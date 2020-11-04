 

American Water Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:34  |  55   |   |   

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) today reported results for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2020.

“American Water continues to provide essential services to the communities we serve, and our employees again delivered a strong third quarter with 2020 earnings up 9.8% per share compared to 2019 results,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “Our third quarter results demonstrate that we continue to grow our business through the consistent, disciplined execution of our strategies.

We invested a total of $450 million during the quarter, the majority of which was in our Regulated Businesses, to better serve our customers, and added more than 47,000 customers to date through closed acquisitions and organic growth,” continued Lynch. “We also have the honor of expanding our service to our nation’s military by being awarded the water and wastewater contract with Joint Base Lewis-McChord, continuing our strong partnership with the Department of Defense.”

Consolidated Results

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per share were $1.46 and $3.11, respectively, which reflect increases of 9.8% and 7.6%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019. Results reflect an estimated $0.06 per share and $0.10 per share favorable impact for the quarter and year-to-date periods, respectively, from warmer and drier than normal weather across several of the Company’s subsidiaries in the third quarter 2020 and unusually wet weather conditions during the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, there was an estimated $0.03 per share favorable impact for the third quarter of 2020 and an estimated $0.02 per share unfavorable impact for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic as demand revenues improved, primarily in the residential customer class. Finally, results were favorably impacted $0.01 per share and $0.04 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to depreciation not recorded as required by assets held for sale accounting.

For the first nine months of 2020, the Company made capital investments of approximately $1.38 billion, including $1.31 billion primarily for infrastructure improvements in the Regulated Businesses and $59 million for regulated acquisitions.

The Company plans to invest approximately $1.9 billion as planned across its footprint in 2020.

Regulated Businesses

In the third quarter of 2020, the Regulated Businesses’ net income was $261 million, compared to $236 million for the same period in 2019. Included in the results is an estimated $10 million favorable impact from weather, and an estimated $6 million favorable impact from improved customer demand revenue, primarily residential, attributable to more stay at home activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, results reflect the $2 million benefit related to depreciation not recorded as required by assets held for sale accounting.

Regulated revenue increased approximately $62 million from additional authorized revenues from infrastructure investments, acquisitions and organic growth, the $14 million in estimated higher revenue from warmer than normal weather in the third quarter of 2020, and the $10 million in estimated higher net revenues from the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by higher O&M expenses of $25 million to support growth in the Regulated Businesses. Depreciation increased by $6 million, mainly related to infrastructure investment growth.

For the first nine months of 2020, the Regulated Businesses’ net income was $561 million, compared to $502 million for the same period in 2019. Included in the net income results was an estimated $18 million favorable impact from weather year-over-year due to hotter and drier weather in 2020 as compared to wetter weather in 2019, and an estimated $1 million unfavorable impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, reflective of lower demand revenue in the second quarter with some recovery in the third quarter. Results also reflect the $7 million benefit related to depreciation not recorded as required by assets held for sale accounting.

Regulated revenue increased approximately $145 million from additional authorized revenues from infrastructure investments, acquisitions and organic growth and $25 million in estimated higher revenue from warmer than normal weather in the third quarter of 2020 and unusually wet weather conditions during the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher O&M expenses of $57 million to support growth in the Regulated Businesses and a decrease in other operating revenues due to the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Depreciation increased by $23 million, mainly related to infrastructure investment growth.

The Company expects additional annualized revenues of approximately $57 million from general rate cases, including step increases, and approximately $70 million from infrastructure surcharges. The Company is in various stages of general rate cases in five jurisdictions and filed for infrastructure surcharges in three jurisdictions, for a total annualized revenue request of approximately $212 million.

For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s adjusted regulated O&M efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) improved to 34.2 percent, compared to 34.8 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2019. The improvement in this ratio reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing operating costs, as well as an increase in operating revenues for the Regulated Businesses.

Market-Based Businesses

In the third quarter of 2020, net income in the Market-Based Businesses was $23 million, compared to $23 million for the same period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net income in the Market-Based Businesses was $68 million, compared to $64 million for the same period in 2019.

Military Services Group was awarded contracts for two military bases (Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York) in the third quarter of 2019 and, as of June 1, 2020, the Company became fully operational on these bases. Additionally, Military Services Group was awarded a contract for Joint-Base Lewis-McChord in September 2020. The total contract award includes estimated revenues of approximately $771 million over a 50-year period, subject to an annual economic price adjustment. Partially offsetting these increases were estimated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Homeowner Services Group from some delay in new partner relationships and the launch of new products.

