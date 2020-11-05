--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Quarterly ReportGraz -NOVEMBER 5, 2020. International technology Group ANDRITZ showed solid businessdevelopment in the third quarter of 2020 in spite of the unchanged, difficultoverall economic environment. Order intake reached a high level at slightly morethan 1.7 billion euros, with several important reference orders secured in allbusiness areas. Although sales declined slightly compared to the previous year'sreference period, the operating result (EBITA) excluding extraordinary effects(provisions for capacity adjustments) and profitability increased significantlycompared to 2019.Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of ANDRITZ AG: "We are very pleased with businessdevelopment in the first three quarters. Thanks to the great commitment by ouremployees around the world in conjunction with cost discipline, we have beenable to master the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis very well sofar. We will also continue our endeavors to cushion the effects of the globaleconomic crisis as best possible and ensure our long-term competitive position".The Group's financial key figures:* Order intake at 1,708.0 MEUR reached a solid level in the third quarter of2020, although it was 18.4% below the level of the previous year's referenceperiod (Q3 2019: 2,093.9 MEUR), which included a large order in the Pulp &Paper business area. Order intake developed favorably in the Hydro businessarea, which succeeded in booking two large orders from North America and Asia.Metals Forming (Schuler) was also able to secure some important orders tosupply presses and press lines for electromobility. Although order intake at4,744.7 MEUR was 18.2% lower than in the previous year's reference period (Q1-Q3 2019: 5,799.1 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2020, it reached thesecond-highest level ever for the first three quarters of a year.* The order backlog as of September 30, 2020 amounted to 7,330.1 MEUR, thusdeclining slightly compared to December 31, 2019 (-5.8% compared to the end of2019: 7,777.6 MEUR).* Revenue declined only slightly in the third quarter of 2020, reaching 1,669.7MEUR (Q3 2019: 1,690.2 MEUR). The Pulp & Paper business area recorded asubstantial increase in revenue due to the processing of several large ordersand thus substantially contributed to Group revenue. Revenue at 4,842.7 MEUR