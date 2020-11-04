 

e.l.f. Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

04.11.2020   

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.

“Our deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, and cruelty-free beauty continues to resonate with consumers,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is our seventh consecutive quarter of net sales growth. Of the top five color cosmetics brands in the U.S., e.l.f. was the only brand to post growth in the quarter, and the only brand to grow share, according to Nielsen. We also took important next steps in our transformation to a multi-brand portfolio with the unveiling of Keys Soulcare and the launch of our recharged W3LL PEOPLE brand.”

“We believe the focused work behind our strategic imperatives has set the foundation for long-term growth and provided a platform for our strategic extensions. While we expect the near-term operating environment to remain dynamic, I am confident in our ability to continue to execute our strategy and emerge with an even stronger, more diversified brand portfolio.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Net sales increased 7%, or $4.7 million, to $72.4 million, as compared to $67.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by strength in digital, as well as growth internationally and within Nielsen tracked channel customers.

Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 65%, as compared to 64% in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a combination of margin accretive product mix and cost savings, a favorable foreign exchange impact, and a shift in sales mix to elfcosmetics.com, partially offset by the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and certain costs associated with space expansion and customer reset activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $45.2 million, or 62% of net sales, as compared to $38.4 million, or 57% of net sales in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased employee compensation costs related to annualizing headcount from building out the Company's marketing, digital and innovation capabilities, investments in marketing and digital, operations costs driven by the increase in e-commerce sales, and certain costs to support merchandising and retailer reset activity. Adjusted SG&A (SG&A excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $37.3 million, or 51% of net sales, as compared to $34.3 million, or 51% of net sales in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The benefit for income taxes was $0.2 million, as compared to a provision of $1.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in income before taxes of $7.8 million, while discrete tax benefits, primarily related to stock-based compensation, were consistent in both periods.

Net income was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) decreased 4% to $14.3 million from $15.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted net income (net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $8.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $7.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Net sales increased 7%, or $9.5 million, to $136.9 million, as compared to $127.4 million in the six months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by strength in digital, as well as growth internationally and within Nielsen tracked channel customers.

Gross margin increased 300 basis points to 66%, as compared to 63% in the six months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by a combination of margin accretive product mix and cost savings, price increases implemented last summer, a favorable foreign exchange impact, and a shift in sales mix to elfcosmetics.com, partially offset by the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China.

SG&A was $85.5 million, or 62% of net sales, as compared to $70.5 million, or 55% of net sales in the six months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased employee compensation costs related to annualizing headcount from building out our marketing, digital and innovation capabilities, proxy contest costs, investments in marketing and digital, operations costs driven by the increase in e-commerce sales, and certain costs to support merchandising and retailer reset activity. Adjusted SG&A was $70.4 million, or 51% of net sales, as compared to $62.1 million, or 49% of net sales in the six months ended September 30, 2019.

The benefit for income taxes was $0.2 million, as compared to a provision of $3.4 million in the six months ended September 30, 2019. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in income before taxes of $11.9 million and an increase in discrete tax benefit of $0.7 million, primarily related to stock-based compensation.

Net income was $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $29.8 million from $29.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted net income was $16.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $14.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $41.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $58.7 million as of September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, long-term debt totaled $118.6 million, as compared to $132.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Although uncertainty remains related to the duration and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the overall economic environment, the Company believes it has better visibility for the balance of its fiscal year and is issuing guidance for fiscal 2021. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant disruption to its consumers, customers or supply chain for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

“While we expect consumer behavior to be impacted by COVID-19 through the rest of our fiscal year, we remain optimistic about our ability to continue to gain share,” said Mandy Fields, e.l.f. Beauty's Chief Financial Officer. “We believe that our digital strength, core value proposition and continued execution of our strategic imperatives will fuel our performance.”

The Company is providing the following outlook for fiscal 2021. When compared to net sales in fiscal 2020, the outlook for fiscal 2021 reflects an expected 5-7% increase in net sales.

 

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Fiscal 2020

Net sales

$297-303 million

$283 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$57-60 million

$63 million

Adjusted net income

$31-33 million

$32 million

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.59-0.63

$0.63

Long Term Economic Model

“We believe our financial performance over the last seven quarters demonstrates strong underlying business fundamentals and sets the stage for long-term growth,” said Mr. Amin. "With contributions from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare and W3LL PEOPLE, we expect to deliver a combination of both net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next three fiscal years.”

With fiscal 2021 as the base, the Company believes it can achieve compounded annual top line growth in the mid- to high-single digits over its next three fiscal years from the combination of e.l.f. Cosmetics growth and shelf space gains, along with contributions from strategic extensions like Keys Soulcare and W3LL PEOPLE. The Company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA leverage will be achieved through a mix of top-line growth and leverage on cost of goods sold and/or SG&A over that three-year horizon.

