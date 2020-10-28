 

Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 22:17  |  98   |   |   

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on December 28, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020. The third quarter dividend represents an increase of 60 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Newmont’s dividend is the highest in the gold sector and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to providing shareholders with industry-leading returns. Newmont’s capital allocation philosophy remains unchanged and balances steady reinvestment in the business, maintaining financial strength and flexibility, and providing leading returns to shareholders.

For the third quarter, the Board of Directors approved a 60 percent increase in our quarterly dividend – which equates to a $0.60 per share annualized increase. This dividend increase is supported by a framework to return 40 to 60 percent of incremental attributable free cash flow to shareholders that is generated above a $1,200 per ounce gold price. Newmont's dividend framework shares incremental free cash flow with shareholders at higher gold prices. In this instance, the dividend increase was based on a $1,500 per ounce gold price assumption and a 40 percent payout rate applied to our previously articulated $1.2 billion incremental free cash flow for every $300 per ounce change in the gold price. Newmont’s base annualized dividend remains at $1.00 per share and is sustainable at a $1,200 per ounce gold price.

“We are pleased to announce an increase to our annualized dividend of 60 percent to $1.60 per share driven by our strong performance and confidence in our world-class portfolio to generate value,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is the second increase to our dividend in 2020 and reflects the strength of Newmont’s portfolio to pay a higher dividend while we continue to advance profitable projects and maintain financial strength and flexibility. Our dividend framework provides shareholders with a sustainable base dividend and the ability to directly benefit from Newmont’s significant free cash flow generation at higher gold prices.”

Seite 1 von 3
Newmont Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:42 Uhr
Ihr Ass im Ärmel: Diese NEWS von heute Nacht dürften heftige Kursgewinne für Aktionäre auslösen!
06:44 Uhr
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!!: Ohne Worte! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab! Jede Woche Knaller-News und immer noch ein Schnäppchen!
27.10.20
Heute für die Zukunft sorgen: Absoluter Krisen-Gewinner! Mit dieser Aktie trotzen Sie dem kommenden Corona-Crash! STORNG BUY!
26.10.20
Kinross Gold: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!
26.10.20
GOLD: Wann platzt endlich der Knoten?
26.10.20
BARRICK GOLD: Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus.
26.10.20
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: (An)Gespannte Erwartung
21.10.20
Newmont, Anglogold Ashanti, Velocity Minerals – Gold läuft glänzend
20.10.20
Nächster News-Hammer!: JACKPOT! Australische Regierung finanziert Bohrungen und diese Firma profitiert davon! Mehr geht nicht!
19.10.20
Yamana Gold: Entscheidende Phase läuft

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
727
Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!