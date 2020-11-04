 

Axonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:00  |  51   |   |   

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today reported results for the third quarter 2020.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, said, "In the third quarter, despite headwinds from COVID-19 and the launch of a rechargeable device by our competitor, we continued to add new customers, sign additional hospital system agreements, gain regulatory approvals, and expand our growing body of clinical literature. Our strong revenue results reflect the close working relationships we have developed with implanting physicians, the successful launch of our second-generation implantable neurostimulator, and most importantly, the high satisfaction rates being reported by patients since our U.S. launch a year ago. It is our conviction that the SNM market is poised for significant market expansion and given the quality of our team and product pipeline, we are confident that Axonics is well positioned for continued growth in the years ahead.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Net revenue was $35.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to net revenue of $1.3 million for the same period of the prior year.
    • U.S. net revenue accounted for $34.1 million, with select international markets accounting for $1.1 million of net revenue.
    • Over 600 unique accounts (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers) in the United States have implanted patients with the Axonics r-SNM System since commercial launch in November 2019, including more than 115 new accounts that were added in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net revenue through the first nine months of 2020 was $76.8 million, as compared to $3.9 million for the same period of the prior year.
  • Gross margin was 61.9% in the third quarter 2020, as compared to 51.7% for the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating expenses were $30.6 million in the third quarter 2020, as compared to $25.7 million for the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs for the U.S. commercial team and in other parts of the organization.
  • Net loss was $9.2 million in the third quarter 2020, as compared to a net loss of $25.0 million for the same period of the prior year.
  • As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $269.3 million.

Clinical and Regulatory Highlights

  • On July 1, 2020, the Axonics r-SNM System received FDA approval for 3.0 Tesla full-body MRI scans.
  • In August 2020, Axonics began shipping its second-generation implantable neurostimulator (INS) to U.S. customers. The new INS extends the recharge interval for patients to just once a month for one hour.
  • On September 8, 2020, Axonics announced NICE's recommendation of the Axonics r-SNM System.
  • On September 10, 2020, Axonics reported 2-year clinical results from its ARTISAN-SNM pivotal study.
  • On September 21, 2020, Axonics announced Health Canada's approval of its second-generation INS.
  • On September 24, 2020, Axonics announced that the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has instituted a review regarding the validity of six Medtronic patents that Axonics is contesting.
  • On October 5, 2020, Axonics announced survey results of patients treated with the Axonics r-SNM System that were previously implanted with InterStim II.

Webcast and Conference Call

Axonics will host a conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and recent business developments. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing 866-687-5771 (U.S.) or 409-217-8725 (International) and using conference ID 8446338.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Axonics investor relations website at ir.axonics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Axonics website for 90 days.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “planned,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,280

 

 

$

171,082

 

Short-term investments

 

 

12,592

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $465 and $75 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

17,650

 

 

7,879

 

Inventory, net

44,308

 

 

15,659

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,220

 

 

4,468

 

Total current assets

334,458

 

 

211,680

 

Property and equipment, net

5,792

 

 

3,047

 

Intangible asset, net

225

 

 

311

 

Other assets

7,196

 

 

4,784

 

Total assets

$

347,671

 

 

$

219,822

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,415

 

 

$

5,882

 

Accrued liabilities

5,977

 

 

2,174

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

7,516

 

 

3,375

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

908

 

 

602

 

Debt, current portion

15,000

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

38,816

 

 

12,033

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

9,027

 

 

4,450

 

Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, net of current portion

5,930

 

 

20,336

 

Total liabilities

53,773

 

 

36,819

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 39,753,638 and 34,110,995 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

4

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

517,659

 

 

363,012

 

Accumulated deficit

(223,151)

 

 

(179,584)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(614)

 

 

(428)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

293,898

 

 

183,003

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

347,671

 

 

$

219,822

 

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenue

$

35,243

 

 

$

1,309

 

 

$

76,752

 

 

$

3,874

 

Cost of goods sold

13,434

 

 

632

 

 

31,792

 

 

1,952

 

Gross profit

21,809

 

 

677

 

 

44,960

 

 

1,922

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

7,748

 

 

4,855

 

 

21,030

 

 

13,948

 

General and administrative

5,773

 

 

5,162

 

 

18,963

 

 

13,539

 

Sales and marketing

17,057

 

 

15,707

 

 

47,846

 

 

32,371

 

Total operating expenses

30,578

 

 

25,724

 

 

87,839

 

 

59,858

 

Loss from operations

(8,769)

 

 

(25,047)

 

 

(42,879)

 

 

(57,936)

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

35

 

 

627

 

 

742

 

 

2,500

 

Interest and other expense

(434)

 

 

(586)

 

 

(1,429)

 

 

(1,747)

 

Other income (expense), net

(399)

 

 

41

 

 

(687)

 

 

753

 

Loss before income tax expense

(9,168)

 

 

(25,006)

 

 

(43,566)

 

 

(57,183)

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net loss

(9,168)

 

 

(25,006)

 

 

(43,567)

 

 

(57,184)

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

99

 

 

(112)

 

 

(186)

 

 

(165)

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(9,069)

 

 

$

(25,118)

 

 

$

(43,753)

 

 

$

(57,349)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.24)

 

 

$

(0.89)

 

 

$

(1.20)

 

 

$

(2.05)

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

38,830,924

 

 

28,098,564

 

 

36,312,984

 

 

27,958,376

 

 

Axonics Modulation Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today reported …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Axonics Submits PMA Supplement to FDA to Further Expand MRI Labeling
20.10.20
Axonics Launches ARTISTRY Study to Collect and Analyze Real-World Data of Patients Implanted with the Axonics r-SNM System
14.10.20
Axonics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4
07.10.20
Axonics CEO Raymond W. Cohen Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award Winner for Orange County