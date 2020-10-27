 

Study Reveals That Energy Security Is Top Of Mind For Majority Of US Homeowners During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Nearly 40% of US homeowners say their interest in backup power sources has increased due to power outages during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, today released a study that found COVID-19 has increased energy consumption for the majority of homeowners, causing unique challenges in the event of a power outage.

The increased reliance on the home as a place to work and do schooling has led to a surge in power needs, with 62% of homeowners agreeing the coronavirus has increased demand for electricity. The study shows that, due to the pandemic, 57% of homeowners say they want to make home improvements, including nearly 40% who have a growing interest in backup power sources. Already in 2020, one in three Americans surveyed have experienced a blackout or expect to in the near future. The study underscores the importance of rechargeable solar batteries and preparing for potential outages while social distancing and working from home.

“Homeowners across the country, but especially in California, are worried about how power outages are going to impact their ability to work remotely and help their kids with school,” said Lynn Jurich, CEO of Sunrun. “People need more reliable, affordable energy solutions like home solar paired with rechargeable batteries to make their home a safe haven.”

Here are some key findings from the national survey of American homeowners:

COVID-19 Leading Great Awakening for Energy Consumers

  • A majority of American homeowners (56%) say COVID-19 has increased their home power use.

  • Nearly half (47%) of homeowners say their monthly power bill has increased this summer compared to last.

    • For 1 in 6, it’s increased by $40 or more. (Nearly $500 / year)

Homeowners Facing the Energy Crisis

  • Of homeowners who experienced power outages this summer, one in four (25%) people experienced outages lasting a day or longer.

  • Of homeowners who’ve experienced a blackout/brownout, 29% say that power outages have significantly affected their ability to do remote work or schooling this year.

  • As expected, power outages are disproportionately affecting homeowners of prime working age, with 39% of homeowners 24 to 39 years old and 37% of 40 to 55 years old saying their ability to do remote work or schooling has been significantly or very significantly impacted (compared to just 3% of 56 to 74 year olds).
    Seite 1 von 2
    Sunrun Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
08.10.20
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance Customer Value

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
20
SunRun - solar residential