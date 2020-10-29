Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2020 Financial and Operational Results

“This quarter continues the positive results we have delivered over the last 18 months,” said George Burns, President and CEO. “We are driving significant value from our operations demonstrated by steady production and lower costs that are flowing through to our bottom line. This is the second consecutive quarter we have delivered across all key metrics, again generating significant free cash flow and adjusted net earnings. We remain committed to reducing our debt and decreased our senior secured notes by nearly $60 million in the quarter. I'm pleased to report that our balance sheet is in the strongest position it has been in several quarters and this positions us well as we look to develop the growth opportunities in our portfolio."

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

3 months ended September 30,

9 months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (1) $ 287.6 $ 172.3 $ 748.2 $ 426.0 Gold revenue (1) $ 264.3 $ 150.2 $ 684.7 $ 355.6 Gold produced (oz) (2) 136,922 101,596 390,654 276,376 Gold sold (oz) (1) 137,704 99,241 388,883 256,000 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $ 1,919 $ 1,513 $ 1,761 $ 1,389 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 537 560 568 602 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 664 603 651 641 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 918 1,031 908 998 Net earnings (loss) for the period (4) 41.0 4.2 81.7 (10.6 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (4) 0.24 0.03 0.48 (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (4,5,6,7) 56.7 7.6 113.0 (16.9 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7) 0.33 0.05 0.67 (0.11 ) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 125.1 63.0 293.6 109.6 Free cash flow (6) 117.2 16.7 187.7 (42.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $ 504.4 $ 134.9 $ 504.4 $ 134.9





(1) Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q1 2019). (2) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019). (3) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. (4) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (5) See reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) in the section 'Non-IFRS Measures' in the September 30, 2020 MD&A. (6) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the September 30, 2020 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. (7) 2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2020 presentation. See the section 'Non-IFRS Measures' in the September 30, 2020 MD&A for detail.





Gold production of 136,922 ounces increased 35% from last year’s third quarter production of 101,596 ounces. Gold sales totalled 137,704 ounces in Q3 2020, an increase of 39% from 99,241 ounces sold in Q3 2019. The higher sales volume compared with the prior year reflected an increase of 23,690 ounces sold at Kisladag due to increased tonnes of stacked ore, an increase of 7,465 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes processed and an increase of 8,420 ounces sold at Olympias as a result of increased production. Gold sales at Efemcukuru in Q3 2020 decreased slightly by 1,112 ounces from the prior year due to a decrease in grade, combined with lower tonnes processed in the quarter.

Total revenue was $287.60 million in Q3 2020, an increase of 67% from $172.3 million in Q3 2019. The increase was due to increased sales volume combined with a higher average realized gold price.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q3 2020 averaged $537, a decrease from $560 in Q3 2019. The improvement was primarily due to higher production at Kisladag with an increase in stacked ore on the heap leach pad, higher production and grade at Olympias and increased mining rates at Lamaque following the receipt of authorization in March 2020 to increase mine production. Cash operating costs per ounce sold also benefited from a weakening of the Turkish Lira throughout 2020.

Total cash costs per ounce sold were negatively impacted throughout 2020 by higher gold royalty rates in both Greece and Turkey which increased in line with higher gold prices. Total cash costs were negatively impacted in Q3 2020 by an incremental 25% increase to 2020 gold royalty rates in Turkey, announced in September and retroactive to January 1, 2020. $4.1 million of additional royalty expense was recorded in Q3 2020 to reflect the additional royalty cost associated with gold sales during the first six months of 2020.

We reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $41.0 million ($0.24 per share) in Q3 2020, compared to net earnings of $4.2 million ($0.03 per share) in Q3 2019. The improvement reflects higher production and sales volumes, combined with a higher average realized gold price.

Adjusted net earnings were $56.7 million ($0.33 per share) in Q3 2020 compared to adjusted net earnings of $7.6 million ($0.05 per share) in Q3 2019. Adjusted net earnings in Q3 2020 removes, among other things, a $8.3 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances, $7.9 million of finance costs related to the $58.6 million redemption of the senior secured notes in Q3 2020 and a $2.5 million gain on disposal of the Vila Nova mine in Q3 2020.

Gold Operations

3 months ended September 30, 9 months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Ounces produced (1) 136,922 101,596 390,654 276,376 Ounces sold (2) 137,704 99,241 388,883 256,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 537 $ 560 $ 568 $ 602 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 918 $ 1,031 $ 908 $ 998 Sustaining capex (4) $ 22.1 $ 30.0 $ 63.4 $ 56.3 Kisladag Ounces produced (3) 59,593 35,885 169,659 89,204 Ounces sold 59,571 35,881 171,088 89,208 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 440 $ 399 $ 452 $ 442 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 708 $ 566 $ 641 $ 580 Sustaining capex (4) $ 5.3 $ 3.9 $ 13.7 $ 8.0 Lamaque Ounces produced (1) 39,525 32,037 99,973 84,855 Ounces sold (2) 38,587 31,122 97,279 55,452 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 494 $ 480 $ 530 $ 496 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 747 $ 1,089 $ 844 $ 968 Sustaining capex (4) $ 6.8 $ 15.9 $ 23.1 $ 21.2 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 23,892 25,733 74,007 77,524 Ounces sold 24,471 25,583 73,384 80,222 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 561 $ 591 $ 577 $ 596 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 1,012 $ 900 $ 894 $ 859 Sustaining capex (4) $ 5.1 $ 5.2 $ 11.8 $ 14.2 Olympias Ounces produced 13,912 7,941 47,015 24,793 Ounces sold 15,075 6,655 47,132 31,118 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 992 $ 1,678 $ 1,056 $ 1,268 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 1,450 $ 2,598 $ 1,484 $ 1,776 Sustaining capex (4) $ 4.9 $ 4.9 $ 14.8 $ 12.9





