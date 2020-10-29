Marsh & McLennan Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: “Marsh & McLennan’s strong performance in this period of uncertainty demonstrates our continued excellent execution and the resilience of our business. In the third quarter, we generated 9% adjusted operating income growth and 6% growth in adjusted EPS, despite a modest decline in underlying revenue. For the first nine months of 2020, we achieved 1% underlying revenue growth, 12% adjusted operating income growth and 9% adjusted EPS growth.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“I am proud of the extraordinary dedication of our colleagues in serving our clients and supporting each other.”

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.0 billion, flat compared with the third quarter of 2019. Underlying revenue declined 1% compared to the prior period. Operating income was $540 million compared with $467 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 9% to $638 million. Net income attributable to the Company was $316 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared with $0.59 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share increased 6% to $0.82 compared with $0.77 for the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consolidated revenue was $12.8 billion, an increase of 3%, or 1% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $2.5 billion, while adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 12% to $2.8 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $1.6 billion. Fully diluted earnings per share was $3.21 compared with $2.64 in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share increased 9% to $3.77 compared with $3.47 for the comparable period in 2019.

Risk & Insurance Services

Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4%, or 2% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $333 million compared with $218 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income was $388 million, an increase of 24% compared with $313 million in the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue was $7.8 billion, an increase of 8%, or 3% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 28% to $1.9 billion, and adjusted operating income rose 20% to $2.1 billion.

Marsh's revenue in the third quarter was $2.0 billion, an increase of 3% on an underlying basis. In US/Canada, underlying revenue rose 5%. International operations produced 2% underlying revenue growth with 4% growth in Asia Pacific, 2% growth in Latin America and flat in EMEA on an underlying basis. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Marsh’s underlying revenue growth was 3%.

Guy Carpenter's revenue in the third quarter was $274 million, flat on an underlying basis, compared with the third quarter 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Guy Carpenter’s underlying revenue growth was 6%.

Consulting

Consulting revenue in the third quarter was $1.7 billion, a decrease of 5%, or 4% decline on an underlying basis. Operating income decreased 12% to $278 million, and adjusted operating income decreased 5% to $306 million. For the first nine months of 2020, revenue was $5.1 billion, a decrease of 4%, or 2% decline on an underlying basis. Operating income of $815 million decreased 7%, and adjusted operating income decreased 6% to $860 million.

Mercer's revenue was $1.2 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 3% on an underlying basis. Health, with revenue of $430 million, was flat on an underlying basis compared with third quarter 2019. Wealth revenue of $566 million decreased 3% on an underlying basis, and Career revenue of $220 million was down 11% on an underlying basis. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Mercer’s revenue was $3.6 billion, a decrease of 1% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman’s revenue was $480 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 6% on an underlying basis. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2020, Oliver Wyman’s revenue was $1.5 billion, down 6% on an underlying basis.

Conference Call

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share figures)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,968 $ 3,968 $ 12,808 $ 12,388 Expense: Compensation and Benefits 2,495 2,437 7,479 7,256 Other Operating Expenses 933 1,064 2,834 3,047 Operating Expenses 3,428 3,501 10,313 10,303 Operating Income 540 467 2,495 2,085 Other Net Benefit Credits 60 69 187 203 Interest Income 1 4 5 34 Interest Expense (128 ) (133 ) (387 ) (394 ) Cost of Early Extinguishment of Debt — — — (32 ) Investment (Loss) Income (14 ) 7 (47 ) 20 Acquisition Related Derivative Contracts — — — (8 ) Income Before Income Taxes 459 414 2,253 1,908 Income Tax Expense 139 108 586 531 Net Income Before Non-Controlling Interests 320 306 1,667 1,377 Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 4 3 25 26 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 316 $ 303 $ 1,642 $ 1,351 Net Income Per Share Attributable to the Company: - Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 3.25 $ 2.67 - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 3.21 $ 2.64 Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 507 506 506 506 - Diluted 512 511 511 511 Shares Outstanding at September 30 507 505 507 505

The Company acquired JLT on April 1, 2019 and JLT's results are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations from that date.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company conducts business in more than 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period-to-period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as the revenue impact of acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period-to-period comparisons of revenue. Underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended

September 30, % Change

GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Underlying

Revenue 2020 2019 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 2,009 $ 1,902 6 % — 3 % 3 % Guy Carpenter 274 273 — — 1 % — Subtotal 2,283 2,175 5 % — 2 % 3 % Fiduciary Interest Income 8 31 Total Risk and Insurance Services 2,291 2,206 4 % — 2 % 2 % Consulting Mercer 1,216 1,280 (5) % 1 % (2) % (3) % Oliver Wyman 480 505 (5) % 1 % — (6) % Total Consulting 1,696 1,785 (5) % 1 % (2) % (4) % Corporate/Eliminations (19 ) (23 ) Total Revenue $ 3,968 $ 3,968 — — 1 % (1) %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended

September 30, % Change

GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Underlying

Revenue 2020 2019 Marsh: EMEA $ 536 $ 536 — 1 % (1) % — Asia Pacific 254 242 5 % 1 % 1 % 4 % Latin America 93 110 (15) % (12) % (5) % 2 % Total International 883 888 — (1) % (1) % 2 % U.S./Canada 1,126 1,014 11 % — 6 % 5 % Total Marsh $ 2,009 $ 1,902 6 % — 3 % 3 % Mercer: Wealth 566 592 (4) % 2 % (3) % (3) % Health 430 441 (3) % — (3) % — Career 220 247 (11) % — — (11) % Total Mercer $ 1,216 $ 1,280 (5) % 1 % (2) % (3) %

* Components of revenue change may not add due to rounding.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company conducts business in more than 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period-to-period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as the revenue impact of acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period-to-period comparisons of revenue. Underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

The calculation of underlying revenue growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the results of JLT. The column "2019 Including JLT" includes JLT's prior year first quarter revenue (See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 14).

Components of Revenue Change

Including JLT* Nine Months Ended

September 30, %

Change

GAAP

Revenue 2019

Including

JLT %

Change

Including

JLT in

2019 Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Underlying

Revenue 2020 2019 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 6,231 $ 5,795 8 % $ 6,027 3 % (1) % 2 % 3 % Guy Carpenter 1,534 1,328 15 % 1,446 6 % — — 6 % Subtotal 7,765 7,123 9 % 7,473 4 % (1) % 1 % 4 % Fiduciary Interest Income 40 80 85 Total Risk and Insurance Services 7,805 7,203 8 % 7,558 3 % (1) % 1 % 3 % Consulting Mercer 3,616 3,695 (2) % 3,769 (4) % (1) % (2) % (1) % Oliver Wyman 1,458 1,563 (7) % 1,563 (7) % — — (6) % Total Consulting 5,074 5,258 (4) % 5,332 (5) % (1) % (2) % (2) % Corporate/Eliminations (71 ) (73 ) (73 ) Total Revenue $ 12,808 $ 12,388 3 % $ 12,817 — (1) % — 1 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change

Including JLT* Nine Months Ended

September 30, %

Change

GAAP

Revenue 2019

Including

JLT % Change

Including

JLT in

2019 Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Underlying

Revenue 2020 2019 Marsh: EMEA $ 1,887 $ 1,821 4 % $ 1,928 (2) % (1) % (1) % 1 % Asia Pacific 790 698 13 % 764 3 % (1) % — 4 % Latin America 283 304 (7) % 326 (13) % (12) % (4) % 3 % Total International 2,960 2,823 5 % 3,018 (2) % (2) % (1) % 2 % U.S./Canada 3,271 2,972 10 % 3,009 9 % — 5 % 4 % Total Marsh $ 6,231 $ 5,795 8 % $ 6,027 3 % (1) % 2 % 3 % Mercer: Wealth 1,719 1,748 (2) % 1,803 (5) % (1) % (3) % (1) % Health 1,348 1,341 1 % 1,360 (1) % (1) % (3) % 3 % Career 549 606 (9) % 606 (9) % (1) % — (9) % Total Mercer $ 3,616 $ 3,695 (2) % $ 3,769 (4) % (1) % (2) % (1) %

* Components of revenue change may not add due to rounding.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Actual as Reported

Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Overview The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (referred to in this release as "GAAP" or "reported" results). The Company also refers to and presents below certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company’s performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses, to assess performance for employee compensation purposes and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views our businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP operating income or (loss). The following tables identify these noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss) to GAAP operating income or loss, on a consolidated and segment basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The following tables also present adjusted operating margin. In 2019, the Company changed its methodology for calculating adjusted operating margin due to the significant amount of identified intangible asset amortization related to the JLT Transaction, on April 1, 2019. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income plus identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or segment adjusted revenue.

