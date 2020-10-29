IVERIC bio to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor / Industry Conferences

 

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that the Company will participate in the following, upcoming, virtual investor conferences in November:

  • 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
     Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President and Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
     Dr. Dugel will present an overview of the Company on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcasts available on the Investors / Events section of the IVERIC bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conferences and for at least two weeks thereafter.

The Company will also participate in the following industry conference:

  • Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference
     Dr. Dugel will present an overview of the Company and participate in a panel discussion titled, “Modulating Senescence, Complement and Cell Death Pathways to Save Vision. Endpoints and Regulatory Considerations. Current, GA Trials, Compare and Contrast. Combination Therapy to Inhibit CNV and Geographic Atrophy. The Patients’ Perspective.” during the Eyecelerator Retina Livestream on Friday, October 30, 2020 between 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET. To listen to the livestream visit https://www.eyecelerator.com/live-stream-october-2020. He will also participate in a panel discussion titled, “Opportunities and Challenges for Medium-Sized Companies” on November 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • OIS Drug Delivery Innovation Showcase on November 5, 2020 between 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET Dr. Dugel will present an overview of the Company. To listen to the presentation visit https://ois.net/ois-drug-delivery-showcase.

About IVERIC bio
 IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements
 Any statements in this press release about IVERIC bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent IVERIC bio’s views only as of the date of this press release. IVERIC bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While IVERIC bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, IVERIC bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

