United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020

Third quarter 2020 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.56%, an annualized return on average equity of 9.68% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 16.94%, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.33%, 7.79% and 14.16%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months of 2020, United’s annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, the annualized return on average equity was 6.85% and the annualized return on average tangible equity was 12.19% compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 7.93% and 14.56%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2019.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI ) (“United”), today reported earnings for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were a record $103.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $66.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $196.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $196.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Higher net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, as well as the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition. Partially offsetting the increase in net income were merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial acquisition, $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances and higher provision for credit losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard.

“Despite the continued uncertainty in the economic environment, we achieved record earnings during the third quarter of 2020 and successfully completed the Carolina Financial system conversion,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “United has continued to focus on meeting our customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending residential property foreclosures, offering fee waivers, providing payment deferrals, and processing over 8,900 loans totaling approximately $1.3 billion under the government Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well to continue delivering for our customers and for continued growth.”

The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense, including merger-related expense of $5.7 million and $53.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively, as compared to the same time periods in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $185.7 million, which was an increase of $43.7 million or 31% from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the third quarter of 2020 increased $43.9 million or 31% from the third quarter of 2019 to $186.7 million. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 increased $6.1 billion or 35% from the third quarter of 2019 due to a $4.6 billion or 33% increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.1 billion or 137% increase in average short-term investments and a $366.6 million or 14% increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the third quarter of 2020 increased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 due to a 98 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds primarily due to the impact of declines in interest rates from the third quarter of 2019 partially offset by a 79 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets from the third quarter of 2019 due to the decline in market interest rates and the lower yield on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. In addition, loan accretion on acquired loans was $11.7 million and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $4.5 million, primarily driven by the accretion on loans acquired from the Carolina Financial acquisition. The net interest margin of 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020 was a decrease of 9 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.27% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $497.8 million, which was an increase of $61.1 million or 14% from the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $500.6 million, an increase of $61.1 million or 14% from the first nine months of 2019. Average earning assets for the first nine months of 2020 increased $3.6 billion or 21% from the first nine months of 2019 due to a $2.7 billion or 20% increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $632.0 million or 81% increase in average short-term investments and a $259.1 million or 10% increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 2 basis points from the first nine months of 2019 due to a 73 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 71 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Loan accretion on acquired loans was $30.8 million and $30.2 million for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $676 thousand. The net interest margin of 3.21% for the first nine months of 2020 was a decrease of 21 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.42% for the first nine months of 2019.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $15.1 million or 9% from the second quarter of 2020. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $15.1 million or 9% from the second quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased $1.8 billion or 8% from the second quarter of 2020, due to the full quarter impact of assets acquired in the Carolina Financial acquisition and PPP loan activity. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $1.3 billion or 7% and average short-term investments increased $419.0 million or 27%. The net interest spread for the third quarter of 2020 increased 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 due to a 16 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 11 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Loan accretion on acquired loans increased $2.2 million from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by the accretion on loans acquired from Carolina Financial. The net interest margin remained flat at 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020 from the second quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans were $152.3 million, or 0.85% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to nonperforming loans of $131.1 million, or 0.96% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans of $37.9 million were added from the Carolina Financial acquisition. As of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $225.8 million or 1.26% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $77.1 million or 0.56% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was due to the adoption of CECL, the impact of COVID-19 and the loans acquired from Carolina Financial. Total nonperforming assets of $178.0 million, including OREO of $25.7 million at September 30, 2020, represented 0.69% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $146.6 million or 0.75% at December 31, 2019.

