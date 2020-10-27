 

Hercules Capital Declares Cash Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Third Quarter of 2020

27.10.2020, 11:00  |  67   |   |   

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty finance provider to innovative, venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.32 per share. The following shows the key dates of the third quarter 2020 distribution payment:

Record Date

 

November 9, 2020

Payment Date

 

November 16, 2020

Hercules' Board of Directors maintains a variable distribution policy with the objective of distributing four quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of the Company’s taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year. In addition, during the year, the Company’s Board of Directors may choose to pay additional supplemental distributions, so that the Company may distribute approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it can elect to maintain the option to spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future distribution payments.

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year. Therefore, a determination made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes of its distributions for a full year. Of the distributions declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 100% were distributions derived from the Company’s current and accumulated earnings and profits. There can be no certainty to stockholders that this determination is representative of the tax attributes of the Company’s 2020 full year distributions to stockholders.

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 871(k), certain funds generate “Qualified Interest Income” (QII) that may be exempt for U.S. withholding tax on foreign accounts. A regulated investment company (“RIC”) is permitted to designated distributions of QII as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. shareholders with proper documentation.