 

FY 2022 to FY 2024

Net sales CAGR

Mid to high single-digit growth

Adjusted EBITDA CAGR

Outpace sales growth

Webcast Details

The Company will hold a webcast to discuss the results from its second quarter fiscal 2021 today, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in participating are invited to register prior to the start of the webcast at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. Following the presentation, anyone who would like to ask a question should do so through a separate dial-in line at (866) 807-9684 or (412) 317-5415 internationally. Those not asking questions will be able to hear the question and answer session through the same webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the link above for twelve-months.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of the pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE in February 2020, and a new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, and expected to launch in 2021, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfbeauty.com.

Note Regarding non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP measures, including, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because its management uses them as supplemental measures in assessing its operating performance, and believes they are helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. The Company’s definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs or gains related to restructuring of operations, stock-based compensation and other non-cash and non-recurring costs. Such other non-cash or non-recurring costs include proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities. Adjusted SG&A excludes costs related to stock-based compensation and other non-cash and non-recurring costs. Such other non-cash or non-recurring costs include proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities. Adjusted net income excludes costs or gains related to restructuring of operations, stock-based compensation, other non-cash and non-recurring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Such other non-cash or non-recurring costs include proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Fiscal 2021 Outlook” above, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS guidance non-GAAP measures to the corresponding net income and diluted EPS GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. The Company cannot provide meaningful estimates of the non-recurring charges and credits excluded from these non-GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these estimates and their inherent variability and uncertainty. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those statements relating to the Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2021 as well as its expectations regarding the duration and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the overall economic environment under “Fiscal 2021 Outlook” above; the Company’s long term economic model and its expectations regarding net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth (and the reasons for such growth) over the next three fiscal years under “Long Term Economic Model” above; the Company’s belief the focused work behind its strategic imperatives has set the foundation for long-term growth and provided a platform for its strategic extensions; the Company’s expectation that the near-term operating environment will remain dynamic; the Company’s confidence in its ability to continue to execute its strategy and emerge with an even stronger, more diversified brand portfolio; the Company’s optimism about its ability to continue to gain share; and the Company’s belief that its digital strength, core value proposition and continued execution of its strategic imperatives will fuel its performance. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results and the timing of selected events may differ materially from those expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among other things, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, as well as the Company’s ability to effectively compete with other beauty companies; the Company’s ability to successfully introduce new products; the Company’s ability to attract new retail customers and/or expand business with its existing retail customers; the Company’s ability to optimize shelf space at its key retail customers; the loss of any of the Company’s key retail customers or if the general business performance of its key retail customers declines; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its SG&A and other expenses; and the uncertainty regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Six months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

72,350

 

 

$

67,615

 

 

$

136,877

 

 

$

127,379

 

Cost of sales

 

 

25,212

 

 

 

24,267

 

 

 

46,398

 

 

 

46,840

 

Gross profit

 

 

47,138

 

 

 

43,348

 

 

 

90,479

 

 

 

80,539

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

45,170

 

 

 

38,444

 

 

 

85,502

 

 

 

70,499

 

Restructuring income

 

 

 

 

 

(4,198

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,990

)

Operating income

 

 

1,968

 

 

 

9,102

 

 

 

4,977

 

 

 

16,030

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(859

)

 

 

586

 

 

 

(889

)

 

 

937

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(905

)

 

 

(1,643

)

 

 

(2,373

)

 

 

(3,360

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

204

 

 

 

8,045

 

 

 

1,715

 

 

 

13,607

 

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

243

 

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

244

 

 

 

(3,384

)

Net income

 

$

447

 

 

$

6,517

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

10,223

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

447

 

 

$

6,517

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

10,223

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.21

 

Diluted

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.20

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

49,147,366

 

 

 

48,419,845

 

 

 

49,036,519

 

 

 

48,383,095

 

Diluted

 

 

51,748,437

 

 

 

50,939,915

 

 

 

51,344,797

 

 

 

50,628,704

 

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

41,041

 

 

$

46,167

 

 

$

58,747

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

33,844

 

 

 

29,721

 

 

 

27,715

 

Inventory, net

 

 

64,486

 

 

 

46,209

 

 

 

50,850

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

12,389

 

 

 

10,263

 

 

 

7,813

 

Total current assets

 

 

151,760

 

 

 

132,360

 

 

 

145,125

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

16,270

 

 

 

17,171

 

 

 

16,059

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

98,348

 

 

 

102,410

 

 

 

93,613

 

Goodwill

 

 

171,620

 

 

 

171,321

 

 

 

157,264

 

Investments

 

 

2,875

 

 

 

2,875

 

 

 

2,875

 

Other assets

 

 

32,551

 

 

 

26,967

 

 

 

22,091

 

Total assets

 

$

473,424

 

 

$

453,104

 

 

$

437,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

 

$

14,219

 

 

$

12,568

 

 

$

11,310

 

Accounts payable

 