Risk & Insurance

Services Consulting Corporate/

Eliminations Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 333 $ 278 $ (71 ) $ 540 Operating margin 14.5 % 16.4 % N/A 13.6 % Add (Deduct) impact of Noteworthy Items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) — 11 12 23 Changes in contingent consideration (b) 15 1 — 16 JLT integration and restructuring costs (c) 25 14 5 44 JLT acquisition-related costs (d) 15 1 (1 ) 15 Other — 1 (1 ) — Operating income adjustments 55 28 15 98 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 388 $ 306 $ (56 ) $ 638 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 75 $ 16 $ — $ 91 Adjusted operating margin 20.2 % 18.9 % N/A 18.4 % As Reported Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Operating income (loss), as reported $ 218 $ 317 $ (68 ) $ 467 Operating margin 9.9 % 17.7 % N/A 11.8 % Add (Deduct) impact of Noteworthy Items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) — 10 2 12 Changes in contingent consideration (b) 5 1 — 6 JLT integration and restructuring costs (c) 58 5 14 77 JLT acquisition-related costs (d) 16 1 4 21 Disposal of businesses (e) 13 (14 ) — (1 ) Other 3 — — 3 Operating income adjustments 95 3 20 118 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 313 $ 320 $ (48 ) $ 585 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 73 $ 11 $ — $ 84 Adjusted operating margin 17.4 % 18.7 % N/A 16.9 %

(a) Corporate charges in 2020 primarily reflect restructuring costs related to the Company's corporate led initiatives. Consulting charges in both 2020 and 2019 reflect severance related to the Mercer restructuring program. (b) Primarily includes the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and dispositions as measured each quarter. (c) Includes costs incurred for staff reductions, lease related exit costs as well as legal and consulting costs related to the JLT integration. (d) Reflects retention costs in both 2020 and 2019 and legal fees related to the closing of the JLT Transaction in 2019. (e) Reflects the loss on the sale in 2019 of a U.S. Specialty business at Marsh and a gain on the sale of Mercer's stand-alone U.S. large market health and defined benefit administration business, which are both included in revenue. These amounts are removed from GAAP revenue in the calculation of adjusted operating income.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Actual as Reported

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The information presented below represents the actual as reported data for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include JLT's results of operations for the period January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.

Risk & Insurance

Services Consulting Corporate/

Eliminations Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 1,883 $ 815 $ (203 ) $ 2,495 Operating margin 24.1 % 16.1 % N/A 19.5 % Add (Deduct) impact of Noteworthy Items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 2 17 24 43 Changes in contingent consideration (b) 22 (2 ) 2 22 JLT integration and restructuring costs (c) 125 31 25 181 JLT acquisition-related costs (d) 39 2 — 41 Disposal of businesses (e) 6 (4 ) — 2 Other 5 1 (1 ) 5 Operating income adjustments 199 45 50 294 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,082 $ 860 $ (153 ) $ 2,789 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 222 $ 43 $ — $ 265 Adjusted operating margin 29.5 % 17.8 % N/A 23.8 % As Reported Results Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Operating income (loss), as reported $ 1,468 $ 874 $ (257 ) $ 2,085 Operating margin 20.4 % 16.6 % N/A 16.8 % Add (Deduct) impact of Noteworthy Items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 6 43 7 56 Changes in contingent consideration (b) 24 2 — 26 JLT integration and restructuring costs (c) 134 10 48 192 JLT acquisition-related costs (d) 81 1 51 133 Disposal of business (f) 13 (14 ) — (1 ) Other 3 — 1 4 Operating income adjustments 261 42 107 410 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,729 $ 916 $ (150 ) $ 2,495 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 194 $ 41 $ — $ 235 Adjusted operating margin 26.6 % 18.3 % N/A 22.0 %

