

7,882

 

 

 

7,065

 

Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment

 

3,301

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

5,949

 

 

 

304

 

Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings

 

10,385

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

10,385

 

 

 

5,105

 

Other expenses

 

31,425

 

 

 

18,871

 

 

 

29,138

 

 

 

22,372

 

 

 

82,935

 

 

 

54,636

 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

171,593

 

 

 

96,134

 

 

 

149,374

 

 

 

101,133

 

 

 

422,100

 

 

 

285,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

133,804

 

 

 

83,889

 

 

 

64,725

 

 

 

50,854

 

 

 

249,383

 

 

 

251,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

1,046

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

2,846

 

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)

 

132,758

 

 

 

82,975

 

 

 

63,707

 

 

 

50,072

 

 

 

246,537

 

 

 

248,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

 

28,974

 

 

 

17,010

 

 

 

11,021

 

 

 

9,889

 

 

 

49,884

 

 

 

51,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

103,784

 

 

$

65,965

 

 

$

52,686

 

 

$

40,183

 

 

$

196,653

 

 

$

196,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Effective Tax Rate

 

21.82

%

 

 

20.50

%

 

 

17.30

%

 

 

19.75

%

 

 

20.23

%

 

 

20.86

%

 
 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 2020

 

September 2019

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

 

Q-T-D Average

 

Q-T-D Average

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$

2,227,314

 

 

$

1,012,682

 

 

$

1,656,533

 

 

$

837,493

 

 

$

976,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities Available for Sale

 

2,751,913

 

 

 

2,428,288

 

 

 

2,777,802

 

 

 

2,437,296

 

 

 

2,452,097

 

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

Net available for sale securities

 

2,751,913

 

 

 

2,428,288

 

 

 

2,777,802

 

 

 

2,437,296

 

 

 

2,452,097

 

 

Securities Held to Maturity

 

1,235

 

 

 

3,911

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

(14

)

 

 

0

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

Net held to maturity securities

 

1,221

 

 

 

3,911

 

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

Equity Securities

 

10,033

 

 

 

8,992

 

 

 

10,255

 

 

 

8,894

 

 

 

8,914

 

 

Other Investment Securities

 

253,302

 

 

 

208,632

 

 

 

217,992

 

 

 

222,161

 

 

 

210,830

 

 

Total Securities

 

3,016,469

 

 

 

2,649,823

 

 

 

3,007,263

 

 

 

2,669,797

 

 

 

2,673,312

 

 

Total Cash and Securities

 

5,243,783

 

 

 

3,662,505

 

 

 

4,663,796

 

 

 

3,507,290

 

 

 

3,649,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

668,874

 

 

 

358,525

 

 

 

812,084

 

 

 

387,514

 

 

 

412,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans & Leases

 

13,224,385

 

 

 

9,453,569

 

 

 

13,377,091

 

 

 

9,399,170

 

 

 

9,452,464

 

 

Mortgage Loans

 

3,542,829

 

 

 

3,025,122

 

 

 

3,345,048

 

 

 

3,107,721

 

 

 

3,035,751

 

 

Consumer Loans

 

1,258,803

 

 

 

1,119,481

 

 

 

1,245,381

 

 

 

1,206,657

 

 

 

1,149,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Loans

 

18,026,017

 

 

 

13,598,172

 

 

 

17,967,520

 

 

 

13,713,548

 

 

 

13,637,238

 

 

Unearned income

 

(39,391

)

 

 

(4,410

)

 

 

(37,289

)

 

 

(1,419

)

 

 

(3,811

)

 

Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

17,986,626

 

 

 

13,593,762

 

 

 

17,930,231

 

 

 

13,712,129

 

 

 

13,633,427

 

 

Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses

 

(214,870

)

 

 

(76,408

)

 

 

(225,812

)

 

 

(77,057

)

 

 

(77,098

)

 

Net Loans

 

17,771,756

 

 

 

13,517,354

 

 

 

17,704,419

 

 

 

13,635,072

 

 

 

13,556,329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Servicing Rights

 

20,462

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

20,413

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,795,682

 

 

 

1,478,014

 

 

 

1,794,886

 

 

 

1,478,014

 

 

 

1,478,014

 

 

Other Intangibles

 

30,375

 

 

 

32,639

 

 

 

28,243

 

 

 

29,931

 

 

 

31,685

 

 

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

 

70,920

 

 

 

61,740

 

 

 

72,789

 

 

 

57,783

 

 

 

60,318

 

 

Other Real Estate Owned

 

28,592

 

 