For the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the provision for credit losses was $16.8 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The increase in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter was driven by the impact from the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions used in the estimation of expected credit losses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic under CECL. The provision for the first nine months of 2020 was $89.8 million as compared to $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. In addition to the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts on reserves, the increase was also driven by the provision for credit losses of $29.0 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Net charge-offs were $5.6 million and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net charge-offs were $16.7 million and $15.1 million for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.12% and 0.13% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses decreased $29.1 million due primarily to the provision expense recorded on the non-PCD loans acquired from Carolina Financial in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $135.5 million, which was an increase of $93.2 million or 221% from the third quarter of 2019. The change was driven by an $85.4 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 also included $2.3 million in mortgage loan servicing income and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $260.7 million, which was an increase of $147.4 million or 130% from the first nine months of 2019. The increase was due mainly to an increase of $135.9 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Net gains on investment securities were $2.6 million for the first nine months of 2020 as compared to a gain of $66 thousand for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of approximately $2.5 million. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 also included $3.9 million in mortgage loan servicing income and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $47.1 million or 53% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase of $41.2 million in income from mortgage banking activities, a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises, and an increase in fees from deposit services of $1.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $171.6 million, an increase of $75.5 million or 78% from the third quarter of 2019 due to additional employee and branch office related expenses of $44.9 million mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition, $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances, a $3.2 million increase in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment and an increase of $12.6 million in other expenses. In particular, employee compensation increased $38.1 million (some of which was due to higher employee incentives and commissions related to the increased mortgage banking production), employee benefits increased $4.6 million and net occupancy expenses increased $2.2 million. Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment included a $400 thousand temporary impairment on mortgage servicing rights. Within other expense, the largest drivers of the increase included merger-related expenses associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition of $3.6 million, the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments increased $4.0 million and the amortization of income tax credits increased $1.4 million. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense was a decrease of $671 thousand in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to fewer declines in fair value of OREO properties.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $422.1 million, an increase of $136.3 million or 48% from the first nine months of 2019. The largest drivers of the increase were additional employee and branch office related expenses of $82.5 million from the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to the higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, data processing expense increased $11.6 million (including the Carolina Financial data processing contract termination penalty of $9.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020), mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment increased $5.6 million (including $1.1 million temporary impairment on mortgage servicing rights) and prepayment penalties on the early payoff of long-term FHLB advances increased $5.3 million to $10.4 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $5.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. Other expense also increased $28.3 million due to merger-related expenses of $10.7 million associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition, an increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $7.6 million, and an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $3.8 million which reduces the effective tax rate. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense were decreases of $1.2 million in OREO expense due to fewer declines in fair value of OREO properties.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $22.2 million or 15% from the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the added employee and branch office related expenses of $16.9 million from the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to the higher mortgage banking production. Noninterest expense for the third quarter also included the $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances. Partially offsetting the increases to noninterest expense were decreases of $9.2 million in data processing expense due to the $9.7 million contract termination penalty recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, income tax expense was $29.0 million and $49.9 million as compared to $17.0 million and $51.9 million, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2020 from the third quarter of 2019 was due to overall higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate while the decrease for the first nine months of 2020 from the first nine months of 2020 was due mainly to slightly lower earnings. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased $17.9 million also due to higher earnings. United’s effective tax rate was 21.8% for the third quarter of 2020, 20.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 17.3% for the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, United's effective tax rate was 20.2% and 20.9%, respectively, reflecting higher amortization of income tax credits in 2020.

Regulatory Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.2% at September 30, 2020 while its estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.0%, 13.0% and 10.1%, respectively. The September 30, 2020 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $25.9 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 231 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI."

