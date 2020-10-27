Study Reveals That Energy Security Is Top Of Mind For Majority Of US Homeowners During COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, today released a study that found COVID-19 has increased energy consumption for the majority of homeowners, causing unique challenges in the event of a power outage.

Nearly 40% of US homeowners say their interest in backup power sources has increased due to power outages during the coronavirus pandemic

The increased reliance on the home as a place to work and do schooling has led to a surge in power needs, with 62% of homeowners agreeing the coronavirus has increased demand for electricity. The study shows that, due to the pandemic, 57% of homeowners say they want to make home improvements, including nearly 40% who have a growing interest in backup power sources. Already in 2020, one in three Americans surveyed have experienced a blackout or expect to in the near future. The study underscores the importance of rechargeable solar batteries and preparing for potential outages while social distancing and working from home.

“Homeowners across the country, but especially in California, are worried about how power outages are going to impact their ability to work remotely and help their kids with school,” said Lynn Jurich, CEO of Sunrun. “People need more reliable, affordable energy solutions like home solar paired with rechargeable batteries to make their home a safe haven.”

Here are some key findings from the national survey of American homeowners:

COVID-19 Leading Great Awakening for Energy Consumers

A majority of American homeowners (56%) say COVID-19 has increased their home power use.





Nearly half (47%) of homeowners say their monthly power bill has increased this summer compared to last.



For 1 in 6, it’s increased by $40 or more. (Nearly $500 / year)



Homeowners Facing the Energy Crisis