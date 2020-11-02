Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net income of $46.3 million, or $5.97 per Sub-share Certificate, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with $60.0 million, or $7.74 per Sub-share Certificate, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues of $74.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $98.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Decreases of 17.0% in oil and gas royalty revenue, 44.2% in easements and other surface-related income and 43.9% in water sales and royalty revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

EBITDA of $61.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $77.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Net income of $131.3 million, or $16.92 per Sub-share Certificate, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $249.6 million (which included a $100 million land sale), or $32.18 per Sub-share Certificate, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues of $228.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $377.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (which included a $100 million land sale).

Decreases of 14.8% in oil and gas royalty revenue, 20.2% in easements and other surface-related income and 27.0% in water sales and royalty revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

EBITDA of $175.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $318.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (which included a $100 million land sale).

“While our third quarter results have improved over the second quarter of 2020, uncertainty in the current environment remains and continues to present challenges for the oil and gas industry,” said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. “However, we remain confident that the Trust is financially and operationally well-equipped to continue navigating these challenges and are committed to maintaining our track record of capital discipline and optimal liquidity while ensuring the health and safety of our employees.”

Further details for the third quarter of 2020:

The Trust reported net income of $46.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 22.9% compared to net income of $60.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Oil and gas royalty revenue was $31.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $38.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 17.0%. Prices received for crude oil production decreased 31.9% while crude oil production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests increased 7.3% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Prices received for gas production increased 61.0% while gas production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests decreased 2.5% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Easements and other surface-related income was $18.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 44.2% compared with the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 when easements and other surface-related income was $33.9 million. The decrease in easements and other surface-related income was largely driven by decreases of $10.0 million in pipeline easement income and $2.0 million in permit income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Water sales and royalty revenue was $12.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 43.9% compared with the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 when water sales and royalty revenue was $21.7 million. This decrease was principally due to a 27.6% decrease in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold and a $0.8 million decrease in water royalties in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

The Trust recognized land sales revenue of $11.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $4.6 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Further details for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

The Trust reported net income of $131.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 47.4% compared to net income of $249.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which included a $100 million land sale. Excluding the impact of the 2019 land sale (net of income tax), net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $170.6 million.

Oil and gas royalty revenue was $94.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $111.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 14.8%. Prices received for crude oil and gas production decreased 23.8% and 9.0%, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in prices received was partially offset by increased crude oil and gas production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests, which increased 9.3% and 16.4%, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Easements and other surface-related income was $70.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 20.2% compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2019 when easements and other surface-related income was $87.6 million. The decrease in easements and other surface-related income was largely driven by a decrease of $19.6 million in pipeline easement income partially offset by an increase of $5.7 million in commercial lease revenue (largely due to an increase in saltwater disposal royalties) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Water sales and royalty revenue was $47.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 27.0% compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2019 when water sales and royalty revenue was $65.1 million. This decrease was principally due to a 10.5% decrease in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold and a $5.8 million decrease in water royalties for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

The Trust recognized land sales revenue of $15.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $113.0 million for the comparable period of 2019. Land sales revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, included a $100 million land sale consummated in January 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Conditions Update

The uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as dramatic declines in crude oil prices due in part to the global spread of COVID-19, has caused volatility in the global financial markets including the oil and gas industry. Significant mitigation measures, such as shelter-in place orders, travel bans and business restrictions, among other things, established to reduce the global, national and local spread of COVID-19, have further affected the supply and demand for crude oil. While uncertainty remains around COVID-19 mitigation measures and re-opening efforts, we believe demand is beginning to recover.

These events have negatively affected, and are expected to continue to negatively affect, the Trust’s business and results of operations. Should additional oil and gas wells be shut in, production continue to be curtailed or the owners and operators of the oil and gas wells to which the Trust’s royalty interests relate continue to decrease investment in response to lower commodity prices and conservation of capital, we would expect the Trust’s royalty income and demand for our water services to remain at the reduced levels that the Trust has experienced during the second and third quarters of 2020 and may decline further.

Given the dynamic nature of these events, we cannot reasonably estimate the period of time that the COVID-19 pandemic and related market conditions will persist, or the extent of the impact they will have on the Trust’s business or results of operations and financial condition.

