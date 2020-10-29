 

Regarding Electricity transmission rates for 2021

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office addresses Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) informs  that the National Energy Regulatory Council  on 29 October 2020 published  the prices of electricity transmission services and the procedure for their application, approved by the decision of LITGRID AB Management Board on 23 October 2020,  in the Register of Legal Acts. The approved electricity transmission average price from the 1st January 2021 will be  0.721 ct / kWh, system services price – 0.762 ct / kWh.

The electricity transmission price will be by 11.4 percent lower than in 2020, when the set price was 0.814 ct / kWh. The system services price will be by 2.9 percent lower, compared to the price set for 2020 – 0.785 ct / kWh.

On 29 October 2020 the National Energy Regulatory Council also set the price of 5.76 Eur / MWh for the service of access to interconnection lines. The price will apply from the 1st January 2021.
The price for the service of access to interconnection lines will be by 2.0 percent lower than the price of 5,87 Eur / MWh set in 2020.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project Manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


