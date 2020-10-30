DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E 30-Oct-2020 / 00:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

30 October 2020

Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice



Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors

Merren Favretto

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9080 1559

+61 427 986 355

merren.favretto@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

