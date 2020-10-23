 

Aktia Bank Plc Supplement to Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
23 October 2020 at 7.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Supplement to Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

RG Partners Oy supplements its flagging notification made on 1 March 2020. According to the flagging notification made by RG Partners Oy on 1 March 2020, RG Partners Oy and the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland have on 1 March 2020 signed an agreement pursuant to which the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland will sell 5,803,154 shares in Aktia Bank Plc to RG Partners Oy. The acquisition was conditional upon RG Partners Oy receiving approval of the European Central Bank in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 2 of the Finnish Credit Institutions Act to acquire more than 10% of the shares in a credit institution and certain other approvals from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

RG Partners Oy supplements its flagging notification made on 1 March 2020 with the information that RG Partners Oy has on 23 October 2020 obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for the completion of the acquisition. The acquisition of the shares will be completed on or about 6 November 2020.

Following the transaction RG Partners Oy will own 7,078,115 shares, which is 10.18% of Aktia Bank Plc’s shares and voting rights.

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 10.18   10.18 69,504,292
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.12      

                            

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000058870 7,078,115   10.18  
SUBTOTAL A 7,078,115   10.18  

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
           
SUBTOTAL B          

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:
Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 


