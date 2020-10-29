Sun shines bright in Alliant Energy’s Iowa Clean Energy Blueprint

The Clean Energy Blueprint is part of the company’s Powering What’s Next plan, which is guided by their Clean Energy Vision and purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities. Together, the near-term investments in the projects outlined in the Blueprint will help Iowa customers avoid more than $300 million in costs over the next 35 years.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) introduces the Clean Energy Blueprint for Iowa, a path for accelerating their transition to cleaner energy for customers. The Blueprint outlines the company’s plans to increase the use of renewable resources, including solar power, add more battery storage and build out the connected energy network. The company’s new roadmap also includes plans to discontinue coal generation in Lansing by the end of 2022 while transitioning their Burlington Generating Station to natural gas in 2021.

“We continue to lead the way toward a clean energy future for our customers,” said Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO John Larsen. “Investing in renewable energy, like wind and solar, benefits our customers, the communities we serve and the environment. Our Clean Energy Blueprint serves as a roadmap that creates new jobs for Iowans and revenue opportunities for communities around the state, while we also provide reliable, sustainable energy solutions for decades to come.”

A key part of the Clean Energy Blueprint, which aligns with changing consumer preferences for more renewable energy, includes adding up to 400 megawatts (MW) of solar by 2023. Near-term investment in renewables creates long-term savings for customers. When the 400 MW of solar is combined with the nearly 1,300 MW of owned-and-operated wind and the power generated by the company’s existing solar farms in Dubuque, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids, as well as other renewable sources, nearly 50 percent of Alliant Energy’s Iowa generation portfolio will be from renewables.

With an eye toward contributing to a healthier environment, Alliant Energy plans to retire its 275 MW coal-fired Generating Station in Lansing by the end of 2022; final timing is subject to the MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc.) retirement process. This retirement allows the company to avoid significant investments that would otherwise be required to comply with changing environmental regulations. In addition, this action positions Alliant Energy to achieve their recently updated goals of 50% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030 and elimination of all coal from their generation fleet by 2040.