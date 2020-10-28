MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

ROCKVILLE, MD, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. MacroGenics will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and recent corporate progress on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6253 (domestic) or (973) 409-9610 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the Conference ID 5986584.

The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com . MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com