 

16,475

 

 

 

25,696

 

 

 

15,515

 

 

 

18,367

 

 

Other Assets

 

785,179

 

 

 

539,356

 

 

 

808,982

 

 

 

551,205

 

 

 

545,088

 

 

Total Assets

$

26,415,623

 

 

$

19,666,608

 

 

$

25,931,308

 

 

$

19,662,324

 

 

$

19,751,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Interest-earning Assets

$

23,424,890

 

 

$

17,356,204

 

 

$

22,903,067

 

 

$

17,344,638

 

 

$

17,389,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing Deposits

$

12,951,290

 

 

$

9,692,296

 

 

$

12,946,792

 

 

$

9,231,059

 

 

$

9,523,289

 

 

Noninterest-bearing Deposits

 

7,178,769

 

 

 

4,440,399

 

 

 

7,304,747

 

 

 

4,621,362

 

 

 

4,572,122

 

 

Total Deposits

 

20,130,059

 

 

 

14,132,695

 

 

 

20,251,539

 

 

 

13,852,421

 

 

 

14,095,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term Borrowings

 

156,502

 

 

 

120,155

 

 

 

148,357

 

 

 

374,654

 

 

 

329,966

 

 

Long-term Borrowings

 

1,616,647

 

 

 

1,870,944

 

 

 

924,674

 

 

 

1,838,029

 

 

 

1,708,297

 

 

Total Borrowings

 

1,773,149

 

 

 

1,991,099

 

 

 

1,073,031

 

 

 

2,212,683

 

 

 

2,038,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Lease Liability

 

74,640

 

 

 

65,430

 

 

 

76,604

 

 

 

61,342

 

 

 

63,987

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

174,664

 

 

 

117,947

 

 

 

262,693

 

 

 

172,045

 

 

 

199,458

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

22,152,512

 

 

 

16,307,171

 

 

 

21,663,867

 

 

 

16,298,491

 

 

 

16,397,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Equity

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

Common Equity

 

4,263,111

 

 

 

3,359,437

 

 

 

4,267,441

 

 

 

3,363,833

 

 

 

3,354,342

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

4,263,111

 

 

 

3,359,437

 

 

 

4,267,441

 

 

 

3,363,833

 

 

 

3,354,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

26,415,623

 

 

$

19,666,608

 

 

$

25,931,308

 

 

$

19,662,324

 

 

$

19,751,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities

$

14,724,439

 

 

$

11,683,395

 

 

$

14,019,823

 

 

$

11,443,742

 

 

$

11,561,552

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

 

September

 

June

 

March

 

September

 

September

Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data:

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

1.93

 

Diluted

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Dividend Declared Per Share:

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High Common Stock Price

$

30.07

 

 

$

39.98

 

 

$

33.12

 

 

$

39.07

 

 

$

39.07

 

 

$

39.98

 

Low Common Stock Price

$

20.57

 

 

$

34.77

 

 

$

21.52

 

 

$

19.67

 

 

$

19.67

 

 

$

30.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

129,373,154

 

 

 

101,432,243

 

 

 

119,823,652

 

 

 

101,295,073

 

 

 

116,876,402

 

 

 

101,698,530

 

Diluted

 

129,454,966

 

 

 

101,711,740

 

 

 

119,887,823

 

 

 

101,399,181

 

 

 

116,944,594

 

 

 

101,967,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memorandum Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Dividends

$

45,414

 

 

$

34,518

 

 

$

45,416

 

 

$

35,604

 

 

$

126,434

 

 

$

103,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend Payout Ratio

 

43.76

%

 

 

52.33

%

 

 

86.20

%

 

 

88.60

%

 

 

64.29

%

 

 

52.82

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

March 31

EOP Share Data:

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value Per Share

 

$

32.89

 

 

$

33.03

 

 

 

$

32.35

 

 

$

32.87

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1)

 

$

18.84

 

 

$

18.16

 

 

 

$

18.28

 

 

$

18.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52-week High Common Stock Price

 

$

40.70

 

 

$

39.98

 

 

 

$

40.70

 

 

$

40.70

 

Date

 

11/05/19

 

 

09/13/19

 

 

 

11/05/19

 

 

11/05/19

 

52-week Low Common Stock Price

 

$

19.67

 

 

$

30.67

 

 

 

$

19.67

 

 

$

19.67

 

Date

 

03/23/20

 

 

01/02/19

 

 

 

03/23/20

 

 

03/23/20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

 

 

129,762,348

 

 

 

101,555,696

 

 

 

 

129,755,395

 

