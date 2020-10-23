Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today that Jürgen Goeldner is stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board for personal reasons, effective as of October 31st, 2020. He will become a Senior Advisor to the Management Board, working on its external growth strategy (M&A). As Non-Executive Chairman of Deck13 he will support the expansion of the studio.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: “Jürgen has done a remarkable job guiding the organization’s growth journey by implementing our Enhance Evolve Explore strategic plan. He leaves a tremendous legacy, which positioned Focus Home Interactive to exceed our ambitious objectives. He will continue to support actively the Company and we will ensure, together with the Executive Committee, a smooth transition for the organization and our stakeholders.”