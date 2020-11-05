 

Biosyent Announces Launch of New FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the launch of FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, the first new product incorporating FeraMAX Pd, a new oral iron supplement delivery system, by its subsidiary BioSyent Pharma Inc. in Canada. The launch of FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 is yet another milestone in the innovation history of FeraMAX and deepens BioSyent’s commitment to the management of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in Canada.

FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 delivers the optimal daily dose of elemental iron (150 mg) based on recommendation for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia by the Canadian Anemia Guidelines(1) and is Vegan Certified and also recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

The new FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 will be available in new patient-friendly packaging that will enable convenient product selection by the pharmacist and ease of identification by the patient. In addition to the new packaging, the capsules are in a distinctive new colour combination with the brand name and strength printed on the capsule surface. The distinctive colours and information will help patients to identify FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150. Shipments of FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 have commenced in both a 30 capsule-count carton or a 100 capsule-count bottle and will replace the current FeraMAX 150 at Canadian pharmacies.

FeraMAX Pd is made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary Polydextrose Iron Complex (“PDIC”). This unique and patented formulation is the foundation of future product innovations in oral iron supplementation for BioSyent. This formulation differs from the current FeraMAX formulation which used a heterogeneous mixture of polysaccharides to form the Polysaccharide Iron Complex (“PIC”). The new PDIC delivery system provides a more uniform molecular structure for the iron complex.

The legacy of FeraMAX, which has made it the # 1 recommended iron supplement brand by Canadian physicians and pharmacists for five consecutive years, including 2020 (Pharmacy Practice+ and Profession Santé 2020 / The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2020 – Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations), is now further advanced with a strong pipeline of current and future product innovation.

BioSyent is confident that FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 with its new formulation and the same trusted efficacy, tolerability, and convenience, will continue to be the iron supplement of choice for healthcare providers and their patients.

Reference:

            (1)    Anemia Review Panel, Anemia Guidelines for Family Medicine. 3rd ed. Toronto: MUMS Guidelines Clearinghouse: 2014:8.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking.  The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements.  Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97f05a7e-8502-4fd1 ...


Biosyent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biosyent Announces Launch of New FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the launch of FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, the first new product incorporating FeraMAX Pd, a new oral iron …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
BioSyent Named to the Growth List Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year