FTI Consulting Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third quarter 2020 revenues of $622.2 million increased $29.1 million, or 4.9%, compared to revenues of $593.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $23.3 million, or 3.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Economic Consulting business segments, which was partially offset by lower demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications business segments, as well as a decline in pass-through revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $50.2 million compared to $60.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net income included a special charge of $7.1 million and FX remeasurement losses, which were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate compared to the prior year quarter. The third quarter special charge of $7.1 million included $4.7 million of lease abandonment and other relocation costs related to the Company’s New York City office consolidation and $2.4 million of severance and employee-related costs in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the special charge, of $90.9 million, or 14.6% of revenues, compared to $92.3 million, or 15.6% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to higher compensation, primarily related to a 15.8% increase in billable headcount, which was partially offset by higher revenues and a decline in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2020 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.35 compared to $1.59 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 EPS included the $7.1 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.14. Third quarter 2020 EPS also included $2.3 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.05. Third quarter 2019 EPS included $2.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which decreased EPS by $0.04. Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.54, which excludes the special charge and non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.63 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Our growth in the face of COVID-19, in the face of all the challenges it has created for our clients and for our teams working to deliver for them, is a powerful testament to the strength of this company, its relevance to clients facing major issues, and the dedication and resilience of our more than 6,200 employees across the globe.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $111.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $131.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in compensation, primarily related to headcount growth, and higher income taxes paid, which was partially offset by lower non-compensation-related operating expenses and slightly higher cash collections compared to the prior year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents of $304.7 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $258.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $304.2 million at June 30, 2020. Total debt, net of cash, of $36.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $57.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $47.0 million at June 30, 2020. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities which exceeded cash used for share repurchases and acquisitions.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 749,315 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $110.57 for a total cost of $82.9 million. As of September 30, 2020, approximately $182.4 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $44.9 million, or 23.4%, to $236.6 million in the quarter compared to $191.7 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $8.5 million, or 4.4% of the increase, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and higher realized bill rates for restructuring services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $56.2 million, or 23.8% of segment revenues, compared to $48.1 million, or 25.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 36.6% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment decreased $23.5 million, or 16.5%, to $119.1 million in the quarter compared to $142.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for disputes and investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.6 million, or 11.4% of segment revenues, compared to $27.0 million, or 18.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues with lower utilization, which was partially offset by a decline in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $13.3 million, or 9.4%, to $155.0 million in the quarter compared to $141.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $11.4 million, or 8.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by lower realized bill rates for non-M&A-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $25.7 million, or 16.6% of segment revenues, compared to $19.4 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 15.2% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $1.5 million, or 2.6%, to $58.6 million in the quarter compared to $57.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for global cross-border investigation and litigation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.9 million, or 20.4% of segment revenues, compared to $12.3 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 13.2% increase in billable headcount.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment decreased $7.0 million, or 11.7%, to $53.0 million in the quarter compared to $60.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues decreased $8.2 million, or 13.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for corporate reputation and financial communications services and a $2.3 million decline in pass-through revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.4 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $12.6 million, or 21.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

2020 Guidance

The Company is revising its full year 2020 guidance. The Company now estimates that 2020 revenues will range between $2.42 billion and $2.47 billion. This compares to the previous revenue range of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. The Company now estimates that 2020 EPS will range between $4.93 and $5.43. This compares to the previous EPS range of $5.32 to $5.82. This range is inclusive of the third quarter special charge of $0.14 per share and an estimated full year non-cash interest expense of $0.18 per share related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes. The Company now estimates that 2020 Adjusted EPS will range between $5.25 and $5.75. This compares to the previous Adjusted EPS range of $5.50 to $6.00.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow

We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations," and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,658 $ 369,373 Accounts receivable: Billed receivables 603,832 540,584 Unbilled receivables 482,586 418,288 Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services (323,658 ) (265,500 ) Accounts receivable, net 762,760 693,372 Current portion of notes receivable 34,089 35,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,223 80,810 Total current assets 1,175,730 1,178,661 Property and equipment, net 95,544 93,672 Operating lease assets 153,818 159,777 Goodwill 1,223,764 1,202,767 Other intangible assets, net 43,652 38,432 Notes receivable, net 66,078 69,033 Other assets 35,812 40,800 Total assets $ 2,794,398 $ 2,783,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 164,493 $ 158,936 Accrued compensation 397,147 416,903 Billings in excess of services provided 46,621 36,698 Total current liabilities 608,261 612,537 Long-term debt, net 308,454 275,609 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 161,976 176,378 Deferred income taxes 150,572 151,352 Other liabilities 90,638 78,124 Total liabilities 1,319,901 1,294,000 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 36,028 (2020) and 37,390 (2019) 360 374 Additional paid-in capital 46,642 216,162 Retained earnings 1,568,546 1,413,453 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (141,051 ) (140,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,474,497 1,489,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,794,398 $ 2,783,142





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 622,249 $ 593,106 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 417,179 380,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses 122,102 127,951 Special charges 7,103 — Amortization of other intangible assets 2,795 2,125 549,179 510,968 Operating income 73,070 82,138 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (3,340 ) 2,973 Interest expense (5,151 ) (4,832 ) (8,491 ) (1,859 ) Income before income tax provision 64,579 80,279 Income tax provision 14,407 19,857 Net income $ 50,172 $ 60,422 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.41 $ 1.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,639 36,617 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,086 37,938 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 21,330 $ (16,633 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 21,330 (16,633 ) Comprehensive income $ 71,502 $ 43,789





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 1,834,694 $ 1,750,499 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,232,437 1,116,224 Selling, general and administrative expenses 375,989 371,042 Special charges 7,103 — Amortization of other intangible assets 7,440 5,838 1,622,969 1,493,104 Operating income 211,725 257,395 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 3,879 5,741 Interest expense (15,169 ) (14,371 ) (11,290 ) (8,630 ) Income before income tax provision 200,435 248,765 Income tax provision 45,342 61,100 Net income $ 155,093 $ 187,665 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 4.30 $ 5.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,073 36,851 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 4.11 $ 4.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,708 38,107 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (204 ) $ (16,225 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (204 ) (16,225 ) Comprehensive income $ 154,889 $ 171,440





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 50,172 $ 60,422 $ 155,093 $ 187,665 Add back: Special charges 7,103 — 7,103 — Tax impact of special charges (1,847 ) — (1,847 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,286 2,166 6,766 6,411 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes (595 ) (563 ) (1,760 ) (1,666 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (2,097 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 57,119 $ 62,025 $ 165,355 $ 190,313 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.59 $ 4.11 $ 4.92 Add back: Special charges 0.19 — 0.19 — Tax impact of special charges (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.17 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (0.06 ) Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.63 $ 4.39 $ 4.99 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding ― diluted 37,086 37,938 37,708 38,107





(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of our Ringtail e-discovery software and related business.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 4.93 $ 5.43 Special charges, net of tax 0.14 0.14 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.18 0.18 Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5.25 $ 5.75





(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 50,172 Interest income and other 3,340 Interest expense 5,151 Income tax provision 14,407 Operating income $ 52,372 $ 8,729 $ 24,304 $ 8,621 $ 5,105 $ (26,061 ) $ 73,070 Depreciation and amortization 1,109 1,207 1,337 3,041 542 713 7,949 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,873 171 44 1 706 — 2,795 Special charges 861 3,484 35 276 2,074 373 7,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,215 $ 13,591 $ 25,720 $ 11,939 $ 8,427 $ (24,975 ) $ 90,917 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 155,093 Interest income and other (3,879 ) Interest expense 15,169 Income tax provision 45,342 Operating income $ 172,847 $ 17,853 $ 55,916 $ 23,642 $ 21,395 $ (79,928 ) $ 211,725 Depreciation and amortization 3,126 3,788 4,040 8,939 1,680 2,083 23,656 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,591 627 133 1 2,088 — 7,440 Special charges 861 3,484 35 276 2,074 373 7,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 181,425 $ 25,752 $ 60,124 $ 32,858 $ 27,237 $ (77,472 ) $ 249,924





