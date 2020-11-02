 

Orchard Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Investor Event on Friday, November 13, 2020

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company will webcast a virtual R&D event ‘New Horizons in Gene Therapy’ on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

Members of Orchard’s management team and a world-leading gene therapy expert will present an overview of the company’s development of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy in genetic subsets of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Crohn’s disease, as well as the latest innovations in lentiviral vector and drug product manufacturing.

Presentations will be given by:

  • Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer
  • Alessandra Biffi, professor and chair of the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplant Division at Padua University, faculty of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Gene Therapy Program at Dana Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center
  • Piv Sagoo, director, gene and cell therapy research
  • Ran Zheng, chief technical officer
  • Frank Thomas, president and chief operating officer

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.orchard-tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation. If you would like to RSVP, please contact orchard@privilege-events.it.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist. Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Orchard

Investors and others should note that Orchard communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.orchard-tx.com), the investor relations website (ir.orchard-tx.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Orchard posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Orchard encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Orchard to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Orchard’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Orchard’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Contacts

Investors
Renee Leck
Director, Investor Relations
+1 862-242-0764
Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com


