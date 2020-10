Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 24/2020



28 October 2020

Dear Sirs

Correction – Company Announcement No 23

In the Bank’s Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2020 (page 16), the figures in the “Assets” column made up at 30 September 2020 had shifted.

Consequently a new corrected interim report is attached.

Yours sincerely



Sydbank A/S