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2020 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2020 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these “non-GAAP” financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United’s results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United’s management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, tangible equity, return on tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United’s results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United’s management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders’ equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United’s capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the “permanent” items of common equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these “forward-looking statements.” The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on United’s colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on United’s business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United’s funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the successful integration of operations of Carolina Financial Corporation; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United’s expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 2020 September 2019 September 2020 September 2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY: Interest income $ 210,269 $ 190,351 $ 589,468 $ 578,693 Interest expense 24,605 48,433 91,684 142,054 Net interest income 185,664 141,918 497,784 436,639 Provision for credit losses 16,781 5,033 89,811 15,446 Noninterest income 135,468 42,224 260,664 113,242 Noninterest expense 171,593 96,134 422,100 285,754 Income before income taxes 132,758 82,975 246,537 248,681 Income taxes 28,974 17,010 49,884 51,867 Net income $ 103,784 $ 65,965 $ 196,653 $ 196,814 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 1.68 $ 1.93 Diluted 0.80 0.65 1.68 1.93 Cash dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.34 1.05 1.02 Book value 32.89 33.03 Closing market price $ 21.47 $ 37.87 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 129,762,348 101,555,696 Weighted average-basic 129,373,154 101,432,243 116,876,402 101,698,530 Weighted average-diluted 129,454,966 101,711,740 116,944,594 101,967,135 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.33 % 1.12 % 1.35 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.68 % 7.79 % 6.85 % 7.93 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.94 % 14.16 % 12.19 % 14.56 % Average equity to average assets 16.14 % 17.08 % 16.34 % 17.04 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.27 % 3.21 % 3.42 % September 30 2020 September 30 2019 December 31 2019 June 30 2020 PERIOD END BALANCES: Assets $ 25,931,308 $ 19,751,461 $ 19,662,324 $ 26,234,973 Earning assets 22,903,067 17,389,984 17,344,638 23,253,983 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 17,930,231 13,633,427 13,712,129 17,992,402 Loans held for sale 812,084 412,194 387,514 625,984 Investment securities 3,007,263 2,673,312 2,669,797 3,062,198 Total deposits 20,251,539 14,095,411 13,852,421 19,893,843 Shareholders’ equity 4,267,441 3,354,342 3,363,833 4,197,855 Note : (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 210,269 $ 190,351 $ 198,717 $ 180,482 $ 589,468 $ 578,693 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,046 914 1,018 782 2,846 2,884 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 211,315 191,265 199,735 181,264 592,314 581,577 Interest Expense 24,605 48,433 28,115 38,964 91,684 142,054 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 186,710 142,832 171,620 142,300 500,630 439,523 Provision for Credit Losses 16,781 5,033 45,911 27,119 89,811 15,446 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 3,574 3,574 3,261 3,483 10,318 10,276 Fees from brokerage services 3,066 2,378 2,651 2,916 8,633 7,668 Fees from deposit services 9,320 8,702 8,055 7,957 25,332 25,219 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,226 1,262 718 993 2,937 3,520 Other charges, commissions, and fees 715 568 610 518 1,843 1,665 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,059 1,280 1,291 2,388 5,738 4,433 Income from mortgage banking activities 109,457 24,019 68,213 17,631 195,301 59,404 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,345 0 1,534 0 3,879 0 Net gain on the sale of bank premises 2,229 0 0 0 2,229 0 Net gains on investment securities 860 116 1,510 196 2,566 66 Other noninterest income 617 325 547 724 1,888 991 Total Noninterest Income 135,468 42,224 