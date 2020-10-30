Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Upcoming Earnings Release Dates

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is expected to report financial results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Thursday, January 21, 2021

First Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021

Third Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM ET, on each of those dates, with conference calls expected to begin at approximately 9:00 AM ET. These conference calls will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcasts may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.