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 60,422 Interest income and other (2,973 ) Interest expense 4,832 Income tax provision 19,857 Operating income $ 46,007 $ 25,534 $ 17,943 $ 9,094 $ 11,343 $ (27,783 ) $ 82,138 Depreciation and amortization 964 1,188 1,426 3,192 619 691 8,080 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,113 286 44 — 682 — 2,125 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,084 $ 27,008 $ 19,413 $ 12,286 $ 12,644 $ (27,092 ) $ 92,343 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 187,665 Interest income and other (5,741 ) Interest expense 14,371 Income tax provision 61,100 Operating income $ 130,470 $ 82,753 $ 62,179 $ 30,080 $ 30,691 $ (78,778 ) $ 257,395 Depreciation and amortization 2,821 3,448 4,454 7,804 1,782 2,074 22,383 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,646 865 133 — 2,194 — 5,838 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,937 $ 87,066 $ 66,766 $ 37,884 $ 34,667 $ (76,704 ) $ 285,616







FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT



Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 236,615 $ 56,215 23.8 % 64 % $ 460 1,608 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 119,104 13,591 11.4 % 48 % $ 337 1,371 Economic Consulting 154,978 25,720 16.6 % 66 % $ 502 880 Technology (1) 58,585 11,939 20.4 % N/M N/M 394 Strategic Communications (1) 52,967 8,427 15.9 % N/M N/M 766 $ 622,249 $ 115,892 18.6 % 5,019 Unallocated Corporate (24,975 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,917 14.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 690,375 $ 181,425 26.3 % 68 % $ 468 1,608 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 373,082 25,752 6.9 % 50 % $ 333 1,371 Economic Consulting 438,609 60,124 13.7 % 68 % $ 482 880 Technology (1) 164,392 32,858 20.0 % N/M N/M 394 Strategic Communications (1) 168,236 27,237 16.2 % N/M N/M 766 $ 1,834,694 $ 327,396 17.8 % 5,019 Unallocated Corporate (77,472 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,924 13.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 191,698 $ 48,084 25.1 % 70 % $ 449 1,177 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 142,651 27,008 18.9 % 61 % $ 336 1,326 Economic Consulting 141,715 19,413 13.7 % 70 % $ 512 764 Technology (1) 57,083 12,286 21.5 % N/M N/M 348 Strategic Communications (1) 59,959 12,644 21.1 % N/M N/M 719 $ 593,106 $ 119,435 20.1 % 4,334 Unallocated Corporate (27,092 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,343 15.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 542,667 $ 135,937 25.0 % 70 % $ 451 1,177 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 427,518 87,066 20.4 % 64 % $ 336 1,326 Economic Consulting 439,488 66,766 15.2 % 76 % $ 500 764 Technology (1) 164,051 37,884 23.1 % N/M N/M 348 Strategic Communications (1) 176,775 34,667 19.6 % N/M N/M 719 $ 1,750,499 $ 362,320 20.7 % 4,334 Unallocated Corporate (76,704 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 285,616 16.3 %





N/M - Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 155,093 $ 187,665 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,655 22,384 Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets 7,440 5,838 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 4,652 717 Provision for doubtful accounts 15,608 13,552 Share-based compensation 17,576 14,060 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 9,028 8,666 Deferred income taxes (1,658 ) 4,084 Other 45 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (86,491 ) (191,644 ) Notes receivable 3,346 2,521 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,294 (5,817 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 7,713 (7,332 ) Income taxes (14,635 ) 26,693 Accrued compensation (18,985 ) 5,156 Billings in excess of services provided 10,296 (9,925 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 140,977 76,866 Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (25,271 ) (18,791 ) Purchases of property and equipment (25,663 ) (27,026 ) Other 558 55 Net cash used in investing activities (50,376 ) (45,762 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 149,500 45,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (124,500 ) (45,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (175,832 ) (77,949 ) Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans (5,195 ) 3,176 Payments for business acquisition liabilities (3,948 ) (2,282 ) Deposits and other 4,561 535 Net cash used in financing activities (155,414 ) (76,520 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 98 (8,183 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (64,715 ) (53,599 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 369,373 312,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 304,658 $ 258,470





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 111,563 $ 131,304 $ 140,977 $ 76,866 Purchases of property and equipment (11,764 ) (6,365 ) (25,663 ) (27,026 ) Free Cash Flow $ 99,799 $ 124,939 $ 115,314 $ 49,840

CONTACT: FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor & Media Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com