 

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group is convened on November 23, 2020

Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter – the Company) is convened.

The date, time and venue of the Meeting – 23 November, 2020 at 11.00 a.m., hotel “Smėlynė”, Conference Hall (Smėlynės St. 3, Panevėžys, Lithuania).
Accounting day of the Meeting is 16 November, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.
The Rights Accounting day is 7 December, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.

Agenda of the Meeting:

  1. Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report.
  2. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report.
  3. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020.
  4. Approval of the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020.
  5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company‘s Profit.
  6. Election of the Company‘s auditor for the financial year 2020/2021 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services.
  7. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.
The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 30 October, 2020.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts: 23 November, 2020 at 10.15 a.m.
Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends: 23 November, 2020 at 10.55 a.m.

The Company does not provide possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.

A person attending the Meeting must submit a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.
Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.

