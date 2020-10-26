 

Progressive Care Announces Permanent Chief Executive Officer and New Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Alan Jay Weisberg as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2020. Mr. Weisberg, the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, had served as the Company’s interim Chief Executive Officer since August 2020, and as the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors since October 2010.

Mr. Weisberg has been the Chief Financial Officer of QuikByte Software, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Getting Ready Corp., and Chief Financial Officer of Longfoot Communications Corp., and has more than thirty years of accounting experience. He is a principal in Weisberg and Company, a Boca Raton, Florida, accounting firm, and has served as an adjunct professor of introductory finance at Florida International University.

“I am very excited to lead Progressive Care on a permanent basis as we enter the next phase of our growth as an integrated, technology-driven healthcare services company,” said Mr. Weisberg. “We are working simultaneously on multiple fronts to dramatically expand our reach and relevance, while cultivating multiple sources of sustainable recurring revenue.”

“We continue to work toward the completion of the integration of CallingDr telehealth service app,” continued Mr. Weisberg, “and we are pursuing regulatory approval to expand our prescription drug mail-order service from the current 14 states to all 50, a move which we estimate will increase our total addressable market by more than $200 billion.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that Cecile Munnik has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 15, 2020. Ms. Munnik has served as the Company’s Director of Finance and Accounting since July 2020. Ms. Munnik has over fifteen years of accounting and finance experience and has served in finance and accounting leadership positions for companies and business units with annual revenues ranging from $100M to $3B. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Munnik served as Director of Asset Management at Unified Women’s Healthcare, Director of Finance at The Service Companies and Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis at Lennox International.

