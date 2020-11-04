Fitbit Reports Third Quarter Results for the Three Months Ended October 3, 2020

“Fitbit continued to play an important role for our community during this uncertain COVID-19 environment by supporting the mental health and overall wellness of our users with innovative products, features and services. We introduced Fitbit Sense, our most advanced health smartwatch that helps users understand and manage their stress and is also our first device with an ECG app. Fitbit is committed to making health data more accessible and actionable with the new Health Metrics Dashboard, which tracks metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability and SpO2 – all important metrics when it comes to illness detection,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO. “The response to our new offerings has been strong across both devices and software. We achieved a key financial milestone this quarter with an annual run-rate for consumer services revenue of more than $100 million, highlighting the continued opportunity we have to deepen our relationship with our users.”

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) today reported revenue of $364 million, GAAP net loss per share of $(0.20), non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.03), GAAP net loss of $(54) million, non-GAAP net loss of $(8) million, cash flow from operations of $(13) million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $(27) million for its third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended In millions, except percentages and per share amounts October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 GAAP Results Revenue $ 363.9 $ 347.2 $ 813.4 $ 932.6 Gross Margin 37.3 % 31.1 % 34.9 % 32.8 % Net loss $ (54.5 ) $ (51.9 ) $ (138.3 ) $ (199.9 ) Net loss Per Share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.78 ) Non-GAAP Results Gross Margin 38.1 % 32.0 % 36.4 % 33.9 % Net loss $ (8.3 ) $ (26.7 ) $ (105.0 ) $ (100.5 ) Net loss Per Share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.39 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ — $ (19.4 ) $ (108.1 ) $ (93.5 ) Devices Sold 3.3 3.5 7.9 10.0

For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Consumer demand was strong with point-of-sales including Fitbit.com up 4% year-over-year.

Sold 3.3 million devices at an average selling price of $104 per device, up 8% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by the introduction of higher priced smartwatches and consumer demand for our highest priced new smartwatch, Fitbit Sense.

U.S. revenue represented 54% of total revenue or $195 million, down 6% year-over-year.

International revenue represented 46% of total revenue and grew 20% to $169 million: EMEA revenue grew 23% to $102 million, APAC revenue declined 1% to $41 million and Americas excluding U.S. revenue grew 55% to $26 million (all on a year-over-year basis).

New devices introduced in the past 12 months, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2, represented 52% of revenue.

GAAP gross margin was 37.3% and non-GAAP gross margin was 38.1%. GAAP gross margin increased 620 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin increased 610 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower promotions, lower warranty expense, increased share of our direct channel Fitbit.com and growth of Premium revenue.

GAAP operating expenses represented 51.4% of revenue, increasing 17% year-over-year to $187 million, driven by costs related to the pending acquisition by Google LLC; non-GAAP operating expenses represented 41.8% of revenue, increasing 6% year-over-year to $152 million, driven by higher employee costs, partially offset by lower marketing costs and lower customer service costs.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

We debuted our most advanced health smartwatch, Fitbit Sense, with the world’s first EDA sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, plus ECG App, nightly SpO2 and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor. We also launched Versa 3, adding built-in GPS, Google Assistant and a speaker to our best-selling Versa 2 product offering.

Introduced Inspire 2, Fitbit’s most accessible, easy-to-use, stylish fitness tracker with advanced fitness features, including Active Zone Minutes.

Smartwatches represented 60% of revenue, trackers represented 36% of revenue and non-device software offerings were 4% of revenue. Smartwatch sales benefited from the introduction of two new smartwatches, Sense and Versa 3.

Consumer services revenue grew 607% year-over-year to $15 million and represented 4% of sales. Consumer services revenue includes revenue from our Premium subscription and extended warranty offerings. Fitbit Premium now has more than 500,000 paid subscribers.

Annual run-rate for consumer services revenue exceeded $100 million for the quarter. We calculate our annual run rate for consumer services revenue by adding our consumer services revenue and our deferred consumer services revenue from Premium bundled with devices for a quarter and multiplying by four. Each of the new products launched offers a bundled Premium software add-on service.

Introduced the Health Metrics Dashboard, which helps users track health metrics like breathing rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2 and skin temperature all in one place.

Fitbit.com revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $42 million and represented 12% of sales.

Our Fitbit Health Solutions business grew 14% year-over-year to $22 million.

COVID-19-Related Impact to Financials

Our business during the third quarter of 2020 was negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused disruptions in the development, manufacturing and sourcing of key components, shipments and sales of our products.

