 

Audiences Everywhere Answer THE CALL As the Box Office Hit Announces Its Premium VOD & Digital Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

From Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds to Stay Alive. In the fall of 1987, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs in THE CALL. Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems rather simple until they realize that this call could change their life…or end it. After a successful nationwide theatrical and drive-in run, THE CALL will have its home entertainment premiere on 10/30 and will be available on Premium VOD & Digital EST.

Led by horror icons Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, Ouija) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw), THE CALL has been a hit with both audiences and critics alike. In addition to the strong performances from the cast, the film benefited from the uncompromising direction of Timothy Woodward Jr and the fear inducing vision of Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick. Great word of mouth has helped THE CALL become one of the top performing horror films of the season and buzz is sure to continue as even more fans are able to experience THE CALL when it releases digitally just in time for Halloween

Shaye is best known for her role of Elise Rainier from the worldwide box office hit franchise INSIDIOUS. She’s also starred in a variety of horror films, including THE GRUDGE, OUIJA, THE FINAL WISH and Showtime’s PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS. Bell is best known for his role in the SAW franchise, playing the terrifying role of John “Jigsaw” Kramer in all eight movies.

“Pairing Tobin and Lin, or Saw’s Jigsaw and Insidious’ Elise Rainier as they’re known to horror fans around the world, brings so much terror to the screen,” said Emmy Nominated Director Timothy Woodward Jr. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and the power of their scenes splinters off, creating this dark, macabre world these characters are forced to survive in.”

Directed by Woodward Jr, THE CALL was written by Patrick Stibbs and produced by Reddick, Stibbs, Zebulun Huling, Gina Rugolo and Randy J. Goodwin. Executive Producers include Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Matthew Helderman, Joe Listhaus, Drew Ryce, James Shavick, Kirk Shaw and Luke Taylor. Co Producers include James Cullen Bressack and Chaysen Beacham.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/dWvBCmPKrv0

ABOUT STATUS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Status Media & Entertainment has a collective ten years of experience in the entertainment industry and specializes in development and production of feature films across all genres. Status Media utilizes its unique relationships with talent, agents, writers, sales representatives and international distributors to execute the seamless and efficient production of films from conception through sales and delivery.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices.

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
ESI Group: Third-quarter 2020 Sales
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in Protocol’s “TV’s Tipping Point”
26.10.20
Cinedigm Networks Paid Subscriber Count Surges 45% to 142,000 in Last 6 Months
23.10.20
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Details Positive Business Developments At Annual Stockholder Meeting
21.10.20
The Fighting Rages on This November With BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WINTER WAR
20.10.20
Cinedigm Launches The Bob Ross Channel on Pluto TV
19.10.20
Cinedigm Announces Agreement to Acquire Streaming Entertainment Content Company The Film Detective
09.10.20
Audiences Everywhere Answer THE CALL as the Hip New Horror Film Kills It at the Box Office
01.10.20
Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in a Panel During Streaming Media West Connect 2020
01.10.20
Cinedigm Signs Digital Content Deal with Kanopy, Premium, Free-to-the-User Streaming Platform Available Through Partnered Universities and Libraries
30.09.20
Cinedigm Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?