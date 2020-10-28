× Artikel versenden

EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020. About EnPro Industries EnPro is …