(1) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019). (2) Excludes sales of inventory produced at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q1 2019). (3) Kisladag resumed mining, crushing and placing ore on the heap leach pad on April 1, 2019. This activity had been suspended since April 2018. (4) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the September 30, 2020 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

Corporate



On October 29, 2020, the Company issued a redemption notice for the senior secured notes and intends to redeem $7.5 million of the principal amount of the senior secured notes in December 2020. The redemption amount is based on flow-through shares issued in the quarter and the redemption price is 109.5% of the aggregate principal amount repaid, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

We are pleased to announce that Lisa Ower has been promoted to Executive Vice President, People and External Affairs. Lisa has been with the Company for two years and has been integral in strengthening our corporate culture and people practices. We are also pleased to announce that Brian Berney has been appointed to the role of Executive General Manager, Greece and will oversee operations at our Greek mines, and that Justin Kapla has been appointed as General Manager, Kisladag. Both Brian and Justin bring significant experience in mine operations and will support our focus on operational performance.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at Note September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 450,999 $ 177,742 Term deposits 53,364 3,275 Marketable securities 195 3,828 Accounts receivable and other 4 76,381 75,310 Inventories 5 169,206 163,234 Current portion of employee benefit plan assets 6,168 — Assets held for sale 12 — 12,471 756,313 435,860 Restricted cash 2,003 3,080 Other assets 38,547 22,943 Employee benefit plan assets — 6,244 Property, plant and equipment 4,027,210 4,088,202 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 4,916,664 $ 4,648,920 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 195,088 $ 139,104 Current portion of capital lease liabilities 10,530 9,913 Current portion of debt 6 216,667 66,667 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 1,783 1,782 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 12 — 4,257 424,068 221,723 Debt 6 326,224 413,065 Lease liabilities 9,492 15,143 Employee benefit plan obligations 18,377 18,224 Asset retirement obligations 94,029 94,235 Deferred income tax liabilities 410,166 412,717 1,282,356 1,175,107 Equity Share capital 10 3,142,607 3,054,563 Treasury stock (11,581 ) (8,662 ) Contributed surplus 2,636,507 2,627,441 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,824 ) (28,966 ) Deficit (2,148,120 ) (2,229,867 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,591,589 3,414,509 Attributable to non-controlling interests 11 42,719 59,304 3,634,308 3,473,813 $ 4,916,664 $ 4,648,920







Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Metal sales 7 $ 287,595 $ 172,256 $ 748,167 $ 425,958 Cost of sales Production costs 117,386 84,813 328,225 237,630 Depreciation and amortization 65,538 40,017 176,229 101,147 182,924 124,830 504,454 338,777 Earnings from mine operations 104,671 47,426 243,713 87,181 Exploration and evaluation expenses 4,080 2,774 9,640 10,668 Mine standby costs 8 3,042 2,529 12,101 13,972 General and administrative expenses 6,634 7,431 21,078 22,687 Employee benefit plan expense 496 458 1,953 1,567 Share-based payments expense 13 2,586 2,727 7,244 8,127 Reversal of impairment — — — (11,690 ) Write-down (reversal) of assets 29 (414 ) (63 ) 13 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (4,345 ) 643 (6,345 ) 878 Earnings from operations 92,149 31,278 198,105 40,959 Other income 9 4,740 871 4,776 11,159 Finance costs 9 (19,894 ) (13,170 ) (42,581 ) (37,287 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 76,995 18,979 160,300 14,831 Income tax expense 38,691 15,888 83,767 29,930 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 38,304 $ 3,091 $ 76,533 $ (15,099 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 41,009 4,233 81,747 (10,581 ) Non-controlling interests (2,705 ) (1,142 ) (5,214 ) (4,518 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 38,304 $ 3,091 $ 76,533 $ (15,099 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 173,822 158,462 169,676 158,409 Diluted 178,131 161,735 173,732 158,409 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.48 $ (0.07 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.47 $ (0.07 )







Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 38,304 $ 3,091 $ 76,533 $ (15,099 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities, net of tax 669 (378 ) 1,567 785 Actuarial losses on employee benefit plans, net of tax (227 ) (178 ) (425 ) (587 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 442 (556 ) 1,142 198 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 38,746 $ 2,535 $ 77,675 $ (14,901 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 41,451 3,677 82,889 (10,383 ) Non-controlling interests (2,705 ) (1,142 ) (5,214 ) (4,518 ) $ 38,746 $ 2,535 $ 77,675 $ (14,901 )







Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 38,304 $ 3,091 $ 76,533 $ (15,099 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 66,078 41,759 177,888 102,889 Finance costs 19,859 13,170 42,581 37,287 Interest income (429 ) (251 ) (1,712 ) (2,405 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (4,582 ) (555 ) (7,632 ) (906 ) Income tax expense 38,691 15,888 83,767 29,930 Loss on disposal of assets 281 49 2,831 1,062 Gain on the sale of Vila Nova 12 (2,451 ) — (2,451 ) — Write-down (reversal) of assets 29 (414 ) (63 ) 13 Share-based payments expense 13 2,586 2,727 7,244 8,127 Employee benefit plan expense 496 458 1,953 1,567 Income from royalty sale — — — (8,075 ) Reversal of impairment — — — (11,690 ) 158,862 75,922 380,939 142,700 Property reclamation payments (618 ) (759 ) (1,618 ) (2,555 ) Employee benefit plan payments (1,284 ) (332 ) (1,955 ) (1,681 ) Income taxes paid (22,899 ) (8,593 ) (55,746 ) (12,603 ) Interest paid (9,370 ) (3,505 ) (29,728 ) (18,641 ) Interest received 429 251 1,712 2,405 Changes in non-cash working capital 15 40,281 (11,777 ) 24,694 (8,023 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 165,401 51,207 318,298 101,602 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (50,850 ) (34,760 ) (128,458 ) (148,700 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 344 108 1,049 3,880 Proceeds from the sale of Vila Nova, net of cash disposed 12 9,896 — 9,896 — Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (12,800 ) 104 (18,283 ) (7,615 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 5,237 — 5,237 — Decrease (increase) in term deposits (48,528 ) (114 ) (50,089 ) 1,757 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (20 ) 297 1,077 10,491 Capitalized interest — — — (3,848 ) Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales, net — — — 12,159 Net cash used in investing activities (96,721 ) (34,365 ) (179,571 ) (131,876 ) Financing activities Cash received for issuance of shares 7,820 161 94,899 179 Acquisition of non-controlling interest 11 — — (7,500 ) — Contributions from non-controlling interests — 220 301 220 Proceeds from borrowings 6 — — 150,000 494,000 Repayment of borrowings 6 (58,574 ) — (91,907 ) (600,000 ) Loan financing costs — (428 ) — (15,423 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (2,551 ) (2,387 ) (7,584 ) (4,773 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — (3,679 ) — Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (53,305 ) (2,434 ) 134,530 (125,797 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,375 14,408 273,257 (156,071 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 435,624 115,109 177,742 286,312 Cash in disposal group held for sale — 461 — (263 ) Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 450,999 $ 129,978 $ 450,999 $ 129,978







Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share capital Balance beginning of period $ 3,135,955 $ 3,007,944 $ 3,054,563 $ 3,007,924 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash 185 161 2,001 179 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 71 67 801 69 Shares issued to the public, net of share issuance costs 6,396 — 85,242 — Balance end of period $ 3,142,607 $ 3,008,172 $ 3,142,607 $ 3,008,172 Treasury stock Balance beginning of period $ (11,587 ) $ (8,813 ) $ (8,662 ) $ (10,104 ) Purchase of treasury stock (Note 13(b)) — — (3,679 ) — Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units 6 76 760 1,367 Balance end of period $ (11,581 ) $ (8,737 ) $ (11,581 ) $ (8,737 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period $ 2,634,246 $ 2,623,523 $ 2,627,441 $ 2,620,799 Share based payments 2,338 2,077 6,456 6,094 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (Note 11) — — 4,171 — Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (6 ) (76 ) (760 ) (1,367 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (71 ) (67 ) (801 ) (69 ) Balance end of period $ 2,636,507 $ 2,625,457 $ 2,636,507 $ 2,625,457 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of period $ (28,266 ) $ (23,740 ) $ (28,966 ) $ (24,494 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 442 (556 ) 1,142 198 Balance end of period $ (27,824 ) $ (24,296 ) $ (27,824 ) $ (24,296 ) Deficit Balance beginning of period $ (2,189,129 ) $ (2,325,267 ) $ (2,229,867 ) $ (2,310,453 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 41,009 4,233 81,747 (10,581 ) Balance end of period $ (2,148,120 ) $ (2,321,034 ) $ (2,148,120 ) $ (2,321,034 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,591,589 $ 3,279,562 $ 3,591,589 $ 3,279,562 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period $ 45,424 $ 60,257 $ 59,304 $ 63,414 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,705 ) (1,142 ) (5,214 ) (4,518 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (Note 11) — — (11,672 ) — Contributions from non-controlling interests — 1 301 220 Balance end of period $ 42,719 $ 59,116 $ 42,719 $ 59,116 Total equity $ 3,634,308 $ 3,338,678 $ 3,634,308 $ 3,338,678





Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2020 for notes to the accounts.