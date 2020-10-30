 

IPG Photonics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Revenue of $318 Million Exceeds the Top End of the Guidance Range

Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.66 Reduced by $0.63 due to Goodwill Impairment Charge

OXFORD, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Three Months Ended September 30,       Nine Months Ended September 30,    
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)   2020   2019   Change   2020   2019   Change
Revenue   $ 318.4     $ 329.1     (3)%   $ 864.1     $ 1,008.0     (14)%
Gross margin   48.0 %   46.4 %       45.4 %   47.8 %    
Operating income   $ 41.4     $ 74.1     (44)%   $ 133.4     $ 233.6     (43)%
Operating margin   13.0 %   22.5 %       15.4 %   23.2 %    
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation   $ 35.6     $ 57.3     (38)%   $ 110.2     $ 184.7     (40)%
Earnings per diluted share   $ 0.66     $ 1.07     (38)%   $ 2.05     $ 3.43     (40)%

Management Comments

"We delivered third quarter results above our guidance range due to sales growth in China and a sequential improvement in Europe," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to introduce leading-edge solutions to the market thanks to our technology differentiation, low-cost production capabilities and global footprint.  Although bottom-line results were impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $45 million, we achieved a 160 basis point year-over-year increase in gross margin on 3% lower revenue.  We demonstrated excellent execution given the circumstances."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $318 million decreased 3% year over year.  Materials processing sales decreased 5% year over year due to lower sales in cutting, welding and marking applications, while sales into other applications increased 24% year over year on strength in advanced applications and devices used in medical procedures. Materials processing sales accounted for 91% of total revenue.

Sales of high power continuous wave ("CW") lasers, representing 58% of total revenue, were flat on a year over year basis.  These sales benefited from growth of ultra-high power fiber lasers (6 kilowatts of power or greater) which represented 58% of all high power CW laser sales. By region, sales increased 22% in China, and decreased 10% in Europe, 41% in Japan and 26% in North America on a year over year basis.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.66 decreased 38% year over year. A goodwill impairment charge reduced EPS by $0.63, while foreign exchange gains benefited EPS by $0.15. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 16%, which benefited from certain discrete tax items.  The goodwill impairment charges related to Genesis Systems Group reduced operating income by $45 million and operating margin by 14 percentage points. The results of this business were impacted by lower capital investments from industries impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as aerospace and transportation, as projects have been delayed. During the third quarter, IPG generated $70 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $25 million and stock repurchases totaled $10 million.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Bookings growth in North America and Europe was strong when compared sequentially with the second quarter. In North America, we had record bookings aided by several orders for advanced applications.  While total orders in China for the third quarter were lower, China continues to have a significant backlog given the exceptional level of orders booked in the first half of the year.  In total, third quarter book-to-bill was slightly below 1. Overall, it was notable that order bookings improved markedly during September. 

“While the pandemic represents considerable macroeconomic uncertainty for the months ahead, we have continued to demonstrate our ability to execute even in these challenging times.  Further, our strong balance sheet and free cash flow provide us ample flexibility to respond to business disruptions and maintain our leading competitive position. We continue to benefit from near-term growth opportunities in ultra-high power cutting, electric vehicle battery processing, medical procedures and advanced applications. We believe the strides we are making in higher power products within our core materials processing business and new solutions will enable us to emerge from the current downturn in a stronger competitive position," concluded Dr. Gapontsev.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, IPG expects revenue of $290 to $320 million. The Company expects the fourth quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.75 to $1.05, with 53.1 million basic common shares outstanding and 53.7 million diluted common shares outstanding. Financial guidance provided this quarter is subject to greater risk and uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts to the global business environment, public health requirements and government mandates.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, government and Company measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.85, Russian Ruble 80, Japanese Yen 106 and Chinese Yuan 6.81, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Data Workbook available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Conference Call Reminder

The Company will hold a conference call today, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the US or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

Nicholas P. Manganaro
Senior Associate
Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc
617-542-5300
nmanganaro@investorrelations.com 

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500 Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, continuing to introduce leading-edge solutions, ability to execute in challenging times, our strong balance sheet and free cash flow providing us ample flexibility to respond to business disruptions and maintain our leading competitive position, growth opportunities in ultra-high power cutting, electric vehicle battery processing, medical procedures and advanced applications, strides in higher power products and new solutions enabling us to emerge from the pandemic in a stronger competitive position, impacts of COVID-19 on our business, the global economy and government policies, revenue, tax rate and earnings guidance for Q4 2020. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 24, 2020), Current Report on Form 8-K (filed with the SEC on May 5, 2020) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
     
