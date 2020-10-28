State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST.

The webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.