(a) Corporate charges in 2020 reflect restructuring and consulting costs related to the Company's corporate led initiatives, including adjustments to restructuring liabilities for future rent under non-cancellable leases. Risk & Insurance Services reflects severance and related charges from non-JLT merger integration costs. Consulting reflects severance related to the Mercer restructuring program. (b) Primarily includes the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and dispositions as measured each quarter. (c) Includes costs incurred for staff reductions, lease related exit costs as well as legal and consulting costs related to the JLT integration. (d) Reflects retention costs in 2020 and in 2019 retention costs, advisor fees, stamp duty taxes and legal fees related to the closing of the JLT Transaction. 2019 also includes the loss on the sale of JLT's aerospace business, included in revenue. This loss is removed from GAAP revenue in the calculation of adjusted operating income. (e) Reflects net loss on disposal of specialty businesses sold in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, previously acquired as part of the JLT Transaction. (f) Reflects the loss on the sale in 2019 of a U.S. Specialty business at Marsh and a gain on the sale of Mercer's stand-alone U.S. large market health and defined benefit administration business, which are both included in revenue. These amounts are removed from GAAP revenue in the calculation of adjusted operating income.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of the operating income adjustments set forth in the preceding tables and investments gains or losses related to the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on certain equity securities. Adjustments also include JLT acquisition related items, including change in fair value of derivative contracts, financing costs and interest income on funds held in escrow. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the Company’s adjusted income, net of tax, by MMC's average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The information presented below represents the actual as reported results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include JLT's results of operations for the period January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount Adjusted EPS Amount Adjusted EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 320 $ 306 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 4 3 Subtotal $ 316 $ 0.62 $ 303 $ 0.59 Operating income adjustments $ 98 $ 118 Investments adjustment (a) 16 (4 ) Pension settlement adjustment — (2 ) Impact of income taxes on above items (12 ) (23 ) 102 0.20 89 0.18 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 418 $ 0.82 $ 392 $ 0.77 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount Adjusted EPS Amount Adjusted EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 1,667 $ 1,377 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 25 26 Subtotal $ 1,642 $ 3.21 $ 1,351 $ 2.64 Operating income adjustments $ 294 $ 410 Investments adjustment (a) 42 (10 ) Pension settlement adjustment — (2 ) Change in fair value of acquisition related derivative contracts (b) — 8 Financing costs (c) — 53 Interest on funds held in escrow (d) — (25 ) Early extinguishment of debt — 32 Impact of income taxes on above items (50 ) (45 ) 286 0.56 421 0.83 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 1,928 $ 3.77 $ 1,772 $ 3.47

(a) The Company recorded mark-to-market losses of $1 million and gains of $4 million for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and losses of $4 million and gains of $10 million for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, which are included in investment (loss) income in the consolidated statements of income. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold a portion of its investment in Alexander Forbes ("AF"). The Company no longer accounts for this investment under the equity method, and records the change in fair value in each subsequent period as an investment gain or loss in the consolidated statement of income. The Company recorded a loss of $15 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to the change in the market value of AF from June 30, 2020. The nine month period ended September 30, 2020 also reflects a loss of $23 million on the portion of AF sold in the second quarter of 2020. (b) Reflects the change in fair value of derivatives that were not redesignated as accounting hedges following the JLT acquisition, a deal contingent foreign exchange contract and derivative contracts related to debt issuances. (c) Reflects interest expense on debt issuances and amortization of bridge financing fees related to the acquisition of JLT (prior to April 1, 2019). (d) Interest income earned on funds held in escrow related to the JLT acquisition (prior to April 1, 2019).

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated Compensation and Benefits $ 2,495 $ 2,437 $ 7,479 $ 7,256 Other Operating Expenses 933 1,064 2,834 3,047 Total Expenses $ 3,428 $ 3,501 $ 10,313 $ 10,303 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 94 $ 85 $ 282 $ 245 Identified intangible amortization expense 91 84 265 235 Total $ 185 $ 169 $ 547 $ 480 Stock option expense $ 4 $ 4 $ 25 $ 23 Risk and Insurance Services Compensation and Benefits $ 1,400 $ 1,373 $ 4,234 $ 4,012 Other Operating Expenses 558 615 1,688 1,723 Total Expenses $ 1,958 $ 1,988 $ 5,922 $ 5,735 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 49 $ 43 $ 146 $ 114 Identified intangible amortization expense 75 73 222 194 Total $ 124 $ 116 $ 368 $ 308 Consulting Compensation and Benefits $ 980 $ 967 $ 2,911 $ 2,932 Other Operating Expenses 438 501 1,348 1,452 Total Expenses $ 1,418 $ 1,468 $ 4,259 $ 4,384 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 29 $ 24 $ 86 $ 75 Identified intangible amortization expense 16 11 43 41 Total $ 45 $ 35 $ 129 $ 116

