 

Pampers Pure Now Features Plant-Based Liner Enriched with Shea Butter, Giving Parents What They Prefer For Their Little Ones

At Pampers, we take pride in listening to parents to understand their passions and needs in caring for their babies. A recent Pampers survey found that, not surprisingly, 9 out of ten parents are passionate about providing their little ones with the best*; furthermore, 80% of moms indicated they preferred a diaper enriched with shea butter**. Inspired by this, Pampers Pure diapers now include a plant-based liner, enriched with shea butter, designed to protect and care for baby’s skin.

We know that 75% of parents agree they are passionate about the materials that go into their baby’s diaper* and we too are passionate about using thoughtfully selected ingredients that protect baby’s skin. That’s why every decision made by Pampers is made with the happy, healthy development of baby in mind.

The plant-based liner in Pampers Pure diapers is now enriched with shea butter. Shea butter is 100% naturally-derived from fat of the shea nut*** with moisturizing benefits. This plant-based liner helps keep baby’s skin hydrated while also serving as a barrier between the skin and moisture in the diaper.

Pampers Pure diapers are:

  • Rooted in Skin Health. Clinically proven hypoallergenic, combining naturally-derived shea butter emollient***, premium cotton, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are gentle for baby’s delicate skin.
  • Free from Unwanted Ingredients. Made without chlorine bleaching, fragrance, parabens, natural rubber latex and the 26 allergens identified by the European Union as most likely to cause skin allergies.
  • Made with 100% Pampers Protection. Each diaper provides an absorbent core with three channels to help ensure even wetness distribution throughout as well as a wetness indicator strip on the exterior of the diaper to flag when full.

“Pampers Pure diapers contain ingredients parents are passionate about and are free from the ones they aren’t,” said Andre Schulten, P&G Senior Vice President, North America Baby Care. “This is why Pampers Pure diapers are now enriched with shea butter, providing our best in class protection and outstanding skin care and dryness.”

Pampers diapers are the #1 U.S. Pediatrician Recommended Brand and Pampers Pure diapers meet the same safety standards as all Pampers products. They are independently reviewed and accredited as skin safe by the Skin Health Alliance.

Pampers Pure diapers are available in sizes N through 6, featuring new stylish, fun prints (fruits, veggies, lady bugs and sweet messages). Diaper counts per pack vary by size and pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer. The diapers are now available online and at major retailers nationwide.

* According to a survey of 100 U.S. parents by Consumer & Market Knowledge for Pampers

** Based on P&G claims study comparing shea butter vs no lotion claims. Represent T2B score

*** Plant-based emollient (blend of vegetable oil, shea butter and stearyl alcohol)

About Pampers

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help your baby get the most out of love, sleep and play.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