 

20,544

 

 

 

12,390

 

 

 

14,807

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

26,264

 

 

 

26,165

 

 

 

20,424

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

61,027

 

 

 

51,123

 

 

 

46,541

 

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

 

 

118,577

 

 

 

126,088

 

 

 

132,377

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

19,466

 

 

 

21,892

 

 

 

20,096

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

 

 

19,185

 

 

 

11,239

 

 

 

5,846

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

516

 

 

 

591

 

 

 

479

 

Total liabilities

 

 

218,771

 

 

 

210,933

 

 

 

205,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019; 50,972,425, 50,003,531 and 50,013,772 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively

 

 

494

 

 

 

489

 

 

 

485

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

763,731

 

 

 

753,213

 

 

 

750,395

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(509,572

)

 

 

(511,531

)

 

 

(519,192

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

254,653

 

 

 

242,171

 

 

 

231,688

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

473,424

 

 

$

453,104

 

 

$

437,027

 

 

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Six months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

10,223

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

12,597

 

 

 

11,169

 

Restructuring income

 

 

 

 

 

(5,990

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

10,012

 

 

 

7,930

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on debt

 

 

428

 

 

 

379

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(2,465

)

 

 

3,343

 

Other, net

 

 

(26

)

 

 

364

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(4,123

)

 

 

4,355

 

Inventories

 

 

(18,270

)

 

 

(7,071

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(3,008

)

 

 

(1,202

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

7,962

 

 

 

4,182

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(1,653

)

 

 

(10,677

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

3,413

 

 

 

17,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(2,746

)

 

 

(5,534

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(2,746

)

 

 

(5,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

 

20,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of revolving line of credit

 

 

(20,000

)

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(5,569

)

 

 

(4,538

)

Debt issuance costs paid

 

 

(334

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(2,546

)

Cash received from issuance of common stock

 

 

511

 

 

 

866

 

Other, net

 

 

(401

)

 

 

(380

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(5,793

)

 

 

(6,598

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(5,126

)

 

 

4,873

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

 

 

46,167

 

 

 

53,874

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

 

$

41,041

 

 

$

58,747

 

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Six months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

447

 

 

$

6,517

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

10,223

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

905

 

 

 

1,643

 

 

 

2,373

 

 

 

3,360

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(243

)

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

(244

)

 

 

3,384

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,263

 

 

 

5,318

 

 

 

10,623

 

 

 

9,936

 

EBITDA

 

$

6,372

 

 

$

15,006

 

 

$

14,711

 

 

$

26,903

 

Restructuring income (a)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,198

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,990

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,385

 

 

 

4,004

 

 

 

10,012

 

 

 

7,930

 

Other non-cash and non-recurring costs (b)

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

632

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

14,292

 

 

$

14,955

 

 

$

29,835

 

 

$

29,475

 

(a) Represents restructuring income related to the e.l.f. retail store closures. The three and six months ended September 30, 2019 included a gain related to settlement of outstanding lease liabilities equal to the difference between the amount of cash disbursed and the outstanding liability at the time of settlement.

(b) Represents various non-cash or non-recurring costs, including proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP SG&A to non-GAAP adjusted SG&A

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

   

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Six months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

45,170

 

 

$

38,444

 

 

$

85,502

 

 

$

70,499

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(5,385

)

 

 

(4,004

)

 

 

(10,012

)

 

 

(7,930

)

Other non-cash and non-recurring costs (a)

 

 

(2,535

)

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(5,112

)

 

 

(507

)

Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

37,250

 

 

$

34,260

 

 

$

70,378

 

 

$

62,062

 

(a) Represents various non-cash or non-recurring costs, including proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Six months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

447

 

 

$

6,517

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

10,223

 

Restructuring income (a)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,198

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,990

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,385

 

 

 

4,004

 

 

 

10,012

 

 

 

7,930

 

Other non-cash and non-recurring costs (b)

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

632

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (c)

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

4,062

 

 

 

3,440

 

Tax Impact (d)

 

 

(2,309

)

 

 

(481

)

 

 

(4,439

)

 

 

(1,597

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

8,089

 

 

$

7,705

 

 

$

16,706

 

 

$

14,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

51,748,437

 

 

 

50,939,915

 

 

 

51,344,797

 

 

 

50,628,704

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.29

 

(a) Represents restructuring income related to the e.l.f. retail store closures. The three and six months ended September 30, 2019 included a gain related to settlement of outstanding lease liabilities equal to the difference between the amount of cash disbursed and the outstanding liability at the time of settlement.

(b) Represents various non-cash or non-recurring costs, including proxy contest expenses, pre-launch costs to develop the Company’s first new brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for W3LL PEOPLE, and costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities.

(c) Represents amortization expense of acquired intangible assets consisting of customer relationships, trademarks and favorable leases.

(d) Represents the tax impact of the above adjustments.

 