Conversion of the Trust

As previously announced on March 23, 2020, our Trustees approved a plan to reorganize the Trust from its current structure to a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Delaware. We continue to progress towards the conversion. On June 15, 2020, the Trust announced the new corporation will be named Texas Pacific Land Corporation (“TPL Corp”) and the persons selected to serve as directors on the Board of Directors of TPL Corp. Additionally, a draft registration statement on Form 10 has been submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission for review, on a non-public basis. The Trust continues to make progress toward effecting its planned corporate reorganization into a Delaware corporation and, currently anticipates to be in a position to move forward with the reorganization by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

REPORT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil and gas royalties $ 31,758 $ 38,259 $ 94,631 $ 111,113 Easements and other surface-related income 18,936 33,911 69,970 87,635 Water sales and royalties 12,139 21,654 47,525 65,067 Land sales 11,463 4,621 15,855 113,020 Other operating revenue 87 85 269 329 Total revenues 74,383 98,530 228,250 377,164 Expenses: Salaries and related employee expenses 7,678 8,537 27,235 22,742 Water service-related expenses 2,260 5,122 11,205 15,423 General and administrative expenses 1,883 2,864 7,290 6,877 Legal and professional fees 1,987 5,558 6,955 15,198 Land sales expenses 67 — 2,773 225 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,760 2,631 10,773 5,286 Total operating expenses 17,635 24,712 66,231 65,751 Operating income 56,748 73,818 162,019 311,413 Other income, net 1,287 941 2,306 1,771 Income before income taxes 58,035 74,759 164,325 313,184 Income tax expense (benefit): Current 11,146 9,918 33,153 43,485 Deferred 614 4,819 (86 ) 20,093 Total income tax expense 11,760 14,737 33,067 63,578 Net income $ 46,275 $ 60,022 $ 131,258 $ 249,606 Net income per Sub-share Certificate - basic and diluted $ 5.97 $ 7.74 $ 16.92 $ 32.18 Weighted average number of Sub-share Certificates outstanding 7,756,156 7,756,156 7,756,156 7,756,643

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Land and resource management: Oil and gas royalties $ 31,758 43 % $ 38,259 39 % Easements and other surface-related income 6,588 9 % 22,111 22 % Land sales and other operating revenue 11,550 15 % 4,706 5 % 49,896 67 % 65,076 66 % Water services and operations: Water sales and royalties 12,139 16 % 21,654 22 % Easements and other surface-related income 12,348 17 % 11,800 12 % 24,487 33 % 33,454 34 % Total consolidated revenues $ 74,383 100 % $ 98,530 100 % Net income: Land and resource management $ 34,359 74 % $ 43,911 73 % Water services and operations 11,916 26 % 16,111 27 % Total consolidated net income $ 46,275 100 % $ 60,022 100 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Land and resource management: Oil and gas royalties $ 94,631 41 % $ 111,113 29 % Easements and other surface-related income 31,385 14 % 59,761 16 % Land sales and other operating revenue 16,124 7 % 113,349 30 % 142,140 62 % 284,223 75 % Water services and operations: Water sales and royalties 47,525 21 % 65,067 17 % Easements and other surface-related income 38,585 17 % 27,874 8 % 86,110 38 % 92,941 25 % Total consolidated revenues $ 228,250 100 % $ 377,164 100 % Net income: Land and resource management $ 92,197 70 % $ 204,222 82 % Water services and operations 39,061 30 % 45,384 18 % Total consolidated net income $ 131,258 100 % $ 249,606 100 %

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In addition to amounts presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP measurements. These measurements are not to be considered more relevant or accurate than the measurements presented in accordance with GAAP. In compliance with requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), our non-GAAP measurements are reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. For all non-GAAP measurements, neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on these non-GAAP measurements.

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Its purpose is to highlight earnings without finance, taxes, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and its use is limited to specialized analysis. We have presented EBITDA because we believe that it is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 46,275 $ 60,022 $ 131,258 $ 249,606 Add: Income tax expense 11,760 14,737 33,067 63,578 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,760 2,631 10,773 5,286 EBITDA $ 61,795 $ 77,390 $ 175,098 $ 318,470

