 

MiMedx Shares to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today confirmed that the Company’s common stock will commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market at the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, under the ticker symbol “MDXG”.

About MiMedx

MiMedx is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact

Hilary Dixon
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
770.651.9066
investorrelations@mimedx.com


Zeit
03.11.20
MiMedx Announces Largest U.S. Commercial Payor Will Provide Coverage for EpiFix in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers
30.10.20
MiMedx Announces Relisting on Nasdaq
15.10.20
MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Zeit
19.06.20
4
MiMedX Group