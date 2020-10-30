 

Paramount Gold Files Technical Report on Feasibility Study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project in Eastern Oregon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 12:00  |  50   |   |   
  • ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 47,000 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 55,000 OUNCES OF SILVER OVER 8 YEARS
  • LOW CASH COSTS AND AISC OF $ 584 AND $ 672 PER OUNCE OF GOLD PRODUCED
  • AFTER TAX IRR OF 26.0% AT BASE CASE GOLD PRICE OF $1,472

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR, the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study (“FS”)(the ”Study”) for its 100% owned Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “Project”) in eastern Oregon. The complete Technical Report is available for download at the Company’s website and confirms the robust economics for the proposed underground gold mine as initially released by Paramount on September 15, 2020.

The base case scenario in the Report was conducted using per ounce gold and silver prices of $1,472 and $16.64 respectively. Highlights are as follows:

  • Simple Carbon-in-Leach process yielding average gold and silver recoveries of 92.8% and 73.5 % respectively;
  • Average mill head grade of approximately 6.5 g/T gold plus 9.6 g/T silver;
  • P&P reserves of 390,000ozs of gold and total M&I resources of 1,060,000 ounces of gold;
  • Initial 8-year mine life;
  • Annual production of 47,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 ounces of silver;
  • Initial CapEx of $97.5M includes $10.1M of estimated contingencies, $25.6M of sustaining CapEx and $6.3M closure costs for a 750 tpd mine and milling operation;
  • Life of mine cash costs of $5841 and AISC of $6722 per ounce of gold3;
  • After-tax IRR of 26.0% and NPV5% of $105M which increases significantly to 40.9% and $195M at $1,900 gold; and
  • After-tax payback of 3.1 years.

The FS was completed by a group of industry leading consulting firms led by: Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) who managed the overall study and were responsible for processing and infrastructure design and oversaw metallurgical testing; Mine Development Associates (“MDA”), who updated the mineral resource estimate and completed the mine planning and reserves estimation; Golder Associates (“Golder”), who designed the tailings storage facility; and EM Strategies who oversaw all environmental aspects of the Feasibility Study.

Seite 1 von 5
Paramount Gold Nevada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.20
87
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.