Dividends

On October 26, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share of common stock, payable on December 2, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of November 10, 2020.

2020 Earnings Guidance Increased

The Company now expects its 2020 earnings to be in the range of $3.87 per share to $3.93 per share, up from the previous guidance range of $3.79 per share to $3.89 per share. This guidance range reflects: the favorable benefit of weather year-to-date and assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year; an estimated $0.06 per share for depreciation not recorded as required by assets held for sale accounting; and an estimated $0.03 per share to $0.06 per share unfavorable impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The full year estimated impact of COVID-19 is highly dependent on the projected impact of a number of unknown factors, which could include the length and severity of any impact on the demand for services and the nature and scope of regulatory solutions. The Company’s earnings forecasts are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below and under “Risk Factors” in its annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes a presentation of adjusted Regulated O&M efficiency ratio, which, excludes from its calculation estimated purchased water revenues and purchased water expenses, and the allocable portion of non-O&M support services costs, mainly depreciation and general taxes. This item constitutes a “non-GAAP financial measure” under SEC rules. This item is derived from American Water’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in its financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure supplements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP disclosures and should be considered as an addition to, and not a substitute for, any GAAP measure.

Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to the Company’s investors because it provides an indication of the Company’s baseline performance excluding items that are not considered by management to be reflective of its ongoing operating results. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure will allow investors to better understand the operating performance of the Company’s businesses and will facilitate a meaningful year-to-year comparison of the Company’s results of operations. Although management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to evaluate the Company’s results of operations, management does not intend results excluding the adjustments to represent results as defined by GAAP, and investors should not consider it as an indicator of performance. In addition, the Company’s definition of O&M efficiency ratio may not be comparable to the same or similar measure used by other companies, and, accordingly, it may have significant limitations on its use.

Set forth in this release is a table that reconciles each of the components used to calculate adjusted Regulated O&M efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The third quarter 2020 earnings conference call will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast through a link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online. The Company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through November 12, 2020. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing 1-877-344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The access code for replay is 10149253. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water’s investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The Company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 15 million people in 46 states. More information can be found by visiting amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, without limitation, 2020 earnings guidance, the outcome of pending acquisition activity, the impacts to the Company of the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic health event, and estimated revenues from rate cases and other government agency authorizations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words with prospective meanings such as “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “assume,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “future,” “pending,” “goal,” “objective,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek to,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should” and “could” and or the negative of such terms or other variations or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on American Water’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. They are not guarantees or assurances of any outcomes, financial results of levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon them. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of estimates and assumptions, and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, and because of factors such as: the decisions of governmental and regulatory bodies, including decisions to raise or lower rates and regulatory responses to COVID-19; the timeliness and outcome of regulatory commissions’ actions concerning rates, capital structure, authorized return on equity, capital investment, system acquisitions and dispositions, taxes, permitting, and other decisions; changes in customer demand for, and patterns of use of, water, such as may result from conservation efforts, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise; a loss of one or more large industrial or commercial customers due to adverse economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, or other factors; limitations on the availability of the Company’s water supplies or sources of water, or restrictions on its use thereof, resulting from allocation rights, governmental or regulatory requirements and restrictions, drought, overuse or other factors; changes in laws, governmental regulations and policies, including with respect to environmental, health and safety, consumer privacy, water quality and water quality accountability, emerging contaminants, public utility and tax regulations and policies, and impacts resulting from U.S., state and local elections; weather conditions and events, climate variability patterns, and natural disasters, including drought or abnormally high rainfall, prolonged and abnormal ice or freezing conditions, strong winds, coastal and intercoastal flooding, pandemics (including COVID-19) and epidemics, earthquakes, landslides, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, electrical storms, sinkholes and solar flares; the outcome of litigation and similar governmental and regulatory proceedings, investigations or actions; the risks associated with the Company’s aging infrastructure, and its ability to appropriately maintain and replace current infrastructure, including its operational and technology systems, and manage the expansion of its businesses; exposure or infiltration of the Company’s critical technology and infrastructure systems, including the disclosure of sensitive, personal or confidential information contained therein, through physical or cyber attacks or other means; the Company’s ability to obtain permits and other approvals for projects; changes in the Company’s capital requirements; the Company’s ability to control operating expenses and to achieve operating efficiencies; the intentional or unintentional acts of a third party, including contamination of the Company’s water supplies or water provided to its customers; the Company’s ability to obtain adequate and cost-effective supplies of equipment, chemicals, electricity, fuel, water and other raw materials; the Company’s ability to successfully meet growth projections for the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses, either individually or in the aggregate, and capitalize on growth opportunities, including, among other things, with respect to acquiring, closing and successfully integrating regulated operations and market-based businesses, entering into contracts and other agreements with, or otherwise obtaining, new customers or partnerships in the Market-Based Businesses, and realizing anticipated benefits and synergies from new acquisitions; risks and uncertainties associated with contracting with the U.S. government, including ongoing compliance with applicable government procurement and security regulations; cost overruns relating to improvements in or the expansion of the Company’s operations; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and implement new technologies and to protect related intellectual property; the Company’s ability to maintain safe work sites; the Company’s exposure to liabilities related to environmental laws and similar matters resulting from, among other things, water and wastewater service provided to customers; changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions, including without limitation conditions and collateral consequences associated with the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; access to sufficient capital on satisfactory terms and when and as needed to support operations and capital expenditures; fluctuations in interest rates; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or on any of their current or future indebtedness, that could increase the Company’s financing costs or funding requirements or affect the ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; fluctuations in the value of benefit plan assets and liabilities that could increase the Company’s cost and funding requirements; changes in federal or state general, income and other tax laws, including any further rules, regulations, interpretations and guidance by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and state or local taxing authorities related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the availability of tax credits and tax abatement programs, and the Company’s ability to utilize its U.S. federal and state income tax net operating loss carryforwards; migration of customers into or out of the Company’s service territories; the use by municipalities of the power of eminent domain or other authority to condemn the systems of one or more of the Company’s utility subsidiaries, or the assertion by private landowners of similar rights against such utility subsidiaries; any difficulty or inability to obtain insurance for the Company, its inability to obtain insurance at acceptable rates and on acceptable terms and conditions, or its inability to obtain reimbursement under existing insurance programs and coverages for any losses sustained; the incurrence of impairment charges related to the Company’s goodwill or other assets; labor actions, including work stoppages and strikes; the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified employees; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts, or public apprehension about future disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; and the impact of new, and changes to existing, accounting standards.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be read together with, the risks and uncertainties set forth above and the risk factors included in American Water’s annual, quarterly and other SEC filings, and readers should refer to such risks, uncertainties and risk factors in evaluating such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. American Water does not have or undertake any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws. Furthermore, it may not be possible to assess the impact of any such factor on the Company’s businesses, either viewed independently or together, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