 

 

101,723,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memorandum Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)

 

 

3,137

 

 

 

2,231

 

 

 

 

3,039

 

 

 

2,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

 

$

4,267,441

 

 

$

3,354,342

 

 

 

$

4,197,855

 

 

$

3,343,702

 

Less: Total Intangibles

 

 

(1,823,129

)

 

 

(1,509,699

)

 

 

 

(1,825,887

)

 

 

(1,506.368

)

Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,444,312

 

 

$

1,844,643

 

 

 

$

2,371,968

 

 

$

1,837,334

 

÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)

 

 

129,762,348

 

 

 

101,555,696

 

 

 

 

129,755,395

 

 

 

101,723,600

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)

 

$

18.84

 

 

$

18.16

 

 

 

$

18.28

 

 

$

18.06

 

 
 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September

 

 

September

 

June

 

March

 

September

 

September

 

Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:

2020

 

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loans and Loans held for sale

 

4.17

%

 

 

 

4.75

%

 

 

4.21

%

 

 

4.60

%

 

 

4.30

%

 

 

4.92

%

 

Investment Securities

 

2.17

%

 

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

2.44

%

 

 

2.70

%

 

 

2.42

%

 

 

2.91

%

 

Money Market Investments/FFS

 

0.42

%

 

 

 

2.98

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

2.23

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

2.99

%

 

Average Earning Assets Yield

 

3.59

%

 

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

4.21

%

 

 

3.80

%

 

 

4.53

%

 

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

0.54

%

 

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

1.44

%

 

Short-term Borrowings

 

0.44

%

 

 

 

1.78

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

1.72

%

 

Long-term Borrowings

 

1.65

%

 

 

 

2.44

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

2.21

%

 

 

1.86

%

 

 

2.63

%

 

Average Liability Costs

 

0.66

%

 

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

1.63

%

 

Net Interest Spread

 

2.93

%

 

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

2.88

%

 

 

2.84

%

 

 

2.88

%

 

 

2.90

%

 

Net Interest Margin

 

3.18

%

 

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

1.56

%

 

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity

 

9.68

%

 

 

 

7.79

%

 

 

5.40

%

 

 

4.82

%

 

 

6.85

%

 

 

7.93

%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1)

 

16.94

%

 

 

 

14.16

%

 

 

9.58

%

 

 

8.77

%

 

 

12.19

%

 

 

14.56

%

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

53.43

%

 

 

 

52.21

%

 

 

57.68

%

 

 

56.71

%

 

 

55.65

%

 

 

51.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Net Income (GAAP)

$

103,784

 

 

 

$

65,965

 

 

$

52,686

 

 

$

40,183

 

 

$

196,653

 

 

$

196,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Number of days

 

92

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

4,263,111

 

 

 

$

3,359,437

 

 

$

3,921,289

 

 

$

3,350,652

 

 

$

3,835,617

 

 

$

3,319,420

 

 

Less: Average Total Intangibles

 

(1,826,057

)

 

 

 

(1,510,653

)

 

 

(1,708,683

)

 

 

(1,507,272

)

 

 

(1,681,202

)

 

 

(1,512,394

)

 

(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,437,054

 

 

 

$

1,848,784

 

 

$

2,212,606

 

 

$

1,843,380

 

 

$

2,154,415

 

 

$

1,807,026

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

[(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c)

 

 

 

16.94

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

14.16

 

%

 

 

 

 

9.58

 

%

 

 

 

 

8.77

 

%

 

 

 

 

12.19

 

%

 

 

 

 

14.56

 

%

 

 

September 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

Loan / Deposit Ratio

88.54

%

 

96.72

%

 

98.99

%

 

90.44

%

 

98.87

%

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

1.26

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.56

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.12

%

Allowance for Credit Losses (1)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

1.35

%

 

0.58

%

 

0.57

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.17

%

Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.40

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.46

%

90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.05

%

Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

0.85

%

 

1.03

%

 

0.96

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.96

%

Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets

0.69

%

 

0.80

%

 

0.75

%

 

0.71

%

 

0.73

%

Primary Capital Ratio

17.23

%

 

17.31

%

 

17.44

%

 

16.72

%

 

17.08

%

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

16.46

%

 

16.98

%

 

17.11

%

 

16.00

%

 

16.41

%

Price / Book Ratio

0.65

x

 

1.15

x

 

1.17

x

 

0.85

x

 

0.70

x

Price / Earnings Ratio

6.70

x

 

14.60

x

 

15.14

x

 

15.74

x

 

14.56

x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

(1) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

 
 
