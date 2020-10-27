 

Fluent to Support Minority and Women Owned Businesses with Annual $250K Digital Marketing Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Fluent’s Business Empowerment Program will enable online businesses to reach and engage high-value consumers on Fluent’s performance marketing platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced its Business Empowerment Program, an initiative focused on supporting minority and women owned businesses to succeed in today’s digital economy. By leveraging their proprietary platform and performance marketing solutions, Fluent has helped brands connect and engage with valuable consumers in a scalable, efficient, and transparent way. The company is awarding $50,000 worth of digital marketing resources to each of the five recipients of this program in effort to accelerate the recovery and growth of their businesses.

Minority-owned businesses represent around 20% of employer businesses in the US. This year, due to closures caused by the pandemic lockdowns, minority business owners have suffered the deepest losses, with 41% of businesses shuttering. In addition, women and other marginalized groups have also been disproportionately impacted by business closures with 25% of women owned businesses shuttering, along with 32% of Latinx and 26% of Asian businesses. Through the Fluent Business Empowerment Program, the company will help selected recipients to better target, acquire and retain high-value customers and thus contribute to an increase in the sales and growth of their businesses.

Applications will be open until December 15, 2020, and selected recipients will be announced on January 15, 2021.

“As a company that was founded and bootstrapped following the Great Recession, we wanted to help accelerate the growth trajectory for the next era of entrepreneurs to emerge from this pandemic,” said Matt Conlin, Co-Founder and President of Fluent. “Our Business Empowerment Program leverages our unique performance marketing platform and digital expertise to enable minority and women led businesses to identify and engage new customers and support their sales and growth. We are excited to provide the same incredible value that we deliver to our Fortune 500 clients to companies who, during this challenging time, need it most.”

Seite 1 von 2
Fluent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Fluent, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020
01.10.20
Fluent, Inc. Appoints Carla Newell to Board of Directors