We have seen no increase in collection risk due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and reversed the COVID-19 credit allowance of $6 million during the third quarter of 2020.

The current circumstances are dynamic and unprecedented, and the impacts of COVID-19 on our business operations, including the duration and severity of the effect on overall consumer demand, cannot be predicted. However, we expect COVID-19 and associated mitigation efforts to continue to have a significant negative impact on our results in 2020, although the nature and extent will depend on future developments that are evolving and highly uncertain.

Additional Highlights and Information

Fitbit announced its entry into a Merger Agreement with Google on November 1, 2019. Upon close of the all-cash transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, Fitbit stockholders will receive $7.35 per share in cash, valuing the company at a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.1 billion.

Fitbit stockholders approved the transaction on January 3, 2020.

Regulatory review of the transaction is ongoing. On August 4, 2020, the European Commission announced it had initiated a Phase II review of the transaction. The duration of a Phase II review cannot be foreseen with certainty. While we still expect Fitbit and Google to secure the necessary approvals and to close the transaction in 2020, the time frame may extend beyond that. Moreover, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the timing of receipt of these approvals is uncertain and cannot be predicted. Prior to closing, we do not expect to provide additional updates on the regulatory process other than during the release of future earnings reports.

Due to the pending acquisition by Google, Fitbit does not plan to host an earnings conference call nor provide next-quarter or full-year guidance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to develop innovative products, features and services that support the mental health and overall wellness of users during the COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing opportunity through non-device offerings to deepen our relationship with our users, including any statements regarding annual run-rate related to such offerings; any statements regarding the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our business; the expected timing of the completion of the transaction with Google; the ability of Google and us to complete the proposed transaction considering the various conditions to the transaction, some of which are outside the parties’ control, including those conditions related to regulatory approvals; any statements concerning the expected development or competitive performance relating to Fitbit’s products and services; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. A number of important factors and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results of operations, or financial condition, including the development, manufacturing, including the sourcing of key components, shipment and sales of our products; general public health, market, political, economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on global economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including competition from much larger technology companies; our ability to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to successfully develop, timely introduce, and achieve retail and customer acceptance of new products and services, or enhance existing products and services, including software and subscription services; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand and adequately manage our inventory; our ability to ship products on the timelines we anticipate and avoid unexpected delays; our ability to detect, prevent or fix quality issues in our products and services; our ability to attract and retain employees; our reliance on third-party suppliers, contract manufacturers, and logistics providers and our limited control over such parties; delays in procuring components and products from third parties or their suppliers; the ability of third parties to manufacture and ship quality products in a timely manner; seasonality of demand; the concentrated nature of our retailer and distributor base; product liability issues, security breaches, or other factors that may adversely affect product performance and overall market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to integrate acquired technologies and employees of acquired businesses into our operations, particularly in new geographies; warranty claims; the relatively new and unproven market for trackers and wearable devices; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; litigation and related costs; the impact of privacy and data security laws; changes in tax laws; the impact of tariffs; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction with Google, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the occurrence of a Company Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement).

Additional risks and uncertainties are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended July 4, 2020, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fitbit.com and on the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov. Once filed with the SEC, additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended October 3, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating loss and income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net loss per share, free cash flow, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, interest income (expense), net, acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Acquisition-related costs relates to bonuses in connection with the Merger, integration costs, advisory and consulting, legal, accounting, tax, other professional service fees, and SEC filing fees to the extent associated with the pending Merger or our acquisition of other companies.

Restructuring costs primarily included severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisitions of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net loss.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire 2, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers, and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching provides one-on-one virtual coaching with expert health coaches and personalized plans based on your Fitbit data. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems. Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Revenue $ 363,932 $ 347,200 $ 813,362 $ 932,646 Cost of revenue 228,120 239,248 529,586 627,027 Gross profit 135,812 107,952 283,776 305,619 Operating expenses: Research and development 90,771 65,693 256,093 213,651 Sales and marketing 60,726 71,296 183,157 222,972 General and administrative 35,493 23,083 112,583 74,640 Total operating expenses 186,990 160,072 551,833 511,263 Operating loss (51,178 ) (52,120 ) (268,057 ) (205,644 ) Interest income (expense), net (268 ) 2,388 1,038 8,476 Other income (expense), net 965 (492 ) 3,198 1,242 Loss before income taxes (50,481 ) (50,224 ) (263,821 ) (195,926 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,971 1,669 (125,566 ) 3,950 Net loss $ (54,452 ) $ (51,893 ) $ (138,255 ) $ (199,876 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.78 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 270,443 258,753 267,958 256,046 Diluted 270,443 258,753 267,958 256,046