AWK-IR

American Water Works Company, Inc. and Subsidiary Companies

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

   

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating revenues

 

$

1,079

 

 

$

1,013

 

 

$

2,854

 

 

$

2,708

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operation and maintenance

 

419

 

 

395

 

 

1,193

 

 

1,132

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

154

 

 

144

 

 

451

 

 

430

 

General taxes

 

73

 

 

68

 

 

225

 

 

209

 

(Gain) on asset dispositions and purchases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

Total operating expenses, net

 

646

 

 

607

 

 

1,869

 

 

1,762

 

Operating income

 

433

 

 

406

 

 

985

 

 

946

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, net

 

(99

)

 

(97

)

 

(296

)

 

(284

)

Non-operating benefit costs, net

 

12

 

 

4

 

 

37

 

 

12

 

Other, net

 

6

 

 

5

 

 

17

 

 

23

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(81

)

 

(88

)

 

(242

)

 

(249

)

Income before income taxes

 

352

 

 

318

 

 

743

 

 

697

 

Provision for income taxes

 

88

 

 

78

 

 

179

 

 

174

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

264

 

 

$

240

 

 

$

564

 

 

$

523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share: (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.90

 

Diluted earnings per share: (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.89

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

181

 

 

181

 

 

181

 

 

181

 

Diluted

 

182

 

 

181

 

 

181

 

 

181

(a)

 

Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.

