Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang Equity Investment Partnership and Beijing Youfeng International Consulting Co., Ltd on the Cooperative Development of Ii-Key Vaccines

Framework agreement outlines structure for project contracts: Ii-Key Vaccine for COVID-19 Ii-Key Vaccine for Swine Flu Ii-Key Platform for Cancer and Infectious Diseases

Impending contract to establish a Cancer Research Institute in China

Licensing Deal for Excellagen in China

100% funding for manufacturing, development and commercial registration of Ii-Key- SARS-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19 in and Ii-Key Swine Flu vaccine in China



MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that the company has signed a Framework Agreement with the China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang Equity Investment Partnership, and Beijing Youfeng International Consulting Co., Ltd for the development and commercialization of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine in China. The Agreement outlines the roles and obligations of the partners to advance the development of Ii-Key vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer under separate contracts that are currently being finalized. A total of five contracts are contemplated under the partnership framework, including individual contracts for the Ii-Key COVID vaccine and an Ii-Key swine flu vaccine. Additionally, the framework outlines terms for an exclusive license in China for the Ii-Key vaccine platform, as well as the establishment of a national research institute to advance the Ii-Key platform for cancer and infectious diseases. Further, the framework includes a licensing agreement for Excellagen wound conforming gel matrix for the management of wounds in China.

The National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention of Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention is an independent legal entity under the CDC. It is also the only national-level research institution for the prevention and control of viral diseases and medical virology in China. Beijing Youfeng International Consulting Co., Ltd. is the "China High-tech Industrialization Research Society Public Health Working Committee" to provide development strategy consulting and design, projects implementation and management. Beijing Guoxin Haixiang Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) is a limited partnership established to fund the research and development efforts of the partnership.