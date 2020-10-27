 

Lassila & Tikanoja plc to clarify its group structure by incorporating its divisions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 07:15  |   |   |   

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Investor news
27 September 2020 at 8:15

Lassila & Tikanoja plc to clarify its group structure by incorporating its divisions

Lassila & Tikanoja plc has decided to incorporate its three divisions as separate limited liability companies. The incorporation will be carried out as a business transfer pursuant to Section 52d of the Act on the Taxation of Business Income. The newly established companies will start their operations on 1 January 2021.

The aim of the incorporation is to clarify Lassila & Tikanoja’s group structure.

The Environmental Services and Industrial Services divisions will each be incorporated as separate companies named L&T Ympäristöpalvelut Oy and L&T Teollisuuspalvelut Oy, respectively. The Facility Services Finland division’s new companies will be named L&T Siivous Oy, L&T Kiinteistöhuolto Oy and L&T Kiinteistötekniikka.

The incorporation will not lead to any changes in the co-operation between customers, other stakeholders and Lassila & Tikanoja. The employees, equipment and fleet related to the production of the services will be transferred to the new companies.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by, for example, looking after the work ability of our personnel and also offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment. L&T operates in Finland, Sweden and Russia. L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


