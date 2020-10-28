Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the South Africa Block 11B/12B

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces that in connection with the Company’s 20% working interest in South Africa Block 11B/12B, the operator has made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect, located in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa. This discovery follows the previously announced Brulpadda discovery in 2019.

The Luiperd well was drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,400 meters and encountered 73 meters of net gas condensate pay in well-developed, good quality, Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. Following a comprehensive coring and logging program, the well will be tested to assess the dynamic reservoir characteristics and deliverability.