The Company acquired JLT on April 1, 2019 and JLT's results are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations from that date.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,388 $ 1,155 Net receivables 5,236 5,236 Other current assets 688 677 Total current assets 8,312 7,068 Goodwill and intangible assets 17,745 17,445 Fixed assets, net 864 858 Pension related assets 1,825 1,632 Right of use assets 1,884 1,921 Deferred tax assets 623 676 Other assets 1,505 1,757 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,758 $ 31,357 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,216 $ 1,215 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,662 2,746 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 1,762 2,197 Current lease liabilities 335 342 Accrued income taxes 318 179 Dividends payable 237 — Total current liabilities 6,530 6,679 Fiduciary liabilities 8,765 7,344 Less - cash and investments held in a fiduciary capacity (8,765 ) (7,344 ) — — Long-term debt 11,532 10,741 Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits 2,163 2,336 Long-term lease liabilities 1,902 1,926 Liabilities for errors and omissions 352 335 Other liabilities 1,450 1,397 Total equity 8,829 7,943 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 32,758 $ 31,357

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating cash flows: Net income before non-controlling interests $ 1,667 $ 1,377 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 547 480 Non cash lease expense 241 236 Charge for early extinguishment of debt — 32 Share-based compensation expense 219 184 Change in fair value of acquisition-related derivative contracts and other 48 110 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accrued compensation and employee benefits (431 ) (281 ) Net receivables 77 (84 ) Other changes to assets and liabilities 58 (184 ) Contributions to pension & other benefit plans in excess of current year expense/credit (240 ) (269 ) Operating lease liabilities (254 ) (240 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 67 (70 ) Net cash provided by operations 1,999 1,291 Financing cash flows: Purchase of treasury shares — (300 ) Net borrowings from term-loan and credit facilities 1,000 300 Net increase in commercial paper — 325 Proceeds from issuance of debt 737 6,459 Repayments of debt (1,011 ) (760 ) Payments for early extinguishment of debt — (585 ) Acquisition-related derivative payments — (337 ) Net issuance of common stock from treasury shares (33 ) 43 Net distributions of non-controlling interests and deferred/contingent consideration (154 ) (153 ) Dividends paid (702 ) (655 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (163 ) 4,337 Investing cash flows: Capital expenditures (278 ) (284 ) Net sales of long-term investments and other 98 55 Dispositions 93 225 Acquisitions (559 ) (5,500 ) Net cash used for investing activities (646 ) (5,504 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 43 23 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,233 147 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,155 1,066 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,388 $ 1,213

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - 2019 Revenue Including JLT

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Millions) (Unaudited)

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, plc. JLT's results of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 are included in the Company’s results of operations for 2020. The Company's prior period 2019 results of operations do not include JLT’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Prior to being acquired by the Company, JLT operated in three segments, Specialty, Reinsurance and Employee Benefits. As of April 1, 2019, the historical JLT businesses were combined into MMC operations as follows: JLT Specialty was included by geography within Marsh, JLT Reinsurance was included within Guy Carpenter and the majority of the JLT Employee Benefits business was included in Mercer Health and Wealth.

The JLT Transaction had a significant impact on the Company’s results of operations in 2019. The Company believes that in addition to the change in reported GAAP revenue, a comparison of 2020 revenue to the combined 2019 revenue of MMC and JLT would provide investors useful information about the year-over-year results.

The table below sets forth revenue information as if the companies were combined on January 1, 2019. Consolidated revenue in 2019 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 "MMC as previously reported" does not include JLT revenue for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2019. The "2019 Including JLT" revenue information set forth in the table below presents revenue information as if the companies were combined on January 1, 2019 and is not necessarily indicative of what the results would have been had we operated the business since January 1, 2019.

The MMC revenue amounts are as previously reported by the Company in its quarterly filings on Form 10-Q for the applicable periods. JLT 2019 revenue information is derived using the same policies and adjustments as the "JLT Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis" furnished to the SEC on June 6, 2019 on Form 8-K, and includes the revenue from JLT’s aerospace business.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 MMC As Previously Reported Risk & Insurance Services Marsh $ 5,795 Guy Carpenter 1,328 Subtotal 7,123 Fiduciary Interest Income 80 Total Risk & Insurance Services 7,203 Consulting Mercer 3,695 Oliver Wyman 1,563 Total Consulting 5,258 Corporate/Eliminations (73 ) Total Revenue $ 12,388 JLT 2019 Specialty (Marsh) $ 232 Reinsurance (Guy Carpenter) 118 Employee Benefits (Mercer) 74 Subtotal 424 Fiduciary Interest Income 5 Total Revenue $ 429 2019 Including JLT Marsh $ 6,027 Guy Carpenter 1,446 Subtotal 7,473 Fiduciary Interest Income 85 Total Risk & Insurance Services 7,558 Consulting Mercer 3,769 Oliver Wyman 1,563 Total Consulting 5,332 Corporate/Eliminations (73 ) Total Revenue Including JLT $ 12,817