American Water Works Company, Inc. and Subsidiary Companies

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

   

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

   

Property, plant and equipment

 

$

25,133

 

 

$

23,941

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(5,866

)

 

(5,709

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

19,267

 

 

18,232

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

560

 

 

60

 

Restricted funds

 

39

 

 

31

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $52 and $41, respectively

 

358

 

 

294

 

Unbilled revenues

 

201

 

 

172

 

Materials and supplies

 

49

 

 

44

 

Assets held for sale

 

618

 

 

566

 

Other

 

142

 

 

118

 

Total current assets

 

1,967

 

 

1,285

 

Regulatory and other long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

Regulatory assets

 

1,144

 

 

1,128

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

97

 

 

103

 

Goodwill

 

1,504

 

 

1,501

 

Postretirement benefit assets

 

155

 

 

159

 

Intangible assets

 

58

 

 

67

 

Other

 

202

 

 

207

 

Total regulatory and other long-term assets

 

3,160

 

 

3,165

 

Total assets

 

$

24,394

 

 

$

22,682

 

American Water Works Company, Inc. and Subsidiary Companies

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

   

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

   

Capitalization:

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 186,437,589 and 185,903,727 shares issued, respectively)

 

$

2

 

 

$

2

 

Paid-in-capital

 

6,739

 

 

6,700

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

157

 

 

(207)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(38)

 

 

(36)

 

Treasury stock, at cost (5,168,086 and 5,090,855 shares, respectively)

 

(348)

 

 

(338)

 

Total common shareholders' equity

 

6,512

 

 

6,121

 

Long-term debt

 

9,580

 

 

8,639

 

Redeemable preferred stock at redemption value

 

4

 

 

5

 

Total long-term debt

 

9,584

 

 

8,644

 

Total capitalization

 

16,096

 

 

14,765

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

1,044

 

 

786

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

67

 

 

28

 

Accounts payable

 

162

 

 

203

 

Accrued liabilities

 

505

 

 

596

 

Accrued taxes

 

64

 

 

46

 

Accrued interest

 

101

 

 

84

 

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

 

138

 

 

128

 

Other

 

179

 

 

174

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,260

 

 

2,045

 

Regulatory and other long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Advances for construction

 

262

 

 

240

 

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits

 

2,060

 

 

1,893

 

Regulatory liabilities

 

1,777

 

 

1,806

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

83

 

 

89

 

Accrued pension expense

 

386

 

 

411

 

Other

 

79

 

 

78

 

Total regulatory and other long-term liabilities

 

4,647

 

 

4,517

 

Contributions in aid of construction

 

1,391

 

 

1,355

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Total capitalization and liabilities

 

$

24,394

 

 

$

22,682

 

American Water Works Company, Inc. and Subsidiary Companies

Adjusted Regulated Operation and Maintenance Efficiency Ratio (A Non-GAAP, unaudited measure)

In millions

   

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

Total operation and maintenance expenses

 

$

1,605

 

 

$

1,526

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Operation and maintenance expenses—Market-Based Businesses

 

386

 

 

398

 

Operation and maintenance expenses—Other

 

(20

)

 

(49

)

Total operation and maintenance expenses—Regulated Businesses

 

1,239

 

 

1,177

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Regulated purchased water expenses

 

146

 

 

133

 

Allocation of non-operation and maintenance expenses

 

34

 

 

32

 

Adjusted operation and maintenance expenses—Regulated Businesses (i)

 

$

1,059

 

 

$

1,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

 

$

3,756

 

 

$

3,558

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues—Market-Based Businesses

 

536

 

 

540

 

Operating revenues—Other

 

(18

)

 

(22

)

Total operating revenues—Regulated Businesses

 

3,238

 

 

3,040

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Regulated purchased water revenues (a)

 

146

 

 

133

 

Adjusted operating revenues—Regulated Businesses (ii)

 

$

3,092

 

 

$

2,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted O&M efficiency ratio—Regulated Businesses (i) / (ii)

 

34.2

%

 

34.8

%

(a)

 

The calculation assumes regulated purchased water revenues approximate regulated purchased water expenses.

 

American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) today reported results for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2020. “American Water continues to provide essential services to the communities we serve, and our employees again delivered a strong third quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Illinois American Water Replacing Over 6,000 Feet of Water Main in Centreville Water Distribution System
30.10.20
Clever investieren: Hier kommen zwei amerikanische Wasserversorger zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!
30.10.20
Warum risikoarme Aktien hohe Belohnungen bringen können
29.10.20
Illinois American Water Installing Ultraviolet Disinfection at Alton Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $4.5 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
28.10.20
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities
28.10.20
Pennsylvania American Water Awards $140,000 to Local Fire Departments
26.10.20
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.10.20
New Jersey American Water Completes Acquisition of Long Hill Township Sewer System
22.10.20
American Water’s 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020
21.10.20
Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran Joins Pittsburgh Works Together Board of Directors