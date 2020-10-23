 

Focus Home Interactive Christophe Nobileau Appointed CEO And Chairman of the Management Board

23.10.2020   

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today that Jürgen Goeldner is stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board for personal reasons, effective as of October 31st, 2020. He will become a Senior Advisor to the Management Board, working on its external growth strategy (M&A). As Non-Executive Chairman of Deck13 he will support the expansion of the studio.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: “Jürgen has done a remarkable job guiding the organization’s growth journey by implementing our Enhance Evolve Explore strategic plan. He leaves a tremendous legacy, which positioned Focus Home Interactive to exceed our ambitious objectives. He will continue to support actively the Company and we will ensure, together with the Executive Committee, a smooth transition for the organization and our stakeholders.”

Following its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Christophe Nobileau as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He was formerly Managing Director and member of the Management Board.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

