 

First Horizon Names Anthony C. Hood, PhD as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 18:00  |  36   |   |   

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is pleased to announce that Anthony C. Hood, PhD will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Effective Monday, November 2, 2020, Dr. Hood will be responsible for cultivating and expanding First Horizon’s strategic leadership in developing and implementing programs and initiatives that advance the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. The Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer will be a leader, advisor, advocate, catalyst for change, and institutional resource focused on infusing DEI into all programs and activities internally and externally.

“We are excited to welcome Anthony to the team,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “As a well-respected civic leader and educator, Anthony will be an invaluable resource to our associates, leaders, clients and our communities. For more than a decade, our company has been committed to diversity and inclusion through a dedicated team, integrated programs and proactive initiatives. As a new leader of this team, Anthony will be instrumental in helping us improve access to financial products and services for our diverse communities and in continuing to build relationships with community partners. With his passion and expertise, I am confident we will build on the foundation we have created to have a talented, diverse team throughout our organization and inclusive work environment in which every associate has the ability to be successful.”

About Anthony C. Hood, PhD
Dr. Hood joins First Horizon from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education. At UAB, he was the Director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President as well as an Associate Professor of Management in the Collat School of Business.

Aside from his responsibilities with the University, Dr. Hood is deeply committed to boosting inclusive economic growth and eliminating health, economic and educational disparities. His local board service includes the Birmingham Education Foundation and the Birmingham Housing Authority. On the national level, he works closely with a number of DEI-focused nonprofit organizations including The PhD Project, the Initiative for Competitive Inner Cities, and the Community Investment Network. Dr. Hood’s efforts have earned him recent accolades, including UAB’s Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. A.G. Gaston Award, and the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 ‘Key People to Watch in Birmingham Business over the Next Decade.’

Prior to joining the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2011, Dr. Hood worked in the financial services industry with American General and AmSouth Bank. He also supported startup telecom companies as an engineer for BellSouth and AT&T. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Management (Entrepreneurship & Strategic Management) from the University of Alabama and also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science (Human Resource Management) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Additionally, Dr. Hood completed studies at Harvard Business School, Stanford and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

About First Horizon 
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

FHN-G

CONTACT:
Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868


First Horizon National Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
23.10.20
First Horizon National Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Income Available to Common of $523 Million and EPS of $0.95
14.10.20
FHN Financial Capital Markets Continues To Expand Municipal Bond Efforts