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales   $ 318,441     $ 329,138     $ 864,094     $ 1,007,954  
Cost of sales   165,649     176,280     471,977     525,948  
Gross profit   152,792     152,858     392,117     482,006  
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing   17,332     18,969     53,341     58,907  
Research and development   31,710     32,160     95,132     99,528  
General and administrative   29,038     26,776     82,561     82,526  
Goodwill impairment   44,589         44,589      
Impairment of long-lived assets and other restructuring charges   12         1,177      
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange   (11,302 )   808     (18,101 )   7,495  
Total operating expenses   111,379     78,713     258,699     248,456  
Operating income   41,413     74,145     133,418     233,550  
Other income, net:                
Interest income, net   1,168     3,734     6,097     11,737  
Other income (expense), net   (59 )   (520 )   581     129  
Total other income   1,109     3,214     6,678     11,866  
Income before provision of income taxes   42,522     77,359     140,096     245,416  
Provision for income taxes   6,992     20,232     29,434     60,852  
Net income   35,530     57,127     110,662     184,564  
Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests   (74 )   (126 )   429     (120 )
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation   $ 35,604     $ 57,253     $ 110,233     $ 184,684  
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share:                
Basic   $ 0.67     $ 1.08     $ 2.07     $ 3.48  
Diluted   $ 0.66     $ 1.07     $ 2.05     $ 3.43  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic   53,098     52,928     53,136     53,073  
Diluted   53,664     53,622     53,691     53,864  



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

    September 30,   December 31,
    2020   2019
     
    (In thousands, except share and 
per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 763,920     $ 680,070  
Short-term investments   537,696     502,546  
Accounts receivable, net   240,352     238,479  
Inventories   370,344     380,790  
Prepaid income taxes   60,436     38,873  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   58,905     55,876  
Total current assets   2,031,653     1,896,634  
Deferred income taxes, net   38,616     31,395  
Goodwill   37,731     82,092  
Intangible assets, net   64,999     74,271  
Property, plant and equipment, net   576,398     600,852  
Other assets   45,535     45,192  
Total assets   $ 2,794,932     $ 2,730,436  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 3,792     $ 3,740  
Accounts payable   37,375     27,329  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   156,472     149,782  
Income taxes payable   3,806     11,053  
Total current liabilities   201,445     191,904  
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities   87,296     98,121  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   35,117     37,968  
Total liabilities   323,858     327,993  
Commitments and contingencies        
IPG Photonics Corporation equity:        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,278,428 and 53,244,416 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020; 54,743,227 and 53,010,875 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2019.   6     5  
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,034,012 and 1,732,352 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   (303,614 )   (265,730 )
Additional paid-in capital   828,796     785,636  
Retained earnings   2,138,852     2,028,734  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (193,827 )   (146,919 )
Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity   2,470,213     2,401,726  
Non-controlling interests   861     717  
Total equity   2,471,074     2,402,443  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,794,932     $ 2,730,436  



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
     
    (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 110,662     $ 184,564  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   71,188     72,531  
Goodwill impairment   44,589      
Impairment of long-lived assets   671      
Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt   42,559     38,748  
Other   1,336     29,244  
Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions:        
Accounts receivable and accounts payable   11,127     (15,699 )
Inventories   (34,213 )   (51,032 )
Other   (47,902 )   (64,774 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   200,017     193,582  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (61,871 )   (107,540 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment   689     348  
Purchases of short-term and long-term investments   (732,729 )   (557,674 )
Proceeds from short-term investments   697,816     568,501  
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired       (15,115 )
Other   17     243  
Net cash used in investing activities   (96,078 )   (111,237 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Principal payments on long-term borrowings   (2,798 )   (2,747 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   16,767     1,644  
Purchase of treasury stock, at cost   (37,884 )   (25,921 )
Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination   (1,650 )    
Net cash used in financing activities   (25,565 )   (27,024 )
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,692     (16,561 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   83,066     38,760  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period   682,984     544,358  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period   $ 766,050     $ 583,118  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,650     $ 1,655  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 65,895     $ 97,172  



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF ACQUISITION RELATED COSTS AND OTHER CHARGES (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
     
    (In thousands)
Amortization of intangible assets:                
Cost of sales   $ 1,168     $ 1,484     $ 3,562     $ 4,318  
Sales and marketing   1,779     1,973     5,334     5,783  
Research and development       160     133     480  
Total acquisition related costs and other charges   $ 2,947     $ 3,617     $ 9,029     $ 10,581  

               


IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION AND ACCOUNTING STANDARD IMPACTS TO NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
     
    (In thousands)
Cost of sales   $ 2,663     $ 2,575     $ 7,702     $ 6,806  
Sales and marketing   1,126     1,266     3,275     2,907  
Research and development   2,258     2,035     6,805     5,955  
General and administrative   2,732     2,678     8,698     10,096  
Total stock-based compensation   8,779     8,554     26,480     25,764  
Tax effect of stock-based compensation   (1,527 )   (2,074 )   (5,586 )   (6,121 )
Net stock-based compensation   $ 7,252     $ 6,480     $ 20,894     $ 19,643  


    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
     
    (In thousands)
Excess tax benefit on exercise of stock options included in net income   $ 1,896     $ 1,713     $ 6,590     $ 13,780  

IPG Photonics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
IPG Photonics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 30