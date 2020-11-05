OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 19, 2020, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-5793 in the U.S./Canada or (615) 622-8064 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the Conference ID #5366308. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.