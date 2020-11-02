 

Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 20:38  |  40   |   |   

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0147 per share, payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: November 13, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

