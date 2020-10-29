Taubman Places ‘Community First’ this Holiday Season to Recognize and Thank Customers and Employees, While Helping Those in Need

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) has made its holiday list, and has checked it twice, ensuring it is focused on gratitude for customers and employees, and help for communities in need this season.

Taubman has launched #CommunityFirst - a new campaign designed to show appreciation for loyal customers that #BuyNearby, as well as the 2,000 or more retail workers employed per mall that help to power the local economies all year round. The campaign elements include:

Taubman malls closing on Thanksgiving to enable mall and tenant employees to celebrate the holiday with family and friends (exception: International Market Place, Honolulu).

A $150,000 grant awarded to Feeding America to help the organization achieve its mission to combat food insecurity. With this donation, the company will provide at least 1.5 million meals to those in need, mainly through local food banks in the 15 communities that are home to a Taubman mall. Each dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks.

Donations of up to $1,000 made to charities on behalf of mall and tenant employees who have incredible personal stories or a passion for giving back. The selected employees will be featured in Community Spotlights on each mall’s social channels.

Gift card giveaways and pay-it-forward promotions to surprise and delight customers who #BuyNearby at Taubman malls.

#ShopYourWay that enables the varying shopping habits of customers by providing newly expanded holiday hours, curbside pickup and virtual queueing, powered by WaitWhile, at participating retailers.

Connecting candidates to retail jobs. Taubman has launched WorkRetail, an easy-to-use, patented job-matching technology that pairs workers to jobs with Taubman’s retail tenants with the goal of putting thousands of job seekers to work. More information can be found at www.workretail.co.

Photos with Santa (November 27 – December 24, exceptions noted on mall websites)

The newly reimagined Santa’s Flight Academy will allow guests young and old to enjoy a properly socially-distanced visit with Santa at 12 locations this year thanks to Taubman’s longtime partner in delivering magical experiences Cherry Hill Programs. To take a photo with Santa, a pre-paid photo package reservation is required and can be obtained on the participating mall’s website. Per Cherry Hill Programs, Santa will wear a mask at all times, including during photos, regardless of mandate.