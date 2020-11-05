 

EANS-News ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2020

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.11.2020, 09:40  |  52   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly Report

Graz -
NOVEMBER 5, 2020. International technology Group ANDRITZ showed solid business
development in the third quarter of 2020 in spite of the unchanged, difficult
overall economic environment. Order intake reached a high level at slightly more
than 1.7 billion euros, with several important reference orders secured in all
business areas. Although sales declined slightly compared to the previous year's
reference period, the operating result (EBITA) excluding extraordinary effects
(provisions for capacity adjustments) and profitability increased significantly
compared to 2019.

Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of ANDRITZ AG: "We are very pleased with business
development in the first three quarters. Thanks to the great commitment by our
employees around the world in conjunction with cost discipline, we have been
able to master the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis very well so
far. We will also continue our endeavors to cushion the effects of the global
economic crisis as best possible and ensure our long-term competitive position".

The Group's financial key figures:

* Order intake at 1,708.0 MEUR reached a solid level in the third quarter of
2020, although it was 18.4% below the level of the previous year's reference
period (Q3 2019: 2,093.9 MEUR), which included a large order in the Pulp &
Paper business area. Order intake developed favorably in the Hydro business
area, which succeeded in booking two large orders from North America and Asia.
Metals Forming (Schuler) was also able to secure some important orders to
supply presses and press lines for electromobility. Although order intake at
4,744.7 MEUR was 18.2% lower than in the previous year's reference period (Q1-
Q3 2019: 5,799.1 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2020, it reached the
second-highest level ever for the first three quarters of a year.

* The order backlog as of September 30, 2020 amounted to 7,330.1 MEUR, thus
declining slightly compared to December 31, 2019 (-5.8% compared to the end of
2019: 7,777.6 MEUR).

* Revenue declined only slightly in the third quarter of 2020, reaching 1,669.7
MEUR (Q3 2019: 1,690.2 MEUR). The Pulp & Paper business area recorded a
substantial increase in revenue due to the processing of several large orders
and thus substantially contributed to Group revenue. Revenue at 4,842.7 MEUR
Seite 1 von 3
Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2020 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Quarterly Report Graz - NOVEMBER 5, 2020. International technology Group ANDRITZ showed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elektroautos: Verbraucher schätzen Tankkosten oft falsch ein
Elektrisierender Sieger: Neuer Opel Corsa-e gewinnt das "Goldene Lenkrad 2020" (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Blockchain beflügelt globales BIP (FOTO)
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Größte Rabattaktion im November
VW-Dieselskandal um EA288: Landgericht Offenburg mit nächstem "VW-Dieselgate-2.0-Urteil" auch ohne Rückruf ...
Marktstudie 2020: Kreditnutzung bleibt stabil / Online-Abschlüsse wachsen / Finanzierungen stützen Privaten ...
Exklusives Verkaufsrecht: mybudapester.com holt sich die High-Fashion Brand 305 SoBe aus den USA / Kooperationen mit neuen ...
WAZ: "Nationaler Stahlgipfel" wird verschoben - stattdessen virtuelles Spitzengespräch
Syntellix erhält renommierten "Exzellenzpreis" der US-basierten International ...
PSIebus steuert E-Busflotte der Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe BVG / Depot- und Lademanagement sichert ...
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
PwC Digital Trust Insights 2021: COVID-19 befördert Cybersicherheit in die Chefetage
EvoBiotiX collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim and the University of Salzburg on naturally ...
VW-Dieselskandal um EA288: Landgericht Hagen mit nächstem "VW-Dieselgate-2.0-Urteil" (FOTO)
Elektroautos: Verbraucher schätzen Tankkosten oft falsch ein
Peter Villa verlässt die SCHUFA Holding AG
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
28.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ gibt vorzeitig Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2020 bekannt
28.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
21.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Verluste - Post und Andritz gefragt, Porr geben nach
21.10.20
EANS-News: ANDRITZ has been awarded major refurbishment contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada
19.10.20
Andritz: Kleine Vorschau auf die Zahlen
16.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ: Veröffentlichung des Beschlusses des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrats von einer Rückerwerbsermächtigung Gebrauch zu machen
16.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
15.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Tiefrote europäische Börsenstimmung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
518
+++andritz -sehr gute kaufgelegenheit!!++