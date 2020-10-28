Q3 and First Nine Months of 2020 financial report available

Paris, October 28, 2020 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the third quarter and the nine months of 2020 is available on the company's website : www.lectra.com .

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: investor.relations@lectra.com).