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 3, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 373,384 $ 334,479 Marketable securities 43,051 184,023 Accounts receivable, net 358,451 435,269 Inventories 98,996 136,752 Income tax receivable 40,252 573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,013 28,656 Total current assets 949,147 1,119,752 Property and equipment, net 74,684 82,756 Operating lease right-of use-assets 62,144 70,225 Goodwill 64,812 64,812 Intangible assets, net 8,395 16,746 Deferred tax assets 15,330 4,111 Other assets 12,334 9,684 Total assets $ 1,186,846 $ 1,368,086 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 174,603 $ 194,626 Accrued liabilities 431,215 513,530 Operating lease liabilities 22,390 23,511 Deferred revenue 49,317 32,307 Income taxes payable 2,439 636 Total current liabilities 679,964 764,610 Long-term deferred revenue 5,327 8,535 Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,703 67,902 Other liabilities 55,960 39,776 Total liabilities 797,954 880,823 Stockholders’ equity: Class A and Class B common stock 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 1,166,720 1,126,827 Accumulated other comprehensive income 178 188 Accumulated deficit (778,033 ) (639,778 ) Total stockholders’ equity 388,892 487,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,186,846 $ 1,368,086

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (54,452 ) $ (51,893 ) $ (138,255 ) $ (199,876 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts (5,584 ) (19 ) 461 29 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 929 1,041 14,189 5,163 Depreciation 12,290 13,109 33,332 43,215 Non-cash lease expense 2,605 6,346 11,082 17,961 Accelerated depreciation of property and equipment 100 (1 ) 726 169 Amortization of intangible assets 1,273 1,979 8,351 6,100 Stock-based compensation 18,380 18,084 57,877 59,175 Deferred income taxes 10,530 484 (11,289 ) 618 Other 261 (212 ) 585 (50 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (137,474 ) (86,944 ) 76,356 68,617 Inventories (35,134 ) (84,317 ) 21,410 (125,500 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,383 ) (8,536 ) (9,136 ) 5,880 Income taxes receivable (13,499 ) 6,401 (39,679 ) 5,992 Accounts payable 100,629 112,343 (23,028 ) 11,826 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities 74,506 37,201 (66,763 ) (60,763 ) Lease liabilities (3,532 ) (7,398 ) (14,432 ) (20,975 ) Deferred revenue 17,429 889 13,802 (2,586 ) Income taxes payable 990 407 1,803 (107 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,136 ) (41,036 ) (62,608 ) (185,112 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (13,869 ) (15,450 ) (22,419 ) (26,277 ) Purchases of marketable securities — (67,474 ) (59,735 ) (287,969 ) Sales of marketable securities — — — 2,016 Maturities of marketable securities 61,512 82,703 200,877 322,132 Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (2,625 ) — (2,625 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,643 (2,846 ) 118,723 7,277 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of financing lease liability — (1,302 ) (1,384 ) (2,239 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,988 232 2,990 7,044 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (6,587 ) (2,846 ) (18,816 ) (13,495 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,599 ) (3,916 ) (17,210 ) (8,690 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,908 (47,798 ) 38,905 (186,525 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 343,476 335,229 334,479 473,956 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 373,384 $ 287,431 $ 373,384 $ 287,431

FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 135,812 $ 107,952 $ 283,776 $ 305,619 Stock-based compensation expense 1,846 1,446 6,059 4,397 Impact of restructuring — — — 190 Acquisition-related costs (33 ) — 1,463 — Intangible assets amortization 1,126 1,773 5,066 5,480 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 138,751 $ 111,171 $ 296,364 $ 315,686 Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue): GAAP gross margin 37.3 % 31.1 % 34.9 % 32.8 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.5 Impact of restructuring — — — — Acquisition-related costs — — 0.2 — Intangible assets amortization 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 Non-GAAP gross margin 38.1 % 32.0 % 36.4 % 33.9 % Non-GAAP research and development: GAAP research and development $ 90,771 $ 65,693 $ 256,093 $ 213,651 Stock-based compensation expense (10,633 ) (10,557 ) (33,194 ) (34,437 ) Impact of restructuring — — — (1,550 ) Acquisition-related costs (8,391 ) — (23,755 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 71,747 $ 55,136 $ 199,144 $ 177,664 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense: GAAP sales and marketing $ 60,726 $ 71,296 $ 183,157 $ 222,972 Stock-based compensation expense (2,701 ) (2,587 ) (8,376 ) (8,900 ) Impact of restructuring — — — (589 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,328 ) — (5,568 ) — Intangible assets amortization — (135 ) (2,797 ) (406 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 56,697 $ 68,574 $ 166,416 $ 213,077 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense: GAAP general and administrative $ 35,493 $ 23,083 $ 112,583 $ 74,640 Stock-based compensation expense (3,197 ) (3,494 ) (10,248 ) (11,441 ) Impact of restructuring — — — (129 ) Acquisition-related costs (8,553 ) — (26,380 ) — Intangible assets amortization (147 ) (71 ) (488 ) (214 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 23,596 $ 19,518 $ 75,467 $ 62,856

FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 186,990 $ 160,072 $ 551,833 $ 511,263 Stock-based compensation expense (16,531 ) (16,638 ) (51,818 ) (54,778 ) Impact of restructuring — — — (2,268 ) Acquisition-related costs (18,272 ) — (55,703 ) — Intangible assets amortization (147 ) (206 ) (3,285 ) (620 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 152,040 $ 143,228 $ 441,027 $ 453,597 Non-GAAP operating loss and loss before income taxes: GAAP operating loss $ (51,178 ) $ (52,120 ) $ (268,057 ) $ (205,644 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,377 18,084 57,877 59,175 Impact of restructuring — — — 2,458 Acquisition-related costs 18,239 — 57,166 — Intangible assets amortization 1,273 1,979 8,351 6,100 Non-GAAP operating loss (13,289 ) (32,057 ) (144,663 ) (137,911 ) Interest income (expense), net (268 ) 2,388 1,038 8,476 Other income (expense), net 965 (492 ) 3,198 1,242 Non-GAAP loss before income taxes $ (12,592 ) $ (30,161 ) $ (140,427 ) $ (128,193 ) Non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share: Net loss $ (54,452 ) $ (51,893 ) $ (138,255 ) $ (199,876 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,377 18,084 57,877 59,175 Impact of restructuring — — — 2,458 Acquisition-related costs 18,239 — 57,166 — Intangible assets amortization 1,273 1,979 8,351 6,100 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 8,255 5,141 (90,136 ) 31,615 Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,308 ) $ (26,689 ) $ (104,997 ) $ (100,528 ) GAAP diluted shares 270,443 258,753 267,958 256,046 Other dilutive equity awards — — — — Non-GAAP diluted shares 270,443 258,753 267,958 256,046 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.39 )

FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Free cash flow: Net cash used in operating activities $ (13,136 ) $ (41,036 ) $ (62,608 ) $ (185,112 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,869 ) (15,450 ) (22,419 ) (26,277 ) Free cash flow $ (27,005 ) $ (56,486 ) $ (85,027 ) $ (211,389 ) Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities $ 47,643 $ (2,846 ) $ 118,723 $ 7,277 Net cash used in financing activities $ (4,599 ) $ (3,916 ) $ (17,210 ) $ (8,690 ) Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (54,452 ) $ (51,893 ) $ (138,255 ) $ (199,876 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,377 18,084 57,877 59,175 Impact of restructuring — — — 2,458 Acquisition-related costs 18,239 — 57,166 — Depreciation and intangible assets amortization 13,563 15,089 41,683 49,314 Interest expense (income), net 268 (2,388 ) (1,038 ) (8,476 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,971 1,669 (125,566 ) 3,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ (34 ) $ (19,439 ) $ (108,133 ) $ (93,455 ) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue $ 1,846 $ 1,446 $ 6,059 $ 4,397 Research and development 10,633 10,557 33,194 34,437 Sales and marketing 2,701 2,587 8,376 8,900 General and administrative 3,197 3,494 10,248 11,441 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,377 $ 18,084 $ 57,877 $ 59,175

FITBIT, INC. Revenue by Geographic Region (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 United States $ 195,001 $ 206,654 $ 461,769 $ 522,607 Americas, excluding United States 25,960 16,722 47,158 51,227 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 102,401 82,951 231,782 257,612 Asia Pacific 40,570 40,873 72,653 101,200 Total $ 363,932 $ 347,200 $ 813,362 $ 932,646