88,390 36,806 260,664 113,242 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 84,455 46,313 68,664 44,541 197,660 129,563 Employee benefits 13,202 8,615 12,779 10,786 36,767 26,624 Net occupancy 10,944 8,698 10,318 9,062 30,324 26,116 Data processing 6,708 5,776 15,926 5,506 28,140 16,505 Amortization of intangibles 1,691 1,754 1,646 1,577 4,914 5,262 OREO expense 1,166 1,837 607 906 2,679 3,886 Equipment expense 5,616 3,698 5,004 3,845 14,465 10,688 FDIC insurance expense 2,700 465 2,782 2,400 7,882 7,065 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 3,301 107 2,510 138 5,949 304 Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings 10,385 0 0 0 10,385 5,105 Other expenses 31,425 18,871 29,138 22,372 82,935 54,636 Total Noninterest Expense 171,593 96,134 149,374 101,133 422,100 285,754 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 133,804 83,889 64,725 50,854 249,383 251,565 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,046 914 1,018 782 2,846 2,884 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 132,758 82,975 63,707 50,072 246,537 248,681 Taxes 28,974 17,010 11,021 9,889 49,884 51,867 Net Income $ 103,784 $ 65,965 $ 52,686 $ 40,183 $ 196,653 $ 196,814 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 21.82 % 20.50 % 17.30 % 19.75 % 20.23 % 20.86 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets September 2020 September 2019 September 30 December 31 September 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2020 2019 2019 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 2,227,314 $ 1,012,682 $ 1,656,533 $ 837,493 $ 976,154 Securities Available for Sale 2,751,913 2,428,288 2,777,802 2,437,296 2,452,097 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 2,751,913 2,428,288 2,777,802 2,437,296 2,452,097 Securities Held to Maturity 1,235 3,911 1,235 1,446 1,471 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14 ) 0 (21 ) 0 0 Net held to maturity securities 1,221 3,911 1,214 1,446 1,471 Equity Securities 10,033 8,992 10,255 8,894 8,914 Other Investment Securities 253,302 208,632 217,992 222,161 210,830 Total Securities 3,016,469 2,649,823 3,007,263 2,669,797 2,673,312 Total Cash and Securities 5,243,783 3,662,505 4,663,796 3,507,290 3,649,466 Loans held for sale 668,874 358,525 812,084 387,514 412,194 Commercial Loans & Leases 13,224,385 9,453,569 13,377,091 9,399,170 9,452,464 Mortgage Loans 3,542,829 3,025,122 3,345,048 3,107,721 3,035,751 Consumer Loans 1,258,803 1,119,481 1,245,381 1,206,657 1,149,023 Gross Loans 18,026,017 13,598,172 17,967,520 13,713,548 13,637,238 Unearned income (39,391 ) (4,410 ) (37,289 ) (1,419 ) (3,811 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 17,986,626 13,593,762 17,930,231 13,712,129 13,633,427 Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses (214,870 ) (76,408 ) (225,812 ) (77,057 ) (77,098 ) Net Loans 17,771,756 13,517,354 17,704,419 13,635,072 13,556,329 Mortgage Servicing Rights 20,462 0 20,413 0 0 Goodwill 1,795,682 1,478,014 1,794,886 1,478,014 1,478,014 Other Intangibles 30,375 32,639 28,243 29,931 31,685 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 70,920 61,740 72,789 57,783 60,318 Other Real Estate Owned 28,592 16,475 25,696 15,515 18,367 Other Assets 785,179 539,356 808,982 551,205 545,088 Total Assets $ 26,415,623 $ 19,666,608 $ 25,931,308 $ 19,662,324 $ 19,751,461 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 23,424,890 $ 17,356,204 $ 22,903,067 $ 17,344,638 $ 17,389,984 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 12,951,290 $ 9,692,296 $ 12,946,792 $ 9,231,059 $ 9,523,289 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 7,178,769 4,440,399 7,304,747 4,621,362 4,572,122 Total Deposits 20,130,059 14,132,695 20,251,539 13,852,421 14,095,411 Short-term Borrowings 156,502 120,155 148,357 374,654 329,966 Long-term Borrowings 1,616,647 1,870,944 924,674 1,838,029 1,708,297 Total Borrowings 1,773,149 1,991,099 1,073,031 2,212,683 2,038,263 Operating Lease Liability 74,640 65,430 76,604 61,342 63,987 Other Liabilities 174,664 117,947 262,693 172,045 199,458 Total Liabilities 22,152,512 16,307,171 21,663,867 16,298,491 16,397,119 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,263,111 3,359,437 4,267,441 3,363,833 3,354,342 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,263,111 3,359,437 4,267,441 3,363,833 3,354,342 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 26,415,623 $ 19,666,608 $ 25,931,308 $ 19,662,324 $ 19,751,461 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 14,724,439 $ 11,683,395 $ 14,019,823 $ 11,443,742 $ 11,561,552