 
 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data and Number of Loans Serviced)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

 

September

 

June

 

March

 

September

 

September

Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Applications

$

3,460,687

 

 

$

1,290,000

 

 

$

2,189,008

 

 

$

2,054,000

 

 

$

7,703,695

 

 

$

3,434,000

 

Loans originated

 

2,071,717

 

 

 

907,896

 

 

 

1,692,297

 

 

 

904,949

 

 

 

4,668,963

 

 

 

2,164,410

 

Loans sold

$

1,898,539

 

 

$

865,873

 

 

$

1,636,063

 

 

$

793,392

 

 

$

4,327,994

 

 

$

2,004,051

 

Purchase money % of loans closed

 

48

%

 

 

63

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

46

%

 

 

74

%

Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold

 

4.26

%

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

2.49

%

 

 

2.82

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

2.87

%

Net interest income

$

2,740

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

2,246

 

 

$

949

 

 

$

5,935

 

 

$

369

 

Other income

 

110,900

 

 

 

24,331

 

 

 

71,013

 

 

 

21,190

 

 

 

203,103

 

 

 

63,938

 

Other expense

 

43,417

 

 

 

20,256

 

 

 

35,261

 

 

 

20,757

 

 

 

99,435

 

 

 

53,869

 

Income taxes

 

14,823

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

22,042

 

 

 

2,163

 

Net income

$

55,400

 

 

$

3,401

 

 

$

31,052

 

 

$

1,109

 

 

$

87,561

 

 

$

8,275

 

 

September

 

September

 

December

 

June

 

March

 

Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

Locked pipeline

$

1,398,898

 

$

262,313

 

$

143,465

 

$

889,275

 

$

739,322

 

Balance of loans serviced

$

3,551,157

 

$

0

 

$

0

 

$

3,552,292

 

$

0

 

Number of loans serviced

 

25,813

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

25,609

 

 

0

 

 

September

 

September

 

December

 

June

 

March

 

Asset Quality Data:

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Non-Accrual Loans

$

71,312

 

$

69,884

 

$

63,209

 

$

67,669

 

$

64,036

 

EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans

 

12,583

 

 

9,840

 

 

9,494

 

 

11,150

 

 

7,051

 

EOP Restructured Loans (1)

 

68,381

 

 

60,559

 

 

58,369

 

 

77,436

 

 

61,470

 

Total EOP Non-performing Loans

$

152,276

 

$

140,283

 

$

131,072

 

$

156,255

 

$

132,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Other Real Estate Owned

 

25,696

 

 

18,367

 

 

15,515

 

 

29,947

 

 

15,849

 

Total EOP Non-performing Assets

$

177,972

 

$

158,650

 

$

146,587

 

$

186,202

 

$

148,406

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

 

September

 

June

 

March

 

September

 

September

Allowance for Loan Losses:

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Beginning Balance

$

215,121

 

 

$

76,400

 

 

$

154,923

 

 

$

77,057

 

 

$

77,057

 

 

$

76,703

 

Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

57,442

 

 

 

57,442

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

215,121

 

 

 

76,400

 

 

 

154,923

 

 

 

134,499

 

 

 

134,499

 

 

 

76,703

 

Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

18,635

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

18,635

 

 

 

0

 

Gross Charge-offs

 

(8,468

)

 

 

(5,404

)

 

 

(5,634

)

 

 

(8,761

)

 

 

(22,863

)

 

 

(19,406

)

Recoveries

 

2,820

 

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

2,073

 

 

 

6,183

 

 

 

4,355

 

Net Charge-offs

 

(5,648

)

 

 

(4,335

)

 

 

(4,344

)

 

 

(6,688

)

 

 

(16,680

)

 

 

(15,051

)

Provision for Loan & Lease Losses

 

16,339

 

 

 

5,033

 

 

 

45,907

 

 

 

27,112

 

 

 

89,358

 

 

 

15,446

 

Ending Balance

 

225,812

 

 

 

77,098

 

 

$

215,121

 

 

$

154,923

 

 

 

225,812

 

 

 

77,098

 

Reserve for lending-related commitments

 

15,960

 

 

 

1,776

 

 

 

11,946

 

 

 

7,742

 

 

 

15,960

 

 

 

1,776

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)

$

241,772

 

 

$

78,874

 

 

$

227,067

 

 

$

162,665

 

 

$

241,772

 

 

$

78,874

 

 
Notes:

(1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $53,665, $50,757, $59,916, $51,775 and $48,387 at September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above.

(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

 
 
 
 

 

