Sompo Asia transforms and enhances its insurance pricing platform with Willis Towers Watson

In an increasingly turbulent economic environment where consumer behaviour and financial markets are changing daily, it has become essential for insurers to have the right tools and processes in place to accurately price their products and bring sustainable value to their customers. By deploying WTW’s software pricing solutions, Emblem and Radar Base, SOMPO will be able to capture unique insights from its vast store of customer data, allowing quick and efficient predictive pricing models, along with taking accurately priced, new insurance products to market.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announces today that Sompo Holdings Asia (SOMPO) has adopted Willis Towers Watson (WTW)’s innovative pricing solutions for its retail business across Asia to transform its pricing operations in 14 markets in the region.

Developed specifically for insurers, Radar Pricing Suites, which include Emblem and Radar Base, have revolutionised how the industry assesses and implements pricing and underwriting decisions. These solutions enable insurers, distributors and managing agents the ability to capture all elements of the pricing process and analysis. This ranges from traditional rating structures through to complex pricing algorithms with embedded models that take advantage of machine learning methods, and implement them directly into the point-of-quote engine of the insurer. To date, the Radar solution is being used by 23 out of 25 of the world’s largest insurance groups.

Mudit Gupta, Regional Head of Pricing and Analytics at SOMPO said: “WTW brings together a unique combination of deep insurance knowledge, leading-edge technology and unified global presence. We are excited to collaborate with WTW to implement best practice pricing capabilities with robust governance process. It is a key focus area in our aspiration to become the leading player in retail business across Asia whilst delivering better customer outcomes and achieving profitable growth.”

Evariste Yeung, Head of Insurance Technology Sales for Asia Pacific at WTW, said: “Insurers in Asia are going through significant transformation driven by rising customer expectations and a new wave of digital competitors disrupting the market. They, therefore, face the twin challenges of intense competition and creating value-added solutions to protect individuals and businesses. To help the insurance industry achieve profitable growth, agile underwriting and re-pricing of protection products and real-time monitoring of experience are now essential.