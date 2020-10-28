 

Baar (CH), October 28, 2020 - LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has implemented a conditional capital increase as of October 14, 2020 (entry in the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug) to service the stock option plans of LION Smart GmbH and the compensation of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG.

The share capital increased by 122,621 shares from 9,239,992 to 9,362,633 and now amounts to CHF 1,217,142.29. This relates to employee's and director's compensations from previous years, that were agreed upon at previous annual general meetings. LION E-Mobility AG received a total of CHF 15,943.33 in cash and cash equivalents equivalent to the nominal value of the newly created shares.

 

About LION E-Mobility
LION E-Mobility is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the area of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

The company owns 100% of the German Lion Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG is also 100% owner of LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

Contact

Alessio Basteri Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Sebastian Duering

Telefon: +49 221 94991871
Mobil: +49 151 58204309

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com www.lionemobility.com



