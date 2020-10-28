EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro is a leading technology company using materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.
