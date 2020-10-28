Standard & Poor’s affirms Maxima Grupė credit rating at BB+ with revised negative outlook

The international credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s reviewed Maxima Grupė’s operations and financial performance and affirmed that the retailer retains its solid BB+ credit rating with outlook revised from stable to negative.

The confirmation of the rating primarily reflects Standard & Poor’s view that Maxima Grupė’s strong creditworthiness remains supported by the business' resilience and sound market position amid competitive headwinds and COVID-19-related setbacks. Maxima Grupė has already posted strong operating performance in the first half of 2020 which should remain positive going forward despite the challenging market landscape, supporting the deleveraging prospects.