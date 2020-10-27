Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN Biosolutions and Completes Acquisition of Non-Metallic Solutions

Proposed ARTeSYN acquisition adds gold standard single-use downstream bioprocessing systems



Advances Repligen’s Systems strategy in Filtration and Chromatography, complementing TangenX Flat Sheet cassettes and OPUS PPC

Completes acquisition of Non-Metallic Solutions (NMS), complementing our recent acquisition of EMT and further strengthens our single-use flow paths, durable plastics and assembly portfolio



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held ARTeSYN Biosolutions (“ARTeSYN”) for approximately $200 million, comprised of approximately $130 million in cash and approximately $70 million in Repligen common stock. ARTeSYN Biosolutions is projected to generate approximately $30 million in revenue (pro forma) in 2020, led by the success of its single-use chromatography and filtration systems which are considered the gold standards in downstream bioprocessing due to their performance, automation and low hold-up volumes. The proposed acquisition of ARTeSYN, combined with the recent acquisitions of Engineered Molding Technologies (“EMT”) and Non-Metallic Solutions (“NMS”) further establishes Repligen as a premier player in single-use systems and associated integrated flow path assemblies.

ARTeSYN Biosolutions is expected to contribute approximately $33 to $36 million in revenue in 2021 and be breakeven to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share in 2021, and accretive in 2022. Non-Metallic Solutions is expected to contribute approximately $5 million in revenue in 2021 and be accretive to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share in 2021.

Over the past decade, ARTeSYN Biosolutions has established downstream processing leadership with a suite of state of the art single-use systems for chromatography, filtration, continuous manufacturing and media/buffer prep workflows. In addition, the Company has integrated unique flow path assemblies utilizing EMT’s silicone extrusion and molding technology, to deliver highly differentiated, low hold-up volume systems that minimize product loss during processing.

Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen said, “The addition of ARTeSYN Biosolutions and Non-Metallic Solutions further strengthens our Systems offering. The ARTeSYN portfolio expands on the market success of our hollow fiber systems and complements our market leading chromatography and TFF filtration product lines. We are excited to welcome the ARTeSYN Biosolutions and the Non-Metallic Solutions teams to Repligen and we look forward to further developing and integrating their highly differentiated single-use solutions into our portfolio.”