 

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Upcoming Earnings Release Dates

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is expected to report financial results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following dates:

  • Fourth Quarter 2020 – Thursday, January 21, 2021
  • First Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, April 20, 2021
  • Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021
  • Third Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM ET, on each of those dates, with conference calls expected to begin at approximately 9:00 AM ET. These conference calls will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcasts may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $202 billion in assets and operates 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,414 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