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.68 $ 1.93 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.68 $ 1.93 Common Dividend Declared Per Share: $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 1.02 High Common Stock Price $ 30.07 $ 39.98 $ 33.12 $ 39.07 $ 39.07 $ 39.98 Low Common Stock Price $ 20.57 $ 34.77 $ 21.52 $ 19.67 $ 19.67 $ 30.67 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 129,373,154 101,432,243 119,823,652 101,295,073 116,876,402 101,698,530 Diluted 129,454,966 101,711,740 119,887,823 101,399,181 116,944,594 101,967,135 Memorandum Items: Common Dividends $ 45,414 $ 34,518 $ 45,416 $ 35,604 $ 126,434 $ 103,965 Dividend Payout Ratio 43.76 % 52.33 % 86.20 % 88.60 % 64.29 % 52.82 %

September 30 September 30 June 30 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2020 2019 2020 2020 Book Value Per Share $ 32.89 $ 33.03 $ 32.35 $ 32.87 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 18.84 $ 18.16 $ 18.28 $ 18.06 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 40.70 $ 39.98 $ 40.70 $ 40.70 Date 11/05/19 09/13/19 11/05/19 11/05/19 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 19.67 $ 30.67 $ 19.67 $ 19.67 Date 03/23/20 01/02/19 03/23/20 03/23/20 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 129,762,348 101,555,696 129,755,395 101,723,600 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 3,137 2,231 3,039 2,206 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,267,441 $ 3,354,342 $ 4,197,855 $ 3,343,702 Less: Total Intangibles (1,823,129 ) (1,509,699 ) (1,825,887 ) (1,506.368 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,444,312 $ 1,844,643 $ 2,371,968 $ 1,837,334 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 129,762,348 101,555,696 129,755,395 101,723,600 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 18.84 $ 18.16 $ 18.28 $ 18.06

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 Net Loans and Loans held for sale 4.17 % 4.75 % 4.21 % 4.60 % 4.30 % 4.92 % Investment Securities 2.17 % 2.90 % 2.44 % 2.70 % 2.42 % 2.91 % Money Market Investments/FFS 0.42 % 2.98 % 0.49 % 2.23 % 0.75 % 2.99 % Average Earning Assets Yield 3.59 % 4.38 % 3.70 % 4.21 % 3.80 % 4.53 % Interest-bearing Deposits 0.54 % 1.49 % 0.67 % 1.19 % 0.76 % 1.44 % Short-term Borrowings 0.44 % 1.78 % 0.54 % 1.34 % 0.75 % 1.72 % Long-term Borrowings 1.65 % 2.44 % 1.68 % 2.21 % 1.86 % 2.63 % Average Liability Costs 0.66 % 1.64 % 0.82 % 1.37 % 0.92 % 1.63 % Net Interest Spread 2.93 % 2.74 % 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.88 % 2.90 % Net Interest Margin 3.18 % 3.27 % 3.18 % 3.30 % 3.21 % 3.42 % Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.33 % 0.87 % 0.82 % 1.12 % 1.35 % Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 9.68 % 7.79 % 5.40 % 4.82 % 6.85 % 7.93 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.94 % 14.16 % 9.58 % 8.77 % 12.19 % 14.56 % Efficiency Ratio 53.43 % 52.21 % 57.68 % 56.71 % 55.65 % 51.97 % Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 103,784 $ 65,965 $ 52,686 $ 40,183 $ 196,653 $ 196,814 (b) Number of days 92 92 91 91 274 273 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,263,111 $ 3,359,437 $ 3,921,289 $ 3,350,652 $ 3,835,617 $ 3,319,420 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,826,057 ) (1,510,653 ) (1,708,683 ) (1,507,272 ) (1,681,202 ) (1,512,394 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,437,054 $ 1,848,784 $ 2,212,606 $ 1,843,380 $ 2,154,415 $ 1,807,026 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c) 16.94 % 14.16 % 9.58 % 8.77 % 12.19 % 14.56 %

