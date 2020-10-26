 

Sompo Asia transforms and enhances its insurance pricing platform with Willis Towers Watson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 09:00  |  60   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announces today that Sompo Holdings Asia (SOMPO) has adopted Willis Towers Watson (WTW)’s innovative pricing solutions for its retail business across Asia to transform its pricing operations in 14 markets in the region.

In an increasingly turbulent economic environment where consumer behaviour and financial markets are changing daily, it has become essential for insurers to have the right tools and processes in place to accurately price their products and bring sustainable value to their customers. By deploying WTW’s software pricing solutions, Emblem and Radar Base, SOMPO will be able to capture unique insights from its vast store of customer data, allowing quick and efficient predictive pricing models, along with taking accurately priced, new insurance products to market.

Developed specifically for insurers, Radar Pricing Suites, which include Emblem and Radar Base, have revolutionised how the industry assesses and implements pricing and underwriting decisions. These solutions enable insurers, distributors and managing agents the ability to capture all elements of the pricing process and analysis. This ranges from traditional rating structures through to complex pricing algorithms with embedded models that take advantage of machine learning methods, and implement them directly into the point-of-quote engine of the insurer. To date, the Radar solution is being used by 23 out of 25 of the world’s largest insurance groups.

Mudit Gupta, Regional Head of Pricing and Analytics at SOMPO said: “WTW brings together a unique combination of deep insurance knowledge, leading-edge technology and unified global presence. We are excited to collaborate with WTW to implement best practice pricing capabilities with robust governance process. It is a key focus area in our aspiration to become the leading player in retail business across Asia whilst delivering better customer outcomes and achieving profitable growth.”

Evariste Yeung, Head of Insurance Technology Sales for Asia Pacific at WTW, said: “Insurers in Asia are going through significant transformation driven by rising customer expectations and a new wave of digital competitors disrupting the market. They, therefore, face the twin challenges of intense competition and creating value-added solutions to protect individuals and businesses. To help the insurance industry achieve profitable growth, agile underwriting and re-pricing of protection products and real-time monitoring of experience are now essential.

Seite 1 von 2
Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Employers expand new approaches for health care delivery, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
19.10.20
Global asset manager AuM tops $100 trillion for the first time
14.10.20
Willis Towers Watson launches Real Estate Differentiated Broking Solutions
12.10.20
Willis Towers Watson launches innovative analytical tool to address environmental risk
09.10.20
Willis Towers Watson to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020
08.10.20
Global M&A market sees first positive performance in three years
07.10.20
One in three U.S. employers trim projected pay raises for 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
06.10.20
Thinking Ahead Institute warns of measuring investment impact in isolation
06.10.20
Global health care benefit cost increases expected to jump by more than 8% in 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
30.09.20
Placements with International markets by Willis Towers Watson P&C Hub have increased by 67 percent year on year to reach $525m in premium