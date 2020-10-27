Kimball International, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting And Declares Dividend

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)



At the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Kimball International, Inc. (Nasdaq: KBAL), the following nominees were elected to serve on the Board of Directors: Susan B. Frampton and Scott S. Settersten. Each received a majority of votes cast, and each will serve a term of three years until the 2023 meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote on compensation for executives (“Say on Pay”). Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021.

The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020.