September 30 September 30 December 31 June 30 March 31 2020 2019 2019 2020 2020 Loan / Deposit Ratio 88.54 % 96.72 % 98.99 % 90.44 % 98.87 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.26 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 1.20 % 1.12 % Allowance for Credit Losses (1)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.35 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 1.26 % 1.17 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.40 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.38 % 0.46 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.85 % 1.03 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 0.96 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.69 % 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.73 % Primary Capital Ratio 17.23 % 17.31 % 17.44 % 16.72 % 17.08 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.46 % 16.98 % 17.11 % 16.00 % 16.41 % Price / Book Ratio 0.65 x 1.15 x 1.17 x 0.85 x 0.70 x Price / Earnings Ratio 6.70 x 14.60 x 15.14 x 15.74 x 14.56 x Note: (1) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data and Number of Loans Serviced) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 Applications $ 3,460,687 $ 1,290,000 $ 2,189,008 $ 2,054,000 $ 7,703,695 $ 3,434,000 Loans originated 2,071,717 907,896 1,692,297 904,949 4,668,963 2,164,410 Loans sold $ 1,898,539 $ 865,873 $ 1,636,063 $ 793,392 $ 4,327,994 $ 2,004,051 Purchase money % of loans closed 48 % 63 % 42 % 49 % 46 % 74 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 4.26 % 2.74 % 2.49 % 2.82 % 3.30 % 2.87 % Net interest income $ 2,740 $ 203 $ 2,246 $ 949 $ 5,935 $ 369 Other income 110,900 24,331 71,013 21,190 203,103 63,938 Other expense 43,417 20,256 35,261 20,757 99,435 53,869 Income taxes 14,823 877 6,946 273 22,042 2,163 Net income $ 55,400 $ 3,401 $ 31,052 $ 1,109 $ 87,561 $ 8,275

September September December June March Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2020 2019 2019 2020 2020 Locked pipeline $ 1,398,898 $ 262,313 $ 143,465 $ 889,275 $ 739,322 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,551,157 $ 0 $ 0 $ 3,552,292 $ 0 Number of loans serviced 25,813 0 0 25,609 0

September September December June March Asset Quality Data: 2020 2019 2019 2020 2020 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 71,312 $ 69,884 $ 63,209 $ 67,669 $ 64,036 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 12,583 9,840 9,494 11,150 7,051 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 68,381 60,559 58,369 77,436 61,470 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 152,276 $ 140,283 $ 131,072 $ 156,255 $ 132,557 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 25,696 18,367 15,515 29,947 15,849 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 177,972 $ 158,650 $ 146,587 $ 186,202 $ 148,406

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Allowance for Loan Losses: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 Beginning Balance $ 215,121 $ 76,400 $ 154,923 $ 77,057 $ 77,057 $ 76,703 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 0 0 0 57,442 57,442 0 215,121 76,400 154,923 134,499 134,499 76,703 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 0 18,635 0 18,635 0 Gross Charge-offs (8,468 ) (5,404 ) (5,634 ) (8,761 ) (22,863 ) (19,406 ) Recoveries 2,820 1,069 1,290 2,073 6,183 4,355 Net Charge-offs (5,648 ) (4,335 ) (4,344 ) (6,688 ) (16,680 ) (15,051 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 16,339 5,033 45,907 27,112 89,358 15,446 Ending Balance 225,812 77,098 $ 215,121 $ 154,923 225,812 77,098 Reserve for lending-related commitments 15,960 1,776 11,946 7,742 15,960 1,776 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 241,772 $ 78,874 $ 227,067 $ 162,665 $ 241,772 $ 78,874 Notes : (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $53,665, $50,757, $59,916, $51,775 and $48,387 at September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

