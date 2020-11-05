EANS-News ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2020
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 05.11.2020, 09:40 | 52 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quarterly Report
Graz -
NOVEMBER 5, 2020. International technology Group ANDRITZ showed solid business
development in the third quarter of 2020 in spite of the unchanged, difficult
overall economic environment. Order intake reached a high level at slightly more
than 1.7 billion euros, with several important reference orders secured in all
business areas. Although sales declined slightly compared to the previous year's
reference period, the operating result (EBITA) excluding extraordinary effects
(provisions for capacity adjustments) and profitability increased significantly
compared to 2019.
Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of ANDRITZ AG: "We are very pleased with business
development in the first three quarters. Thanks to the great commitment by our
employees around the world in conjunction with cost discipline, we have been
able to master the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis very well so
far. We will also continue our endeavors to cushion the effects of the global
economic crisis as best possible and ensure our long-term competitive position".
The Group's financial key figures:
* Order intake at 1,708.0 MEUR reached a solid level in the third quarter of
2020, although it was 18.4% below the level of the previous year's reference
period (Q3 2019: 2,093.9 MEUR), which included a large order in the Pulp &
Paper business area. Order intake developed favorably in the Hydro business
area, which succeeded in booking two large orders from North America and Asia.
Metals Forming (Schuler) was also able to secure some important orders to
supply presses and press lines for electromobility. Although order intake at
4,744.7 MEUR was 18.2% lower than in the previous year's reference period (Q1-
Q3 2019: 5,799.1 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2020, it reached the
second-highest level ever for the first three quarters of a year.
* The order backlog as of September 30, 2020 amounted to 7,330.1 MEUR, thus
declining slightly compared to December 31, 2019 (-5.8% compared to the end of
2019: 7,777.6 MEUR).
* Revenue declined only slightly in the third quarter of 2020, reaching 1,669.7
MEUR (Q3 2019: 1,690.2 MEUR). The Pulp & Paper business area recorded a
substantial increase in revenue due to the processing of several large orders
and thus substantially contributed to Group revenue. Revenue at 4,842.7 MEUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0