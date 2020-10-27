272 Capital, LP Issues Letter to Board of Directors of TTSH

272 Capital, LP, a shareholder of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TTSH), publicly released a letter it delivered to the Board of Directors of TTSH on October 27, 2020. The full text of the letter is included below.

272 Capital, LP currently owns 660,306 shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (“TTSH” or the “Company”) and we are writing because we believe TTSH’s common stock shares (the “Shares”) are significantly undervalued. While we expect the Shares to appreciate as the Company reports improving financial performance during the remainder of 2020 and all of 2021, we believe TTSH’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) can also take action to significantly increase shareholder value in the near-term. Specifically, we urge the Board to immediately relist the Shares of the Company on a major stock exchange.

We strongly believe that up-listing to a major exchange will result in a significantly higher share price for the shareholders and a lower cost of capital for the Company. This will be the case for a multitude of reasons including: