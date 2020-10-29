Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Final weekly report on share buy-back
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 85 - 29 OCTOBER 2020
On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
591,000
|
97.12
|
57,397,226
|26/10/2020
|20,000
|91.38
|1,827,600
|27/10/2020
|20,000
|91.90
|1,838,000
|28/10/2020
|19,100
|90.64
|1,731,224
|Accumulated
|650,100
|96.59
|62,794,050
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 650,100 at a total amount of DKK 62,794,050, and the share buy-back programme is thus completed
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,359,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.80%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,340,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
