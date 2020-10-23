 

Claranova 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document Availability

Claranova (Paris:CLA) has filed its Universal Registration Document 2019-2020, including the Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2019-2020 ending June 30, 2020, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document is available in French and English at the Company’s head office: Claranova SE, 89/91 boulevard National, 92257 La Garenne-Colombes Cedex, France, as well as on the Company’s website: https://www.claranova.com/en/investors/financial-publications/financia ...

Financial calendar:
November 4, 2020: Publication of 2020-2021 Q1 revenue

About Claranova:

A high-growth technological group, Claranova is an international player that is positioned in the long term, drawing on resilient business models for high-growth potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova also sets itself apart through its technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common vision: simplify access to new technologies using solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Drawing on this vision, for the past five years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of more than 30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth.

For more information on the Claranova group:
https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES
Ticker:  CLA
ISIN: FR0013426004
www.claranova.com

